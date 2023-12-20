In 2024 BMW F850GS or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 BMW F850GS or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW F850GS Price starts at Rs 12.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs 13.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 95.2 PS @ 8750 rpm & 87 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the F850GS in 3 colours.
Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 9 colours.
The F850GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl.
The Tiger 900 mileage is around 23.66 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less