2026 Keeway V302C vs Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 spec comparison: engine, features, price

The Keeway V302C offers a more powerful V-twin engine and modern features for ₹ 4.22 lakh, while the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 provides traditional styling and higher torque at ₹ 2.23 lakh.

Keeway V302C vs Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Engine

The 2026 Keeway V302C is powered by a 298cc V-twin, liquid-cooled, eight-valve, single overhead camshaft engine producing 29 bhp and 26.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, on the other hand, is powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, electronically fuel-injected air-oil cooled J-platform engine producing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

While the former produces approximately 9 bhp more than the latter, the V302C has marginally less torque than the Goan Classic 350.

Keeway V302C vs Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Features and Hardware

The Keeway V302C is equipped with features, including a digital instrument display, full LED lighting, and a single-piece saddle seat. The bobber from the Hungarian automaker gets a telescopic front fork and dual rear shock absorbers for suspension. The braking duties are managed by a 300 mm front disc brake and a 240 mm rear disc brake, supported by dual-channel ABS.

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The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is equipped with features, including an all-LED lighting package, an analogue speedometer with a digital display, ape hanger handlebars, and a single-seat setup with a detachable pillion seat, among others. The braking duties are managed by a 300 mm fixed disc with a twin-piston floating calliper and a 270 mm disc with a single piston floating calliper, supported by dual-channel ABS.

Keeway V302C vs Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Price

The 2026 Keeway V302C has been priced at ₹4.22 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 has been priced at ₹2.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

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