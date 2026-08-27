Keeway SR 250 Price:

Keeway SR 250 is priced at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Keeway SR 250?

The Keeway SR 250 is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Keeway SR 250 colour options?

Keeway SR 250 comes in three colour options: Black, Red, White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Keeway SR 250?

Keeway SR 250 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 223 cc engine, and features a Cafe Racer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Keeway SR 250?

Keeway SR 250 rivals are Yamaha FZ X Hybrid, Bajaj Pulsar 150, TVS Ronin, Bajaj Avenger 220 Street, Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, Honda Unicorn.

What is the mileage of Keeway SR 250?

Keeway SR 250 comes with a mileage of 40 kmpl (Company claimed).