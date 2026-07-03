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Keeway Hypevolt-R Front Right View
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Keeway Hypevolt-R STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.13 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Hypevolt-R STD

Hypevolt-R STD Prices

The Hypevolt-R STD, is priced at ₹2.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Hypevolt-R STD Range

The Hypevolt-R STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Hypevolt-R STD Colours

The Hypevolt-R STD is available in 2 colour options: Crystal White, Platinum Grey.

Hypevolt-R STD Battery & Range

Hypevolt-R STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Hypevolt-R STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

Hypevolt-R STD Specs & Features

The Hypevolt-R STD has OTA Battery Updates, Bluetooth Connectivity, Battery Portability, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.

Keeway Hypevolt-R STD Price

Hypevolt-R STD

₹2.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,99,999
RTO
1,500
Insurance
11,200
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,12,699
EMI@4,572/mo
Add to Compare
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Keeway Hypevolt-R STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
2044 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Wheelbase
1454 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg
Height
1130 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
798 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front: 100/80, Rear: 120/70
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
front: 100/80, Rear: 120/70
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
180 km
Max Speed
115 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
12 kW
Max Torque
72 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Reverse Assist
Rear Reverse Camera,
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Cage Frame Body
Rear Suspension
Five Level Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Upright Shock Absorber

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
5.04 kWh
OTA Battery Updates
Yes
Motor Type
Mid - Mounted Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Tail Light
LED
Battery Portability
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
LED
Battery Type
NMC

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco, Normal and Sport
Seat Type
Single
Gradeability
30 Degree
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection, Traction Control, Dual-Channel ABS, Hill Hold, Hill Descent Control and Intelligent Cruise Control
Underseat storage
27 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5" TFT

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes
Keeway Hypevolt-R STD EMI
EMI4,115 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,91,429
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,91,429
Interest Amount
55,444
Payable Amount
2,46,873

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