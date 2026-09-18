Want to switch your bank for FASTag? How to do that without replacing physical tag

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched OneTag, a FASTag portability service, which is operational on the Rajmargyatra app. Using OneTag, highway users who use FASTag and plan to change their tag issuer bank without replacing the FASTag sticker on their vehicle can do so. The new OneTag system works similarly to how one can switch their preferred telecom provider without changing their SIM card or mobile number.

Previously, vehicle users who wanted to change the FASTag issuer bank had to purchase a new tag and remove the existing one from their vehicle. However, the new system will allow them to continue with the existing FASTag and switch between issuer banks, similar to mobile number portability.

If you are planning to change your FASTag issuer bank but don't want to replace the tag attached to your vehicle's windshield, here is everything you need to know about the OneTag.

How to port between FASTag issuer banks?

First, you need to log in to the Rajmargyatra app and check your eligibility by entering the registration number. You will then receive a six-digit one-time password (OTP) for verification from the current tag issuer bank. After that, you need to select a new issuer bank, complete the customer verification process, and wallet onboarding with the new bank to complete the portability process.

Upon successful porting, the FASTag ID linked to your vehicle registration number will remain unchanged. You can continue with the existing FASTag and use the new bank account to pay the toll fee at toll plazas while driving on national highways.

Do you need a new FASTag sticker?

No. The ability to retain the same physical FASTag sticker is one of the main features of the OneTag system. Previously, changing the FASTag issuer generally meant closing the existing account, completing the process with another bank and obtaining a new physical tag and attaching that to the vehicle windshield after removing the previous sticker. With OneTag, the same RFID sticker can remain attached to the vehicle while the FASTag is moved to another issuing bank. The vehicle registration number and FASTag ID will also remain the same.

Can you port your FASTag again?

Yes, you can port the FASTag again, but not immediately after one porting is completed. A user can port to a new bank only after six months. According to NHAI, after portability is completed, the previous issuer will close the existing FASTag wallet and refund the available balance, post applicable adjustments. Also, an interoperable FASTag has a cooling period of six months before it can be ported again.

What happens to old FASTag account?

The old FASTag account will not be completely removed from the process immediately after portability. The existing issuer will be responsible for matters connected to the previous account, including pending transactions, refunds and the settlement of the security deposit. Once the porting process is completed, the new bank will take over the management of the FASTag service.

What happens to existing balance after FASTag porting?

Switching banks does not mean transferring your existing FASTag wallet and the balance in it. Any balance in the existing FASTag wallet will be there after the adjustment made by the previous bank, if any is required. Also, the refunds or pending transactions will continue to be handled by the current issuing bank.

Will FASTag continue to work at toll plazas?

Yes. Vehicle owners will be able to continue using FASTag in the same way at toll plazas. Once the porting process is completed, NPCI will update the new bank's information on the NETC network. Toll payments will continue to be deducted automatically through the FASTag system.

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