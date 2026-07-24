Triumph Tiger 900 Price:

Triumph Tiger 900 is priced between Rs. 14.4 - 16.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Triumph Tiger 900?

The Triumph Tiger 900 is available in 2 variants - GT, Rally PRO.

What are the Triumph Tiger 900 colour options?

Triumph Tiger 900 comes in six colour options: Carnival Red, Carbon Black And Sapphire Black, Ash Grey And Intense Orange, Matt Khaki Green, Graphite And Sapphire Black, Snowdonia White And Sapphire Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Triumph Tiger 900?

Triumph Tiger 900 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 888.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Triumph Tiger 900?

Triumph Tiger 900 rivals are BMW F900 GS, BMW F900 GS Adventure, Moto Guzzi V85 TT, Honda X-ADV, Honda XL750 Transalp, Suzuki Hayabusa.

What is the mileage of Triumph Tiger 900?

Triumph Tiger 900 comes with a mileage of 21.2 kmpl (Company claimed).