|Engine
|888 cc
The Tiger 900 Rally PRO, is listed at ₹17.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Tiger 900 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tiger 900 Rally PRO is available in 6 colour options: Carnival Red, Carbon Black And Sapphire Black, Ash Grey And Intense Orange, Matt Khaki Green, Graphite And Sapphire Black, Snowdonia White And Sapphire Black.
The Tiger 900 Rally PRO is powered by a 888 cc engine.
In the Tiger 900's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW F900 GS priced ₹14.85 Lakhs or the BMW F900 GS Adventure priced ₹16.14 Lakhs.
The Tiger 900 Rally PRO has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.