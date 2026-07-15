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Suzuki Hayabusa vs Triumph Tiger 900

In 2026 Suzuki Hayabusa or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hayabusa engine makes power and torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Hayabusa vs Tiger 900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hayabusa Tiger 900
BrandSuzukiTriumph
Price₹ 16.9 Lakhs₹ 14.4 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1340 cc888 cc
Power190 PS PS108 PS PS

Filters
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900
GT
₹14.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Hayabusa Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Windshield View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Length
2180 mm-
Ground Clearance
125 mm-
Wheelbase
1480 mm1556 mm
Height
1165 mm1410 mm
Kerb Weight
264 kg219 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm820 mm
Width
735 mm930 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
300 kmph202 kmph
Max Power
190 PS @ 9700 rpm108 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
65 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
150 Nm @ 7000 rpm90 Nm @ 6850 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1340 cc888 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHCLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm78 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil dampedMarzocchi 45mm upside down forks, manual rebound and compression damping adjustment, 180mm travel
Rear Suspension
Link type, coil spring, oil dampedMarzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment, 170mm wheel travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Off-Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Speed Limiter, Low Rpm Assist, Slope Dependent Control System, Hill Hold Control System-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,69,56015,95,637
Ex-Showroom Price
16,90,00014,40,000
RTO
1,35,2001,15,200
Insurance
44,36040,437
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,18434,296

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