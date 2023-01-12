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SR 250PriceMileageSpecifications
Keeway SR 250 Right Side View
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Keeway SR 250 Engine
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Keeway SR 250 Fuel Tank
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Keeway SR 250 Seat
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Keeway SR 250 Front Tyre View
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Keeway SR 250 Rear Tyre View
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Keeway SR 250 STD

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1.69 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Keeway SR 250 Key Specs
Engine223 cc
View all SR 250 specs and features

SR 250 STD

SR 250 STD Prices

The SR 250 STD, is listed at ₹1.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

SR 250 STD Mileage

All variants of the SR 250 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

SR 250 STD Colours

The SR 250 STD is available in 3 colour options: Black, Red, White.

SR 250 STD Engine and Transmission

The SR 250 STD is powered by a 223 cc engine.

SR 250 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the SR 250's price range, buyers can choose to consider the PURE EV EcoDryft priced between ₹1.19 Lakhs - 1.28 Lakhs or the PURE EV eTryst 350 priced ₹1.5 Lakhs.

SR 250 STD Specs & Features

The SR 250 STD has Low Fuel Indicator.

Keeway SR 250 STD Price

SR 250 STD

₹1.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,46,000
RTO
11,680
Insurance
11,145
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,68,825
EMI@3,629/mo
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Keeway SR 250 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14.5 Litres
Length
1995 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Height
1070 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
760 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
120 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
17 PS @7500 rpm
Max Torque
16 Nm @6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
223 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Oil Cooled 4 Stroke, 2 Valve
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Keeway SR 250 STD EMI
EMI3,266 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,51,942
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,51,942
Interest Amount
44,008
Payable Amount
1,95,950

Keeway SR 250 Alternatives

PURE EV EcoDryft

PURE EV EcoDryft

1.19 - 1.28 Lakhs
SR 250vsEcoDryft
PURE EV eTryst 350

PURE EV eTryst 350

1.5 Lakhs
SR 250vseTryst 350
Yamaha FZ X Hybrid

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid

1.5 Lakhs
SR 250vsFZ X Hybrid
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs
+5
SR 250vsRonin
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

1.3 Lakhs
SR 250vsAvenger 220 Street
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.37 Lakhs
SR 250vsAvenger Cruise 220

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