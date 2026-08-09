TVS Ronin Key Specs
- Engine225.9 cc
- Mileage42.95 kmpl
- Power20.4 ps
- Speed120 kmph
- Max Torque19.93 Nm
- Kerb Weight160 kg
The premium commuter segment features fierce competition, and the TVS Ronin stands out as a unique contender. Blending elements of a cruiser, a scrambler, and a traditional roadster, this neo-retro motorcycle avoids strict categorisation. Built for riders who prioritise everyday practicality, mid-range torque, and a distinct road presence, the motorcycle offers a highly flexible riding experience.
Designed for low-end muscle and commuter comfort, this machine continues to carve out a specialised niche in the Indian two-wheeler market.
The motorcycle is available across six distinct variants. The modular pricing structure targets the competitive sub-2-lakh premium space, offering single-channel and dual-channel safety options alongside premium paint updates.
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi)
|Ronin Base - Lightning Black
|Rs. 1,28,690
|Ronin Base - Magma Red
|Rs. 1,30,490
|Ronin Agonda Edition
|Rs. 1,31,990
|Ronin Mid - Glacier Silver
|Rs. 1,49,040
|Ronin Mid - Charcoal Ember
|Rs. 1,50,340
|Ronin Top
|Rs. 1,61,640
On-road pricing typically ranges between Rs. 1.42 lakh and Rs. 1.78 lakh depending on RTO regulations, insurance selections, and accessory configurations across major metro cities.
The engine configuration centres on a refined powertrain tuned specifically to handle real-world city gridlocks without demanding constant gear changes.
The design language leans into heritage aesthetics, but the component suite relies on modern engineering. The round LED headlamp features a signature T-shaped daytime running light (DRL) that establishes immediate road recognition in daytime traffic.
The mid-tier and top-tier variants are equipped with an asymmetrical, single-pod digital instrument console. Utilising the proprietary SmartXonnect mobile application, riders receive turn-by-turn navigation data, call and SMS notifications, vehicle health alerts, and real-time fuel metrics.
The chassis geometry utilises a Double Cradle Split Synchro Stiff frame designed to offer neutral handling characteristics. Up front, gold-finished 41 mm Upside-Down (USD) forks absorb sharp road imperfections efficiently, while the rear uses a gas-charged monoshock with 7-step adjustable preload.
The ergonomics favour long, fatigue-free stints in the saddle. A low 795 mm seat height allows shorter riders to comfortably flat-foot at traffic lights. Combined with wide, swept-back handlebars and forward-set footpegs, the upright riding triangle relieves pressure from the wrists and lower back. The block-pattern, dual-purpose tyres (110/70-17 front and 130/70-17 rear) wrapped around alloy wheels handle minor trail sections easily, though the overall chassis setup remains optimised for everyday urban streets and relaxed highway cruising.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|TVS Ronin
|Rs. 1.26 LakhsOnwards
|225.9 cc
|20.4 PS
|19.93 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|160 kg
|2040 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke Alloy Wheels
|Bajaj Avenger 220 Street
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|220 cc
|19.03 PS
|17.55 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|160 kg
|2210 mm
|-
|-
|Alloy
|RoninVSAvenger 220 Street
|Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
|Rs. 1.37 LakhsOnwards
|220 cc
|19.03 PS
|17.55 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|163 kg
|2210 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|RoninVSAvenger Cruise 220
|QJ Motor SRC 250
|Rs. 1.49 LakhsOnwards
|-
|249 cc
|17.64 PS
|17 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|163 kg
|2070 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|RoninVSSRC 250
|Royal Enfield Hunter 350
|Rs. 1.38 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.21 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|181 kg
|2055 mm
|-
|-
|-
|RoninVSHunter 350
|Ola Electric Roadster
|Rs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|Roadster Bikes
|-
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|RoninVSRoadster
TVS Ronin is available in the 10 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The TVS Ronin impresses with its stylish design, rider comfort, and refined performance, making it a reliable choice for city commutes and light touring. However, it may face criticism over its price and some comfort aspects for passengers.
|Max Power
|20.4 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|19.93 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|42.95 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|225.9 cc
|Max Speed
|120 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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