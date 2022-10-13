|Engine
|298 cc
The V302C STD, is listed at ₹4.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the V302C offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The V302C STD is available in 3 colour options: Glossy Black, Glossy Red, Glossy Yellow.
The V302C STD is powered by a 298 cc engine.
In the V302C's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Classic 650 priced between ₹3.61 Lakhs - 3.75 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 priced between ₹3.15 Lakhs - 3.63 Lakhs.
The V302C STD has Pass Switch, Clock and Passenger Footrest.