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Tiger 900PriceMileageSpecifications
Triumph Tiger 900 Front Right View
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Triumph Tiger 900 Front View
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Triumph Tiger 900 Left View
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Triumph Tiger 900 Rear Left View
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Triumph Tiger 900 Rear Right View
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Triumph Tiger 900 Rear View
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Triumph Tiger 900 Rally PRO

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
17.87 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Triumph Tiger 900 Key Specs
Engine888 cc
View all Tiger 900 specs and features

Tiger 900 Rally PRO

Tiger 900 Rally PRO Prices

The Tiger 900 Rally PRO, is listed at ₹17.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Tiger 900 Rally PRO Mileage

All variants of the Tiger 900 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Tiger 900 Rally PRO Colours

The Tiger 900 Rally PRO is available in 6 colour options: Carnival Red, Carbon Black And Sapphire Black, Ash Grey And Intense Orange, Matt Khaki Green, Graphite And Sapphire Black, Snowdonia White And Sapphire Black.

Tiger 900 Rally PRO Engine and Transmission

The Tiger 900 Rally PRO is powered by a 888 cc engine.

Tiger 900 Rally PRO vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Tiger 900's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW F900 GS priced ₹14.85 Lakhs or the BMW F900 GS Adventure priced ₹16.14 Lakhs.

Tiger 900 Rally PRO Specs & Features

The Tiger 900 Rally PRO has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Triumph Tiger 900 Rally PRO Price

Tiger 900 Rally PRO

₹17.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
16,15,000
RTO
1,29,200
Insurance
43,183
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,87,383
EMI@38,418/mo
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Triumph Tiger 900 Rally PRO Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
20 L
Wheelbase
1551 mm
Height
1452 mm
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm
Width
935 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
202 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
108 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
61.9 mm
Max Torque
90 Nm @ 6850 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
888 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip and assist
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
3
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Showa rear suspension unit,manually adjustable preload and rebound damping, 230mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Showa 45mm upside down forks, manual preload, rebound and compression damping adjustment, 240mm travel

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Off-Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
7 Inch, TFT

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Triumph Tiger 900 Rally PRO EMI
EMI34,576 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
16,08,644
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
16,08,644
Interest Amount
4,65,918
Payable Amount
20,74,562

Triumph Tiger 900 other Variants

Tiger 900 GT

₹15.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
14,40,000
RTO
1,15,200
Insurance
40,437
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,95,637
EMI@34,296/mo
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Triumph Tiger 900 Alternatives

BMW F900 GS

BMW F900 GS

14.85 Lakhs
Tiger 900vsF900 GS
BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

16.14 Lakhs
Tiger 900vsF900 GS Adventure
Moto Guzzi V85 TT

Moto Guzzi V85 TT

15.4 Lakhs
Tiger 900vsV85 TT
Honda X-ADV

Honda X-ADV

13.51 Lakhs
Tiger 900vsX-ADV
Honda XL750 Transalp

Honda XL750 Transalp

13.11 - 14.76 Lakhs
Tiger 900vsXL750 Transalp
Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa

18.06 Lakhs
Tiger 900vsHayabusa

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