The premium commuter segment features fierce competition, and the TVS Ronin stands out as a unique contender. Blending elements of a cruiser, a scrambler, and a traditional roadster, this neo-retro motorcycle avoids strict categorisation. Built for riders who prioritise everyday practicality, mid-range torque, and a distinct road presence, the motorcycle offers a highly flexible riding experience.

Designed for low-end muscle and commuter comfort, this machine continues to carve out a specialised niche in the Indian two-wheeler market.

TVS Ronin Price in India and Variant Lineup

The motorcycle is available across six distinct variants. The modular pricing structure targets the competitive sub-2-lakh premium space, offering single-channel and dual-channel safety options alongside premium paint updates.

Variant Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi) Ronin Base - Lightning Black Rs. 1,28,690 Ronin Base - Magma Red Rs. 1,30,490 Ronin Agonda Edition Rs. 1,31,990 Ronin Mid - Glacier Silver Rs. 1,49,040 Ronin Mid - Charcoal Ember Rs. 1,50,340 Ronin Top Rs. 1,61,640

On-road pricing typically ranges between Rs. 1.42 lakh and Rs. 1.78 lakh depending on RTO regulations, insurance selections, and accessory configurations across major metro cities.

Core Specifications and Performance Metrics

The engine configuration centres on a refined powertrain tuned specifically to handle real-world city gridlocks without demanding constant gear changes.

Engine Displacement: 225.9 cc

225.9 cc Engine Configuration: Single-Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, SOHC

Single-Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, SOHC Cooling System: Oil-Cooled

Oil-Cooled Maximum Power: 20.4 PS at 7,750 rpm

20.4 PS at 7,750 rpm Maximum Torque: 19.93 Nm at 3,750 rpm

19.93 Nm at 3,750 rpm Transmission: 5-Speed Manual with Assist and Slipper Clutch

5-Speed Manual with Assist and Slipper Clutch Real-World Mileage: 42.95 kmpl (Combined city/highway cycle)

42.95 kmpl (Combined city/highway cycle) Fuel Tank Capacity: 14 Litres

14 Litres Kerb Weight: 160 kg

160 kg Saddle Height: 795 mm

795 mm Ground Clearance: 181 mm

Technical Features and Commuter Safety

The design language leans into heritage aesthetics, but the component suite relies on modern engineering. The round LED headlamp features a signature T-shaped daytime running light (DRL) that establishes immediate road recognition in daytime traffic.

SmartXonnect Bluetooth Integration

The mid-tier and top-tier variants are equipped with an asymmetrical, single-pod digital instrument console. Utilising the proprietary SmartXonnect mobile application, riders receive turn-by-turn navigation data, call and SMS notifications, vehicle health alerts, and real-time fuel metrics.

Urban-Tuned Electronics

Glide Through Technology (GTT): A low-speed assist mechanism that allows the motorcycle to creep forward smoothly in stop-and-go traffic merely by modulating the clutch, preventing unexpected engine stalls.

A low-speed assist mechanism that allows the motorcycle to creep forward smoothly in stop-and-go traffic merely by modulating the clutch, preventing unexpected engine stalls. Integrated Starter Generator (ISG): Delivers silent, instantaneous engine startups with minimal mechanical vibration.

Delivers silent, instantaneous engine startups with minimal mechanical vibration. Dual-Channel ABS Modes: The flagship variant utilises dual-channel anti-lock brakes featuring customizable Rain and Urban software maps, which recalibrate the intervention thresholds depending on traction levels.

Ride Quality, Ergonomics, and Handling Dynamics

The chassis geometry utilises a Double Cradle Split Synchro Stiff frame designed to offer neutral handling characteristics. Up front, gold-finished 41 mm Upside-Down (USD) forks absorb sharp road imperfections efficiently, while the rear uses a gas-charged monoshock with 7-step adjustable preload.

The ergonomics favour long, fatigue-free stints in the saddle. A low 795 mm seat height allows shorter riders to comfortably flat-foot at traffic lights. Combined with wide, swept-back handlebars and forward-set footpegs, the upright riding triangle relieves pressure from the wrists and lower back. The block-pattern, dual-purpose tyres (110/70-17 front and 130/70-17 rear) wrapped around alloy wheels handle minor trail sections easily, though the overall chassis setup remains optimised for everyday urban streets and relaxed highway cruising.