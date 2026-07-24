Benelli Leoncino 500 Price:

Benelli Leoncino 500 is priced between Rs. 4.99 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Benelli Leoncino 500?

The Benelli Leoncino 500 is available in 2 variants - Silver, Red.

What are the Benelli Leoncino 500 colour options?

Benelli Leoncino 500 comes in two colour options: Red, Steel Grey.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Benelli Leoncino 500?

Benelli Leoncino 500 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 500.0 cc engine, and features a Cafe Racer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Benelli Leoncino 500?

Benelli Leoncino 500 rivals are Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Honda Rebel 500, Kawasaki Eliminator, Keeway V302C.

What is the mileage of Benelli Leoncino 500?

Benelli Leoncino 500 comes with a mileage of 23.0 kmpl (Company claimed).