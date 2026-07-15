In 2026 Suzuki Hayabusa or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hayabusa engine makes power and torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Hayabusa vs Tiger 900 Comparison