Triumph Tiger 900 Key Specs
- Engine888 cc
- Mileage21.2 kmpl
- Power108 ps
- Speed202 kmph
- Max Torque90 Nm
- Kerb Weight228 kg
Triumph Tiger 900 is priced between Rs. 14.4 - 16.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Triumph Tiger 900 is available in 2 variants - GT, Rally PRO.
Triumph Tiger 900 comes in six colour options: Carnival Red, Carbon Black And Sapphire Black, Ash Grey And Intense Orange, Matt Khaki Green, Graphite And Sapphire Black, Snowdonia White And Sapphire Black.
Triumph Tiger 900 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 888.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.
Triumph Tiger 900 rivals are BMW F900 GS, BMW F900 GS Adventure, Moto Guzzi V85 TT, Honda X-ADV, Honda XL750 Transalp, Suzuki Hayabusa.
Triumph Tiger 900 comes with a mileage of 21.2 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Triumph Tiger 900
|Rs. 14.4 LakhsOnwards
|-
|888 cc
|108 PS
|90 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|228 kg
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|BMW F900 GS
|Rs. 14.85 LakhsOnwards
|-
|895 cc
|104.6 PS
|93 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|219 kg
|2270 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Tiger 900VSF900 GS
|BMW F900 GS Adventure
|Rs. 16.14 LakhsOnwards
|-
|895 cc
|104.69 PS
|93 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|209 kg
|2300 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Tiger 900VSF900 GS Adventure
|Moto Guzzi V85 TT
|Rs. 15.4 LakhsOnwards
|-
|853 cc
|76 PS
|82 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Tiger 900VSV85 TT
|Honda X-ADV
|Rs. 13.51 LakhsOnwards
|745 cc
|58.59 PS
|69 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|237 kg
|2215 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Tiger 900VSX-ADV
|Honda XL750 Transalp
|Rs. 13.11 LakhsOnwards
|-
|755 cc
|91.77 PS
|75 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes
|216 kg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tiger 900VSXL750 Transalp
Triumph Tiger 900 is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|108 PS
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Max Torque
|90 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|21.2 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|888.0 cc
|Max Speed
|202 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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