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KEEWAY V302C

₹4.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
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Specs
Colours
Variants

The Keeway V302C stands out as a distinct bobber-style motorcycle in the entry-level cruiser segment. Hungarian-origin brand Keeway offers this machine as a unique sub-300 cc option equipped with an authentic V-twin engine and a low-slung stance. Designed for riders seeking modern mechanicals alongside classic bobber aesthetics, the motorcycle delivers smooth urban power and comfortable ergonomics for long highway cruises.

Keeway V302C Pricing and Variants

The Keeway V302C is available in a single standard variant (STD), offering premium features like belt drive technology and full-LED lighting as standard equipment across all paint options.

VariantEx-Showroom PriceEngine CapacityKey Highlights
Keeway V302C STD 4.22 Lakhs298 cc V-TwinBelt Drive, Dual-Channel ABS, Low Seat Height

Note: Price represents the average ex-showroom cost across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

Engine, Transmission, and Performance

At the heart of the Keeway V302C lies a 298 cc liquid-cooled, 8-valve, SOHC V-twin motor. Unlike many single-cylinder competitors in this displacement class, the V-twin configuration gives the V302C a smooth power curve, reduced vibrations at cruising speeds, and a distinct exhaust note.

  • Engine Type: 298 cc, Liquid-Cooled, 4-Stroke, 8-Valve V-Twin
  • Maximum Power: 29.9 PS @ 8,500 rpm
  • Maximum Torque: 26.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Manual with Belt Final Drive
  • Top Speed: 155 kmph
  • Claimed Fuel Mileage: 37.03 kmpl

Chassis, Suspension, and Brakes

The chassis layout prioritises stability and rider accessibility. A low 690 mm seat height combined with a generous 1,420 mm wheelbase offers confidence to riders of all heights, while wide tyres ensure high high-speed stability and cornering traction.

ComponentTechnical Specification
Front SuspensionTelescopic Front Forks
Rear SuspensionDual Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Brake300 mm Single Disc with Dual-Channel ABS
Rear Brake240 mm Single Disc with Dual-Channel ABS
Wheel TypeCast Alloy Wheels
Fuel Tank Capacity15 Litres
Ground Clearance158 mm
Overall Length2,120 mm

Key Features and Styling

The design language of the V302C takes heavy inspiration from custom bobbers, giving it significant road presence in urban environments.

  • Low-Maintenance Belt Drive: Replaces traditional chain setups for quieter operation and reduced maintenance intervals.
  • Full LED Lighting Setup: Fitted with a circular LED headlight, integrated tail light, and LED turn indicators for maximum night visibility.
  • Digital Instrument Console: A single-pod digital display showing essential ride parameters, including speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, and trip details.
  • Accessible Bobber Ergonomics: Low-set scooped saddle paired with wide handlebars for a comfortable, upright cruiser riding posture.

Available Colour Options

The Keeway V302C comes in three high-gloss factory colour options:

  • Glossy Black
  • Glossy Red
  • Glossy Yellow

Segment Comparison: Keeway V302C vs Rivals

SpecificationKeeway V302CRoyal Enfield Interceptor 650Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Ex-Showroom Price 4.22 Lakhs 3.15 Lakhs onwards 3.99 Lakhs onwards
Engine Displacement298 cc V-Twin647.95 cc Parallel-Twin648 cc Parallel-Twin
Power Output29.9 PS47.4 PS47 PS
Torque Output26.5 Nm52.3 Nm52.3 Nm
Body TypeBobber CruiserRetro RoadsterLong-Distance Cruiser
Final DriveBelt DriveChain DriveChain Drive

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ex-showroom price of the Keeway V302C?

The Keeway V302C STD variant is priced at 4.22 Lakhs ex-showroom.

What engine powers the Keeway V302C?

It is powered by a 298 cc liquid-cooled, 8-valve V-twin engine generating 29.9 PS of power and 26.5 Nm of torque.

What is the seat height and fuel tank capacity of the V302C?

The Keeway V302C features an accessible 690 mm seat height and a 15-litre fuel tank capacity.

Does the Keeway V302C use a chain or belt drive system?

The motorcycle uses a belt final drive system, which delivers a quieter ride and requires less frequent lubrication compared to conventional drive chains.

Keeway V302C Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    298 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    37.03 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    29.9 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    155 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    26.5 Nm
View All V302C SpecsView specs icon

Keeway V302C Variants

Keeway V302C price starts at ₹ 4.22 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
V302C STD
₹4.22 Lakhs*
298 cc
155 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Keeway V302C Latest Updates

Calendar icon22 Jun 2026
India steps up Formula 1 revival plans with dedicated motorsport task force
Calendar icon1 May 2026
The Keeway V302C competes with the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in the expanding budget-friendly bobber motorcycle market.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Apr 2026
Keeway launches the 2026 V302C motorcycle, now available in yellow for ₹4.22 lakh, maintaining previous specifications.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Apr 2026
FADA President warns prolonged war in West Asia could disrupt India's automotive sector, impacting exports and essential commodity supplies.Read Full Story
Calendar icon26 Feb 2026
India's CAFE-III fuel efficiency proposal progresses to the PMO, sparking industry debate over small car regulations.Read Full Story

Keeway V302C Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with V302C.
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Keeway V302C comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Keeway V302C
Keeway V302C image
Rs. 4.22 LakhsOnwards
4.5103
298 cc29.9 PS26.5 NmCruiser Bikes-2120 mm--Alloy
Royal Enfield Bullet 650Royal Enfield Bullet 650 imageRs. 3.65 LakhsOnwards
4.4104
647.95 cc34.6 kW52.3 NmCruiser Bikes243 kg2318 mmDiscDisc-V302CVSBullet 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 imageRs. 3.15 LakhsOnwards
4.64
647.95 cc47.4 PS52.3 NmCruiser Bikes218 kg2119 mmDiscDiscAlloyV302CVSInterceptor 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650Royal Enfield Classic 650 imageRs. 3.61 LakhsOnwards
53
647.95 cc47.04 PS52.3 NmCruiser Bikes243 kg2318 mmDiscDiscSpokeV302CVSClassic 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 imageRs. 3.99 LakhsOnwards
4.4100
648 cc47 PS52.3 NmCruiser Bikes241 kg2260 mmDiscDiscAlloyV302CVSSuper Meteor 650

Keeway V302C Images

Keeway V302C Image 1
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Keeway V302C Image 3
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Keeway V302C Colours

Keeway V302C is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Glossy Black
Glossy Red
Glossy Yellow
Glossy black

Keeway V302C Alternatives

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3.65 Lakhs
V302CvsBullet 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs
V302CvsInterceptor 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

3.61 - 3.75 Lakhs
V302CvsClassic 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs
V302CvsSuper Meteor 650

Keeway V302C User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.2Features
4.8Safety
5Design
4Value For Money
4.2Comfort
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Keeway V302C User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Keeway V302C combines style, performance, and modern features. Ideal for city rides with stable handling, though service availability and suspension comfort remain concerns.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconAggressive style
  • check circle iconSmooth performance
  • check circle iconNimble handling
  • check circle iconReliable engine
  • check circle iconSolid brakes with ABS

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh service costs
  • warning iconStiff rear suspension
  • warning iconLong wait for spare parts
  • warning iconLimited pillion space
  • warning iconUncomfortable stock seat

User Reviews

Muscular side profile
The twin exhaust design looks brutal. Keeway V302C engine is punchy and liquid cooling functions effectively in traffic. Proud owner.
By: Ajay Panwar (Jul 3, 2026)
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Basic digital screen
Keeway V302C display is small and hard to read under bright noon sun. Missing smartphone app sync. However bike performance is pure gold.
By: Sandeep Pundir (Jul 3, 2026)
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Ultimate solo beast
Keeway V302C is the perfect blend of modern performance and raw bobber styling. Extremely happy with the purchase. Highly recommended!
By: Harish Dhoundiyal (Jul 3, 2026)
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Bold street cruiser
Absolute showstopper machine. Keeway V302C handles effortlessly despite chunky stance. Brake performance is solid with dual channel ABS safety.
By: Dinesh Kandpal (Jul 3, 2026)
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Mindblowing presence
Easily the most premium looking bike in 300cc space. Keeway V302C performance is highly engaging. No vibration issues at city speeds.
By: Manoj Negi (Jul 3, 2026)
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Keeway V302C Specifications and Features

Max Power29.9 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque26.5 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage37.03 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine298 cc
Max Speed155 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all V302C specs and features

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