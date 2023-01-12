Saved Articles

Keeway SR 250 STD

1.74 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Keeway SR 250 Key Specs
Engine223 cc
SR 250 STD Latest Updates

SR 250 STD Latest Updates

SR 250 falls under Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of SR 250 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.74 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 14.2 Litres
  • Length: 1890 mm
  • Max Power: 16.22 PS @7500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine
    • ...Read More

    Keeway SR 250 STD Price

    STD
    ₹1.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    223 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,49,000
    RTO
    13,420
    Insurance
    11,110
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,73,530
    EMI@3,730/mo
    Check EMI
    Keeway SR 250 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    14.2 Litres
    Length
    1890 mm
    Ground Clearance
    160 mm
    Wheelbase
    1285 mm
    Kerb Weight
    120 kg
    Height
    1050 mm
    Saddle Height
    780 mm
    Width
    790 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    210 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Max Power
    16.22 PS @7500 rpm
    Max Torque
    16 Nm @6500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    223 cc
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic
    Rear Suspension
    Telescopic
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Keeway SR 250 STD EMI
    EMI3,357 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,56,177
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,56,177
    Interest Amount
    45,234
    Payable Amount
    2,01,411

    Keeway SR 250 Alternatives

    Bajaj Pulsar N160

    Bajaj Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS

    1.23 - 1.31 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    SR 250 vs Pulsar N160
    Suzuki Gixxer SF

    Suzuki Gixxer SF MotoGP BS6

    1.22 - 1.36 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    SR 250 vs Gixxer SF

