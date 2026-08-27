Keeway SR 250 Key Specs
- Engine223 cc
- Mileage40 kmpl
- Power17 ps
- Speed120 kmph
- Max Torque16 Nm
Keeway SR 250 is priced at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Keeway SR 250 is available in 1 variant - STD.
Keeway SR 250 comes in three colour options: Black, Red, White.
Keeway SR 250 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 223 cc engine, and features a Cafe Racer Bikes body type.
Keeway SR 250 rivals are Yamaha FZ X Hybrid, Bajaj Pulsar 150, TVS Ronin, Bajaj Avenger 220 Street, Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, Honda Unicorn.
Keeway SR 250 comes with a mileage of 40 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Keeway SR 250
|Rs. 1.46 LakhsOnwards
|223 cc
|17 PS
|16 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|-
|1995 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Yamaha FZ X Hybrid
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Street Bikes, Commuter Bikes
|141 kg
|2020 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|SR 250VSFZ X Hybrid
|Bajaj Pulsar 150
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|149.5 cc
|14 PS
|14.1 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|148 kg
|2055 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|SR 250VSPulsar 150
|TVS Ronin
|Rs. 1.26 LakhsOnwards
|225.9 cc
|20.4 PS
|19.93 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|160 kg
|2040 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke Alloy Wheels
|SR 250VSRonin
|Bajaj Avenger 220 Street
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|220 cc
|19.03 PS
|17.55 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|160 kg
|2210 mm
|-
|-
|Alloy
|SR 250VSAvenger 220 Street
|Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
|Rs. 1.37 LakhsOnwards
|220 cc
|19.03 PS
|17.55 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|163 kg
|2210 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|SR 250VSAvenger Cruise 220
|PURE EV eTryst 350
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|60 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|120 kg
|2040 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|SR 250VSeTryst 350
Keeway SR 250 is available in the 3 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Keeway SR 250 for its retro style, lightweight handling, and responsive safety features. It's ideal for city commutes, but experiences some stiffness on highways.
|Max Power
|17 PS
|Body Type
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|Max Torque
|16 Nm
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|223 cc
|Max Speed
|120 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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