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V302CPriceMileageSpecifications
Keeway V302C Front Right View
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Keeway V302C Right Side View
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Keeway V302C Left Side View
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Keeway V302C Front Left View
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Keeway V302C Head Light
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Keeway V302C Engine
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Keeway V302C STD

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4.72 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Keeway V302C Key Specs
Engine298 cc
View all V302C specs and features

V302C STD

V302C STD Prices

The V302C STD, is listed at ₹4.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

V302C STD Mileage

All variants of the V302C offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

V302C STD Colours

The V302C STD is available in 3 colour options: Glossy Black, Glossy Red, Glossy Yellow.

V302C STD Engine and Transmission

The V302C STD is powered by a 298 cc engine.

V302C STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the V302C's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Classic 650 priced between ₹3.61 Lakhs - 3.75 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 priced between ₹3.15 Lakhs - 3.63 Lakhs.

V302C STD Specs & Features

The V302C STD has Pass Switch, Clock and Passenger Footrest.

Keeway V302C STD Price

V302C STD

₹4.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
4,22,000
RTO
33,760
Insurance
15,786
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,71,546
EMI@10,135/mo
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Keeway V302C STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 L
Ground Clearance
158 mm
Length
2120 mm
Wheelbase
1420 mm
Height
1050 mm
Width
836 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-381 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-16 Rear :-150/80-15
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
155 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
26.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
298 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
V-Twin, Liquid Cooled, 8-Valve, SOHC
Clutch
Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6.2

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Upside-Down Forks
Rear Suspension
Pre-Load Adjustable Dual Shocks

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Keeway V302C STD EMI
EMI9,122 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,24,391
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,24,391
Interest Amount
1,22,918
Payable Amount
5,47,309

Keeway V302C other Variants

V302C Glossy Red

₹4.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,07,000
RTO
32,560
Insurance
15,534
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,55,094
EMI@9,782/mo
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Close

V302C Glossy Grey

₹4.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,07,000
RTO
32,560
Insurance
15,534
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,55,094
EMI@9,782/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

V302C Glossy Black

₹4.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,07,000
RTO
32,560
Insurance
15,534
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,55,094
EMI@9,782/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Keeway V302C Alternatives

Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

3.61 - 3.75 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
V302CvsClassic 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs
+2
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V302CvsInterceptor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs
+2
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V302CvsSuper Meteor 650

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