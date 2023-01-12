SR 250 falls under Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of SR 250 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.74 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of SR 250 falls under Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of SR 250 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.74 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 14.2 Litres litres. It offers many features like and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 14.2 Litres Length: 1890 mm Max Power: 16.22 PS @7500 rpm Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine ...Read MoreRead Less