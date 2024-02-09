Saved Articles

TVS Ronin Single Tone - Single Channel

1.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Ronin Key Specs
Engine225.9 cc
Max Torque19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Ronin Single Tone - Single Channel Latest Updates

Ronin falls under Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Ronin Single Tone - Single Channel (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.65 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Fuel Capacity: 14 L
  • Length: 2040 mm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
    TVS Ronin Single Tone - Single Channel Price

    Single Tone - Single Channel
    ₹1.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    225.9 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,49,000
    RTO
    12,020
    Insurance
    4,260
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,65,280
    EMI@3,553/mo
    TVS Ronin Single Tone - Single Channel Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    14 L
    Ground Clearance
    181 mm
    Length
    2040 mm
    Wheelbase
    1357 mm
    Height
    1170 mm
    Kerb Weight
    159 kg
    Saddle Height
    795 mm
    Width
    805 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Stroke
    66 mm
    Max Torque
    19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    225.9 cc
    Cooling System
    Oil Cooled
    Clutch
    Assist & Slipper Clutch
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    66 mm
    Front Suspension
    41 mm USD
    Rear Suspension
    Mono Shock with 7 Step Adjustable Preload
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Additional Features
    ABS Modes - Rain & Urban Mode, Gear Shift Assist
    Odometer
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    TFT
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    TVS Ronin Single Tone - Single Channel EMI
    EMI3,197 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,48,752
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,48,752
    Interest Amount
    43,084
    Payable Amount
    1,91,836

    TVS Ronin other Variants

    Dual Tone - Single Channel
    ₹1.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    225.9 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,56,500
    RTO
    12,520
    Insurance
    4,460
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,73,480
    EMI@3,729/mo
    TD Special Edition
    ₹1.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    225.9 cc
