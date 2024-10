Rebel 1100 Launch DateThe Honda Rebel 1100 launch date is yet to be announced.Rebel 1100 Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹ 12 Lakhs* Onwards .Specs and FeaturesThe Honda Rebel 1100 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:



• Engine: 1084.0 cc

• Transmission: Manual

• FuelType: Petrol

Rebel 1100 RivalsBMW F900 GS, Triumph Tiger 900, BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS and BMW F 850 GS Adventure are sought to be the major rivals to Honda Rebel 1100 .

