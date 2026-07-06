Keeway Hypevolt-R Key Specs
- Speed115 kmph
- Range180 km
- Battery Capacity5 kWh
The premium electric two-wheeler market in India is welcoming a major disruption with the introduction of the Keeway Hypevolt-R. Marking the brand's very first electric offering for the Indian market, this performance-oriented electric scooter combines a bold, track-inspired maxi-scooter aesthetic with standard-setting technology and riding aids.
Brought to the market via Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), the Hypevolt-R shakes up the high-end electric segment by undercutting traditional ultra-premium competitors while offering electronic rider assists typically reserved for flagship large-capacity motorcycles.
The Keeway Hypevolt-R is launched at a highly aggressive, competitive price point for the performance electric two-wheeler segment:
Official bookings for the performance electric scooter are open across the country for a token amount of Rs. 5,000, positioning it as a direct challenger to the upper tiers of established performance EVs.
Under the sleek bodywork, the Hypevolt-R relies on a high-output, mid-mounted Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) optimised to deliver immediate linear throttle response and robust high-speed tracking.
The dual-battery architecture offers maximum flexibility, allowing owners to plug the charger directly into the scooter or remove the individual battery packs to charge them inside their home or office.
The Hypevolt-R departs from standard minimalist scooter shapes, adopting a sharp, futuristic maxi-scooter profile that ensures an imposing road presence.
The vehicle is available in two premium colour schemes: Crystal White and Platinum Grey.
The true highlight of the vehicle is its high-tech electronic component package, introducing a comprehensive suite of advanced rider-assistance safety systems.
To handle 16 bhp of peak electric power safely, Keeway installs robust, heavy-duty mechanical hardware across the chassis frame.
The Keeway Hypevolt-R redefines what tech-focused urban buyers can expect from a high-speed electric scooter. By packaging an impressive 5 kWh dual-battery setup capable of an IDC-certified 180 km range with a 115 kmph top speed, it easily satisfies both city commuting and weekend rides. Combined with premium dual-channel ABS, traction control, and segment-first additions like a rear reverse camera and blind-spot detection, its introductory price of Rs. 1.99 lakh makes it a highly premium, future-proof choice for electric riding enthusiasts.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Keeway Hypevolt-R
|Rs. 2 LakhsOnwards
|72 Nm
|Scooters
|140 kg
|-
|-
|Alloy
|180 km
|3 Hours
|-
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|Hypevolt-RVSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|Hypevolt-RVSChetak
|Ather Energy 450X
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|6400 W
|Hypevolt-RVS450X
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.4 kW
|Hypevolt-RVS450S
|Simple Energy OneS Gen 2
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|52 Nm
|Scooters
|118 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|190 km
|4 Hours
|8.5 kW
|Hypevolt-RVSOneS Gen 2
|TVS X
|Rs. 2.64 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|140 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|7 kW
|Hypevolt-RVSX
Keeway Hypevolt-R is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Battery Capacity
|5 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Range
|180 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Max Speed
|115 kmph
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