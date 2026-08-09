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TVS Ronin

₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
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The premium commuter segment features fierce competition, and the TVS Ronin stands out as a unique contender. Blending elements of a cruiser, a scrambler, and a traditional roadster, this neo-retro motorcycle avoids strict categorisation. Built for riders who prioritise everyday practicality, mid-range torque, and a distinct road presence, the motorcycle offers a highly flexible riding experience.

Designed for low-end muscle and commuter comfort, this machine continues to carve out a specialised niche in the Indian two-wheeler market.

TVS Ronin Price in India and Variant Lineup

The motorcycle is available across six distinct variants. The modular pricing structure targets the competitive sub-2-lakh premium space, offering single-channel and dual-channel safety options alongside premium paint updates.

VariantEx-Showroom Price (Delhi)
Ronin Base - Lightning BlackRs. 1,28,690
Ronin Base - Magma RedRs. 1,30,490
Ronin Agonda EditionRs. 1,31,990
Ronin Mid - Glacier SilverRs. 1,49,040
Ronin Mid - Charcoal EmberRs. 1,50,340
Ronin TopRs. 1,61,640

On-road pricing typically ranges between Rs. 1.42 lakh and Rs. 1.78 lakh depending on RTO regulations, insurance selections, and accessory configurations across major metro cities.

Core Specifications and Performance Metrics

The engine configuration centres on a refined powertrain tuned specifically to handle real-world city gridlocks without demanding constant gear changes.

  • Engine Displacement: 225.9 cc
  • Engine Configuration: Single-Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, SOHC
  • Cooling System: Oil-Cooled
  • Maximum Power: 20.4 PS at 7,750 rpm
  • Maximum Torque: 19.93 Nm at 3,750 rpm
  • Transmission: 5-Speed Manual with Assist and Slipper Clutch
  • Real-World Mileage: 42.95 kmpl (Combined city/highway cycle)
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 14 Litres
  • Kerb Weight: 160 kg
  • Saddle Height: 795 mm
  • Ground Clearance: 181 mm

Technical Features and Commuter Safety

The design language leans into heritage aesthetics, but the component suite relies on modern engineering. The round LED headlamp features a signature T-shaped daytime running light (DRL) that establishes immediate road recognition in daytime traffic.

SmartXonnect Bluetooth Integration

The mid-tier and top-tier variants are equipped with an asymmetrical, single-pod digital instrument console. Utilising the proprietary SmartXonnect mobile application, riders receive turn-by-turn navigation data, call and SMS notifications, vehicle health alerts, and real-time fuel metrics.

Urban-Tuned Electronics

  • Glide Through Technology (GTT): A low-speed assist mechanism that allows the motorcycle to creep forward smoothly in stop-and-go traffic merely by modulating the clutch, preventing unexpected engine stalls.
  • Integrated Starter Generator (ISG): Delivers silent, instantaneous engine startups with minimal mechanical vibration.
  • Dual-Channel ABS Modes: The flagship variant utilises dual-channel anti-lock brakes featuring customizable Rain and Urban software maps, which recalibrate the intervention thresholds depending on traction levels.

Ride Quality, Ergonomics, and Handling Dynamics

The chassis geometry utilises a Double Cradle Split Synchro Stiff frame designed to offer neutral handling characteristics. Up front, gold-finished 41 mm Upside-Down (USD) forks absorb sharp road imperfections efficiently, while the rear uses a gas-charged monoshock with 7-step adjustable preload.

The ergonomics favour long, fatigue-free stints in the saddle. A low 795 mm seat height allows shorter riders to comfortably flat-foot at traffic lights. Combined with wide, swept-back handlebars and forward-set footpegs, the upright riding triangle relieves pressure from the wrists and lower back. The block-pattern, dual-purpose tyres (110/70-17 front and 130/70-17 rear) wrapped around alloy wheels handle minor trail sections easily, though the overall chassis setup remains optimised for everyday urban streets and relaxed highway cruising.

TVS Ronin Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    225.9 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    42.95 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    20.4 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    120 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    19.93 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    160 kg
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TVS Ronin Videos

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2025 TVS Ronin Revealed #Shorts
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2025 TVS Ronin Revealed #Shorts

TVS Ronin Variants

TVS Ronin price starts at ₹ 1.26 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.6 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Ronin comes in 6 variants. TVS Ronin's top variant is Top.
6 Variants Available
Ronin Base-Lightning Black
₹1.26 Lakhs*
225.9 cc
120 kmph
Ronin Base-Magma Red
₹1.28 Lakhs*
225.9 cc
120 kmph
Ronin Agonda Edition
₹1.31 Lakhs*
225.9 cc
120 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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TVS Ronin Latest Updates

Calendar icon9 Aug 2026
The guide offers an EMI breakdown for the TVS Ronin, aiding buyers in making informed purchase decisions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Jul 2026
The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Triumph Speed 400, Guerrilla 450, Harley-Davidson X440T, and Scrambler 400 X offer various upgrades over the TVS Ronin, each enhancing performance, refinement, and versatility for different riding preferences.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
India's auto sector, despite strong April sales, risks disruptions from the escalating Middle East conflict affecting future growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Mar 2026
TVS offers Rs 7,500 cashback on the Ronin 225 motorcycle with low down payment and No Cost EMI options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Mar 2026
TVS is developing a café racer variant of the Ronin motorcycle, enhancing performance and design for enthusiasts.Read Full Story

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TVS Ronin comparison with similar Bikes

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TVS Ronin
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TVS Ronin Images

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TVS Ronin Colours

TVS Ronin is available in the 10 Colours in India.

Stargaze Black
Nimbus Gray
Midnight Blue
Magma Red
Lighting Black
Glacier Silver
Galactic Grey
Down Orange
Delta Blue
Charcol Ember
Stargaze black

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TVS Ronin User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.4Safety
4.5Design
4.6Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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TVS Ronin User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

The TVS Ronin impresses with its stylish design, rider comfort, and refined performance, making it a reliable choice for city commutes and light touring. However, it may face criticism over its price and some comfort aspects for passengers.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and unique design
  • check circle iconExcellent comfort for riders
  • check circle iconRefined and smooth engine performance
  • check circle iconGood handling and stability
  • check circle iconImpressive mileage for its segment

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconPillion seat is small and uncomfortable
  • warning iconHigher price point for some users
  • warning iconBluetooth connectivity issues
  • warning iconLimited top-end performance
  • warning iconService center experience can vary

User Reviews

It's good for highway
Overall, it is fantastic in this price range. The design gives a premium look, somewhat similar to Harley-Davidson-inspired styling, making it stand out on the road. The TVS Ronin is a great bike that offers excellent value, combining style, performance, and comfort in an impressive package.
By: Rabi (Jul 3, 2026)
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Stylish retro-modern bike with great presence
The TVS Ronin is a head-turner with its unique retro-modern design that truly stands out in a crowd. The build quality feels solid, and the fit and finish are impressive for its price range. Performance is smooth, making it ideal for city commuting as well as occasional highway rides. The 225cc single-cylinder engine delivers adequate power without feeling strained. Mileage is decent, offering around 35–40 km/l under mixed riding conditions.
By: Md Jaid (Jun 5, 2026)
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Style comfortable and performance
The TVS Ronin is a stylish and comfortable bike that perfectly blends retro looks with modern features. Its muscular design gives it a unique road presence, making it stand out in traffic. The smooth 225cc engine delivers refined performance both in the city and on highways. The bike offers excellent comfort with a relaxed riding posture and soft suspension setup, making long rides enjoyable and fatigue-free. The mileage is also impressive, delivering around 40–45 km/l in real-world conditions, which is quite good for a bike in this segment. In addition, the servicing and maintenance costs are affordable.
By: Danish Asri (May 9, 2026)
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Awesome bike in segment
Ride quality and comfort have been awesome. I’ve gone on several long rides, often covering around 250 km in a single stretch, and the same distance on the return journey without any issues. The road presence is excellent.
By: Amol Ajit Mane (May 9, 2026)
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Perfect for Short Height Riders
The 795 mm seat height is perfect for me (5′5′′) to flat-foot comfortably. The light weight also helps. It's a powerful bike that is accessible to riders of all heights. The performance is peppy, and the brakes are awesome.
By: Yash A. (Nov 26, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

TVS Ronin Related News

TVS Ronin 225 takes some inspiration from the Zeppelin R concept.
5 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from TVS Ronin
29 Jul 2026
The cafe racer version of the Ronin gets a different exhaust design which would also sound different.
TVS Ronin-based cafe racer bike patented in India
23 Mar 2026
The custom TVS Ronin featured dual-purpose tyres and modular luggage, and was designed with leather detailing inspired by Ajrak craft traditions
TVS Motor Company showcases custom Ronin at Rann Utsav
13 Feb 2026
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.37 lakh, while the TVS Ronin is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.25 lakh.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin: Which one suits you best
5 Oct 2025
The 2025 TVS Ronin does not get any changed mechanically but gets some new paint schemes.
2025 TVS Ronin: Take a look at the neo-retro two-wheeler's key highlights
20 Feb 2025
View all
 TVS Ronin Related News
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TVS Ronin Specifications and Features

Max Power20.4 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque19.93 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage42.95 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine225.9 cc
Max Speed120 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Ronin specs and features

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