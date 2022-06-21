Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
In line 2 cylinders, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinder
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm
Chassis
Frame in steel tubes
Rear Suspension
Rear swing arm with lateral shock absorber with spring preload adjustment and hydraulic rebound brake adjustable
Front Suspension
Upside-down forks Ø 50mm with rebound brake adjustable