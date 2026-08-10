Keeway V302C Key Specs
- Engine298 cc
- Mileage37.03 kmpl
- Power29.9 ps
- Speed155 kmph
- Max Torque26.5 Nm
The Keeway V302C stands out as a distinct bobber-style motorcycle in the entry-level cruiser segment. Hungarian-origin brand Keeway offers this machine as a unique sub-300 cc option equipped with an authentic V-twin engine and a low-slung stance. Designed for riders seeking modern mechanicals alongside classic bobber aesthetics, the motorcycle delivers smooth urban power and comfortable ergonomics for long highway cruises.
The Keeway V302C is available in a single standard variant (STD), offering premium features like belt drive technology and full-LED lighting as standard equipment across all paint options.
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Engine Capacity
|Key Highlights
|Keeway V302C STD
|₹4.22 Lakhs
|298 cc V-Twin
|Belt Drive, Dual-Channel ABS, Low Seat Height
Note: Price represents the average ex-showroom cost across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata.
At the heart of the Keeway V302C lies a 298 cc liquid-cooled, 8-valve, SOHC V-twin motor. Unlike many single-cylinder competitors in this displacement class, the V-twin configuration gives the V302C a smooth power curve, reduced vibrations at cruising speeds, and a distinct exhaust note.
The chassis layout prioritises stability and rider accessibility. A low 690 mm seat height combined with a generous 1,420 mm wheelbase offers confidence to riders of all heights, while wide tyres ensure high high-speed stability and cornering traction.
|Component
|Technical Specification
|Front Suspension
|Telescopic Front Forks
|Rear Suspension
|Dual Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
|Front Brake
|300 mm Single Disc with Dual-Channel ABS
|Rear Brake
|240 mm Single Disc with Dual-Channel ABS
|Wheel Type
|Cast Alloy Wheels
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|15 Litres
|Ground Clearance
|158 mm
|Overall Length
|2,120 mm
The design language of the V302C takes heavy inspiration from custom bobbers, giving it significant road presence in urban environments.
The Keeway V302C comes in three high-gloss factory colour options:
|Specification
|Keeway V302C
|Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
|Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹4.22 Lakhs
|₹3.15 Lakhs onwards
|₹3.99 Lakhs onwards
|Engine Displacement
|298 cc V-Twin
|647.95 cc Parallel-Twin
|648 cc Parallel-Twin
|Power Output
|29.9 PS
|47.4 PS
|47 PS
|Torque Output
|26.5 Nm
|52.3 Nm
|52.3 Nm
|Body Type
|Bobber Cruiser
|Retro Roadster
|Long-Distance Cruiser
|Final Drive
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
What is the ex-showroom price of the Keeway V302C?
The Keeway V302C STD variant is priced at ₹4.22 Lakhs ex-showroom.
What engine powers the Keeway V302C?
It is powered by a 298 cc liquid-cooled, 8-valve V-twin engine generating 29.9 PS of power and 26.5 Nm of torque.
What is the seat height and fuel tank capacity of the V302C?
The Keeway V302C features an accessible 690 mm seat height and a 15-litre fuel tank capacity.
Does the Keeway V302C use a chain or belt drive system?
The motorcycle uses a belt final drive system, which delivers a quieter ride and requires less frequent lubrication compared to conventional drive chains.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Keeway V302C
|Rs. 4.22 LakhsOnwards
|298 cc
|29.9 PS
|26.5 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|-
|2120 mm
|-
|-
|Alloy
|Royal Enfield Bullet 650
|Rs. 3.65 LakhsOnwards
|647.95 cc
|34.6 kW
|52.3 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|243 kg
|2318 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|V302CVSBullet 650
|Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
|Rs. 3.15 LakhsOnwards
|647.95 cc
|47.4 PS
|52.3 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|218 kg
|2119 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|V302CVSInterceptor 650
|Royal Enfield Classic 650
|Rs. 3.61 LakhsOnwards
|647.95 cc
|47.04 PS
|52.3 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|243 kg
|2318 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|V302CVSClassic 650
|Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
|Rs. 3.99 LakhsOnwards
|648 cc
|47 PS
|52.3 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|241 kg
|2260 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|V302CVSSuper Meteor 650
Keeway V302C is available in the 3 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Keeway V302C combines style, performance, and modern features. Ideal for city rides with stable handling, though service availability and suspension comfort remain concerns.
|Max Power
|29.9 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|26.5 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|37.03 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|298 cc
|Max Speed
|155 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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