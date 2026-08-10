The Keeway V302C stands out as a distinct bobber-style motorcycle in the entry-level cruiser segment. Hungarian-origin brand Keeway offers this machine as a unique sub-300 cc option equipped with an authentic V-twin engine and a low-slung stance. Designed for riders seeking modern mechanicals alongside classic bobber aesthetics, the motorcycle delivers smooth urban power and comfortable ergonomics for long highway cruises.

Keeway V302C Pricing and Variants

The Keeway V302C is available in a single standard variant (STD), offering premium features like belt drive technology and full-LED lighting as standard equipment across all paint options.

Variant Ex-Showroom Price Engine Capacity Key Highlights Keeway V302C STD ₹ 4.22 Lakhs 298 cc V-Twin Belt Drive, Dual-Channel ABS, Low Seat Height

Note: Price represents the average ex-showroom cost across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

Engine, Transmission, and Performance

At the heart of the Keeway V302C lies a 298 cc liquid-cooled, 8-valve, SOHC V-twin motor. Unlike many single-cylinder competitors in this displacement class, the V-twin configuration gives the V302C a smooth power curve, reduced vibrations at cruising speeds, and a distinct exhaust note.

Engine Type: 298 cc, Liquid-Cooled, 4-Stroke, 8-Valve V-Twin

298 cc, Liquid-Cooled, 4-Stroke, 8-Valve V-Twin Maximum Power: 29.9 PS @ 8,500 rpm

29.9 PS @ 8,500 rpm Maximum Torque: 26.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm

26.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Transmission: 6-Speed Manual with Belt Final Drive

6-Speed Manual with Belt Final Drive Top Speed: 155 kmph

155 kmph Claimed Fuel Mileage: 37.03 kmpl

Chassis, Suspension, and Brakes

The chassis layout prioritises stability and rider accessibility. A low 690 mm seat height combined with a generous 1,420 mm wheelbase offers confidence to riders of all heights, while wide tyres ensure high high-speed stability and cornering traction.

Component Technical Specification Front Suspension Telescopic Front Forks Rear Suspension Dual Hydraulic Shock Absorbers Front Brake 300 mm Single Disc with Dual-Channel ABS Rear Brake 240 mm Single Disc with Dual-Channel ABS Wheel Type Cast Alloy Wheels Fuel Tank Capacity 15 Litres Ground Clearance 158 mm Overall Length 2,120 mm

Key Features and Styling

The design language of the V302C takes heavy inspiration from custom bobbers, giving it significant road presence in urban environments.

Low-Maintenance Belt Drive: Replaces traditional chain setups for quieter operation and reduced maintenance intervals.

Replaces traditional chain setups for quieter operation and reduced maintenance intervals. Full LED Lighting Setup: Fitted with a circular LED headlight, integrated tail light, and LED turn indicators for maximum night visibility.

Fitted with a circular LED headlight, integrated tail light, and LED turn indicators for maximum night visibility. Digital Instrument Console: A single-pod digital display showing essential ride parameters, including speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, and trip details.

A single-pod digital display showing essential ride parameters, including speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, and trip details. Accessible Bobber Ergonomics: Low-set scooped saddle paired with wide handlebars for a comfortable, upright cruiser riding posture.

Available Colour Options

The Keeway V302C comes in three high-gloss factory colour options:

Glossy Black

Glossy Red

Glossy Yellow

Segment Comparison: Keeway V302C vs Rivals

Specification Keeway V302C Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Ex-Showroom Price ₹ 4.22 Lakhs ₹ 3.15 Lakhs onwards ₹ 3.99 Lakhs onwards Engine Displacement 298 cc V-Twin 647.95 cc Parallel-Twin 648 cc Parallel-Twin Power Output 29.9 PS 47.4 PS 47 PS Torque Output 26.5 Nm 52.3 Nm 52.3 Nm Body Type Bobber Cruiser Retro Roadster Long-Distance Cruiser Final Drive Belt Drive Chain Drive Chain Drive

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ex-showroom price of the Keeway V302C?

The Keeway V302C STD variant is priced at ₹4.22 Lakhs ex-showroom.

What engine powers the Keeway V302C?

It is powered by a 298 cc liquid-cooled, 8-valve V-twin engine generating 29.9 PS of power and 26.5 Nm of torque.

What is the seat height and fuel tank capacity of the V302C?

The Keeway V302C features an accessible 690 mm seat height and a 15-litre fuel tank capacity.

Does the Keeway V302C use a chain or belt drive system?

The motorcycle uses a belt final drive system, which delivers a quieter ride and requires less frequent lubrication compared to conventional drive chains.