|Engine
|223 cc
The SR 250 STD, is listed at ₹1.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the SR 250 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The SR 250 STD is available in 3 colour options: Black, Red, White.
The SR 250 STD is powered by a 223 cc engine.
In the SR 250's price range, buyers can choose to consider the PURE EV EcoDryft priced between ₹1.19 Lakhs - 1.28 Lakhs or the PURE EV eTryst 350 priced ₹1.5 Lakhs.
The SR 250 STD has Low Fuel Indicator.