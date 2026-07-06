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KEEWAY Hypevolt-R

₹2 Lakhs*
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The premium electric two-wheeler market in India is welcoming a major disruption with the introduction of the Keeway Hypevolt-R. Marking the brand's very first electric offering for the Indian market, this performance-oriented electric scooter combines a bold, track-inspired maxi-scooter aesthetic with standard-setting technology and riding aids.

Brought to the market via Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), the Hypevolt-R shakes up the high-end electric segment by undercutting traditional ultra-premium competitors while offering electronic rider assists typically reserved for flagship large-capacity motorcycles.

Keeway Hypevolt-R Price in India

The Keeway Hypevolt-R is launched at a highly aggressive, competitive price point for the performance electric two-wheeler segment:

  • Keeway Hypevolt-R (Introductory, Ex-Showroom): Rs. 1.99 Lakh

Official bookings for the performance electric scooter are open across the country for a token amount of Rs. 5,000, positioning it as a direct challenger to the upper tiers of established performance EVs.

Battery, Range, and Electric Performance

Under the sleek bodywork, the Hypevolt-R relies on a high-output, mid-mounted Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) optimised to deliver immediate linear throttle response and robust high-speed tracking.

Key Performance Specifications:

  • Peak Motor Power: 12 kW (16 bhp)
  • 0 to 40 kmph Sprint: 2.3 Seconds
  • Top Speed: 115 kmph
  • Riding Modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport
  • Battery Configuration: Twin NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) Removable Batteries
  • Total Battery Capacity: 5 kWh
  • IDC Certified Driving Range: 180 km per full charge
  • Charging Time (0 to 80%): Approximately 3 Hours (via in-vehicle charging)

The dual-battery architecture offers maximum flexibility, allowing owners to plug the charger directly into the scooter or remove the individual battery packs to charge them inside their home or office.

Exterior Design, Styling, and Chassis

The Hypevolt-R departs from standard minimalist scooter shapes, adopting a sharp, futuristic maxi-scooter profile that ensures an imposing road presence.

  • Aggressive Front Apron: Features a distinctive two-tone front fascia housing high-intensity projector LED headlamps and an integrated full-width LED light strip running across the nose.
  • Ergonomic Profile: Outfitted with a raised, motorcycle-style handlebar setup and a comfortable, sculpted flat two-piece seat with a user-friendly seat height of 770 mm. Ground clearance stands at a practical 130 mm to clear urban speed breakers.
  • Large Footprint Components: Unlike standard electric scooters that ride on 12-inch wheels, the Hypevolt-R is equipped with massive 14-inch alloy wheels shod with a 100/80-14 front tyre and a wide 120/70-14 rear tyre for exceptional cornering stability.
  • Premium Under-Seat Storage: Despite housing large battery cells, the layout leaves a highly usable 27-litre under-seat storage compartment to safely lock away a helmet or daily cargo.

The vehicle is available in two premium colour schemes: Crystal White and Platinum Grey.

Cutting-Edge Technology and Riding Aids

The true highlight of the vehicle is its high-tech electronic component package, introducing a comprehensive suite of advanced rider-assistance safety systems.

  • 5-Inch Digital Cockpit: A high-resolution 5-inch colour TFT instrument console features Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation mirroring, call alerts, and multiple customised layout themes.
  • Segment-First Safety Electronics: The scooter is equipped with true Blind Spot Detection (BSD) sensors and a dedicated rear-view reverse camera that projects live footage directly onto the central TFT screen when reversing or navigating tight traffic.
  • Electronic Rider Assistance: Standard inclusions feature Cruise Control for effortless highway riding, Hill-Hold Control, Hill-Descent Control to prevent rolling on steep parking ramps, Traction Control, and a dedicated low-speed Reverse Mode.
  • Device Charging: Comes built-in with both USB Type-A and modern fast-charging Type-C charging ports inside the front apron cubby.

Brake and Suspension Architecture

To handle 16 bhp of peak electric power safely, Keeway installs robust, heavy-duty mechanical hardware across the chassis frame.

  • Suspension System: High-travel telescopic forks handle front suspension duties, while the rear features robust twin shock absorbers equipped with 5-step adjustable preload settings to tailor the ride quality to passenger loads.
  • Premium Stopping Power: Braking force is managed by large disc brakes fitted on both the front and rear wheels.
  • Dual-Channel ABS: Moving past basic Combined Braking Systems (CBS), the model provides premium Dual-Channel ABS as standard equipment, preventing wheel lockup during emergency braking manoeuvres on wet or gravel-laden surfaces.

Final Verdict

The Keeway Hypevolt-R redefines what tech-focused urban buyers can expect from a high-speed electric scooter. By packaging an impressive 5 kWh dual-battery setup capable of an IDC-certified 180 km range with a 115 kmph top speed, it easily satisfies both city commuting and weekend rides. Combined with premium dual-channel ABS, traction control, and segment-first additions like a rear reverse camera and blind-spot detection, its introductory price of Rs. 1.99 lakh makes it a highly premium, future-proof choice for electric riding enthusiasts.

Keeway Hypevolt-R Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    115 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    180 km
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    5 kWh
View All Hypevolt-R SpecsView specs icon

Keeway Hypevolt-R Variants

Keeway Hypevolt-R price starts at ₹ 2 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Hypevolt-R STD
₹2 Lakhs*
12 kW
180 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Keeway Hypevolt-R Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Jul 2026
Keeway India launches Hypevolt-R, a premium electric scooter featuring advanced tech, offering 180 km range and multiple riding modes.Read Full Story

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Keeway Hypevolt-R Images

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Keeway Hypevolt-R Colours

Keeway Hypevolt-R is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Crystal White
Platinum Grey
Crystal white

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Keeway Hypevolt-R User Reviews & Ratings

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Great performance, excellent mileage, and an amazing overall experience. The car offers a comfortable drive, a stylish design, impressive speed, and much more. It's a perfect combination of performance, comfort, and value for money.
By: Vrushab (Jul 6, 2026)
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Keeway Hypevolt-R Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity5 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Traction ControlYes
Range180 km
HeadlightLED
Max Speed115 kmph
View all Hypevolt-R specs and features

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