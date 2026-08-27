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KEEWAY SR 250

₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
223
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Variants

Keeway SR 250 Price:

Keeway SR 250 is priced at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Keeway SR 250?

The Keeway SR 250 is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Keeway SR 250 colour options?

Keeway SR 250 comes in three colour options: Black, Red, White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Keeway SR 250?

Keeway SR 250 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 223 cc engine, and features a Cafe Racer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Keeway SR 250?

Keeway SR 250 rivals are Yamaha FZ X Hybrid, Bajaj Pulsar 150, TVS Ronin, Bajaj Avenger 220 Street, Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, Honda Unicorn.

What is the mileage of Keeway SR 250?

Keeway SR 250 comes with a mileage of 40 kmpl (Company claimed).

Keeway SR 250 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    223 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    40 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    17 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    120 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    16 Nm
View All SR 250 SpecsView specs icon

Keeway SR 250 Variants

Keeway SR 250 price starts at ₹ 1.46 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
SR 250 STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
223 cc
120 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Keeway SR 250 Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Aug 2026
India considers reintroducing E10 petrol to address rising consumer demand and concerns over E20's impact on older vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
The Indian government refuted media claims that its E20 ethanol blending program is experimental, asserting policy stability.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Apr 2026
FADA President warns prolonged Middle East conflict could disrupt India's automotive sector, affecting exports and essential resources.Read Full Story
Calendar icon26 Feb 2026
India's Ministry of Power has submitted the CAFE-III proposal to the PMO, facing industry divisions over small car regulations.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jan 2026
US Congress is proposing the SAFE Exit Act to mandate manual door releases in vehicles after electronic failures caused fatalities.Read Full Story

Keeway SR 250 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with SR 250.
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Keeway SR 250 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Keeway SR 250
Keeway SR 250 image
Rs. 1.46 LakhsOnwards
4.5223
223 cc17 PS16 NmCafe Racer Bikes-1995 mmDiscDiscSpoke
Yamaha FZ X HybridYamaha FZ X Hybrid imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
4.51
149 cc12.4 PS13.3 NmStreet Bikes, Commuter Bikes141 kg2020 mmDiscDiscAlloySR 250VSFZ X Hybrid
Bajaj Pulsar 150Bajaj Pulsar 150 imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards-149.5 cc14 PS14.1 NmCommuter Bikes148 kg2055 mmDiscDiscAlloySR 250VSPulsar 150
TVS RoninTVS Ronin imageRs. 1.26 LakhsOnwards
4.4316
225.9 cc20.4 PS19.93 NmCruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes160 kg2040 mmDiscDiscSpoke Alloy WheelsSR 250VSRonin
Bajaj Avenger 220 StreetBajaj Avenger 220 Street imageRs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
3.71
220 cc19.03 PS17.55 NmCruiser Bikes160 kg2210 mm--AlloySR 250VSAvenger 220 Street
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 imageRs. 1.37 LakhsOnwards
4.13
220 cc19.03 PS17.55 NmCruiser Bikes163 kg2210 mmDiscDiscSpokeSR 250VSAvenger Cruise 220
PURE EV eTryst 350PURE EV eTryst 350 imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
4.6100
--60 NmCommuter Bikes120 kg2040 mmDiscDiscAlloySR 250VSeTryst 350

Keeway SR 250 Images

Keeway SR 250 Image 1
Keeway SR 250 Image 2
Keeway SR 250 Image 3
Keeway SR 250 Image 4
Keeway SR 250 Image 5
Keeway SR 250 Image 6

Keeway SR 250 Colours

Keeway SR 250 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Black
Red
White
Black

Keeway SR 250 Alternatives

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid

1.5 Lakhs
SR 250vsFZ X Hybrid
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

1.15 - 1.23 Lakhs
SR 250vsPulsar 150
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs
SR 250vsRonin
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

1.3 Lakhs
SR 250vsAvenger 220 Street
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.37 Lakhs
SR 250vsAvenger Cruise 220
Honda Unicorn

Honda Unicorn

1.2 Lakhs
SR 250vsUnicorn

Keeway SR 250 User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
3.9Features
4.4Safety
4.9Design
4.6Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Keeway SR 250 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Keeway SR 250 for its retro style, lightweight handling, and responsive safety features. It's ideal for city commutes, but experiences some stiffness on highways.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish retro design
  • check circle iconLightweight and easy to handle
  • check circle iconExcellent safety features with dual ABS
  • check circle iconRefined engine with responsive throttle
  • check circle iconGood mileage (40 kmpl)

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconVibrates at high speeds
  • warning iconWobbles on windy roads
  • warning iconRear suspension feels rigid on highways
  • warning iconLimited service network
  • warning iconLacks modern digital features
Light jumping machine
Missing Bluetooth tech console. But structural elements, frame, big disc brakes, and engine tuning are exceptional.
By: Poulomi Roy (May 19, 2026)
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High energy performance
Frame geometry is perfect. Stays planted around bends. Dual ABS works exactly on time. High-end retro feel.
By: Abhishek Chatterjee (May 19, 2026)
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Slightly basic features
Extremely quick off the line. Lightweight chassis makes it absolute toy to steer in traffic. High braking power.
By: Rahul Bhattacharya (May 19, 2026)
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Plush front suspension
Excellent paint job. Low seat height helps quick stops. Dual ABS safety is solid. Frugal engine performance.
By: Sagnik Dutta (May 19, 2026)
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Refined urban scrambler
Looks very premium in Glossy White. Comfortable flat seat. Mileage is consistently around 40 kmpl. Recommended.
By: Sneha Mukhopadhyay (May 19, 2026)
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Keeway SR 250 Related News

The Keeway SR 250 rivals the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225 in the segment
Keeway SR 250 deliveries begin on June 17; local assembly by year-end
16 Jun 2023
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 Keeway SR 250 Related News

Keeway SR 250 Specifications and Features

Max Power17 PS
Body TypeCafe Racer Bikes
Max Torque16 Nm
Mileage40 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine223 cc
Max Speed120 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all SR 250 specs and features

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