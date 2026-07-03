The Hypevolt-R STD, is priced at ₹2.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Hypevolt-R STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Hypevolt-R STD is available in 2 colour options: Crystal White, Platinum Grey.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Hypevolt-R STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The Hypevolt-R STD has OTA Battery Updates, Bluetooth Connectivity, Battery Portability, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.