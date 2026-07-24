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TRIUMPH Tiger 900

₹14.4 - 16.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Tiger 900 Price:

Triumph Tiger 900 is priced between Rs. 14.4 - 16.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Triumph Tiger 900?

The Triumph Tiger 900 is available in 2 variants - GT, Rally PRO.

What are the Triumph Tiger 900 colour options?

Triumph Tiger 900 comes in six colour options: Carnival Red, Carbon Black And Sapphire Black, Ash Grey And Intense Orange, Matt Khaki Green, Graphite And Sapphire Black, Snowdonia White And Sapphire Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Triumph Tiger 900?

Triumph Tiger 900 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 888.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Triumph Tiger 900?

Triumph Tiger 900 rivals are BMW F900 GS, BMW F900 GS Adventure, Moto Guzzi V85 TT, Honda X-ADV, Honda XL750 Transalp, Suzuki Hayabusa.

What is the mileage of Triumph Tiger 900?

Triumph Tiger 900 comes with a mileage of 21.2 kmpl (Company claimed).

Triumph Tiger 900 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    888 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    21.2 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    108 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    202 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    90 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    228 kg
View All Tiger 900 SpecsView specs icon

Triumph Tiger 900 Videos

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Triumph Tiger 900 Variants

Triumph Tiger 900 price starts at ₹ 14.4 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 16.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Tiger 900 comes in 2 variants. Triumph Tiger 900's top variant is Rally PRO.
2 Variants Available
Tiger 900 GT
₹14.4 Lakhs*
888 cc
202 kmph
Tiger 900 Rally PRO
₹16.15 Lakhs*
888 cc
202 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Triumph Tiger 900 Latest Updates

Calendar icon24 Jul 2026
In 2025, road accidents in India surged, causing 183,382 deaths, with Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh most affected.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Automakers are enhancing in-house retail lending to boost revenue and improve customer sales with integrated financing solutions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Apr 2026
Triumph launched the Tiger 900 Alpine Edition, enhancing functionality with new accessories, while retaining the original engine specs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Feb 2026
Indian engineering teams are partnering with global auto manufacturers to innovate advanced vehicle technologies, enhancing India's role in automotive R&D.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 Jan 2026
Choosing bike insurance in India involves deciding between mandatory third-party cover and more comprehensive protection for both liability and the bike.Read Full Story

Triumph Tiger 900 Visual Comparison

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Triumph Tiger 900 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Triumph Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900 image
Rs. 14.4 LakhsOnwards-888 cc108 PS90 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes228 kg-Double DiscDiscSpoke
BMW F900 GSBMW F900 GS imageRs. 14.85 LakhsOnwards-895 cc104.6 PS93 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes219 kg2270 mmDiscDiscSpokeTiger 900VSF900 GS
BMW F900 GS AdventureBMW F900 GS Adventure imageRs. 16.14 LakhsOnwards-895 cc104.69 PS93 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes209 kg2300 mmDiscDiscSpokeTiger 900VSF900 GS Adventure
Moto Guzzi V85 TTMoto Guzzi V85 TT imageRs. 15.4 LakhsOnwards-853 cc76 PS82 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes--DiscDiscSpokeTiger 900VSV85 TT
Honda X-ADVHonda X-ADV imageRs. 13.51 LakhsOnwards
4.51
745 cc58.59 PS69 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes237 kg2215 mmDouble DiscDiscSpokeTiger 900VSX-ADV
Honda XL750 TransalpHonda XL750 Transalp imageRs. 13.11 LakhsOnwards-755 cc91.77 PS75 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes216 kg----Tiger 900VSXL750 Transalp

Triumph Tiger 900 Images

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Triumph Tiger 900 Colours

Triumph Tiger 900 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Carnival Red
Carbon Black And Sapphire Black
Ash Grey And Intense Orange
Matt Khaki Green
Graphite And Sapphire Black
Snowdonia White And Sapphire Black
Carnival red

Triumph Tiger 900 Alternatives

BMW F900 GS

BMW F900 GS

14.85 Lakhs
Tiger 900vsF900 GS
BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

16.14 Lakhs
Tiger 900vsF900 GS Adventure
Moto Guzzi V85 TT

Moto Guzzi V85 TT

15.4 Lakhs
Tiger 900vsV85 TT
Honda X-ADV

Honda X-ADV

13.51 Lakhs
Tiger 900vsX-ADV
Honda XL750 Transalp

Honda XL750 Transalp

13.11 - 14.76 Lakhs
Tiger 900vsXL750 Transalp
Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa

18.06 Lakhs
Tiger 900vsHayabusa

Triumph Tiger 900 Related News

Triumph has launched the Tiger 900 Alpine and Desert Editions in India with unique styling packages, Akrapovic exhausts, touring accessories, and revised suspension setups.
Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine and Desert Editions launched in India; Prices start at 15.35 lakh
26 May 2026
Mechanically, the Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition is the same as the standard version of the Triumph Tiger 900.
Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition booking open. Top 3 facts you must know
9 Apr 2026
The new Triumph Tiger Alpine and Desert Editions feature terrain-inspired paint schemes and factory-fitted upgrades across both the 900 and 1200 platforms.
Triumph Tiger 900 & 1200 Alpine & Desert editions unveiled internationally
14 Nov 2025
The upcoming BMW ADV gets a 15.5-litre fuel tank and the Triumph gets a bigger 20 fuel capacity.
BMW F 900 GS vs Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro: Spec comparison
24 Aug 2024
The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 is now on sale in India and is available in two variants - GT and Rally Pro
2024 Triumph Tiger 900 range launched in India, priced from 13.95 lakh
16 Apr 2024
View all
 Triumph Tiger 900 Related News

Triumph Tiger 900 Specifications and Features

Max Power108 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Max Torque90 Nm
Charging PointYes
Mileage21.2 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine888.0 cc
Max Speed202 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Tiger 900 specs and features

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