Benelli Leoncino 500 Key Specs
- Engine500 cc
- Mileage23 kmpl
- Power47.5 ps
- Speed170 kmph
- Max Torque46 Nm
- Kerb Weight207 kg
Benelli Leoncino 500 is priced between Rs. 4.99 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Benelli Leoncino 500 is available in 2 variants - Silver, Red.
Benelli Leoncino 500 comes in two colour options: Red, Steel Grey.
Benelli Leoncino 500 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 500.0 cc engine, and features a Cafe Racer Bikes body type.
Benelli Leoncino 500 rivals are Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Honda Rebel 500, Kawasaki Eliminator, Keeway V302C.
Benelli Leoncino 500 comes with a mileage of 23.0 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Benelli Leoncino 500
|Rs. 4.99 LakhsOnwards
|-
|500 cc
|47.5 PS
|46 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|207 kg
|2160 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
|Rs. 4.01 LakhsOnwards
|648 cc
|46.39 bhp
|52.3 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|240 kg
|2170 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Leoncino 500VSShotgun 650
|Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
|Rs. 4.29 LakhsOnwards
|649 cc
|55.7 PS
|54 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|215 kg
|2150 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Leoncino 500VSSEIEMMEZZO
|Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
|Rs. 3.99 LakhsOnwards
|648 cc
|47 PS
|52.3 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|241 kg
|2260 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Leoncino 500VSSuper Meteor 650
|Honda Rebel 500
|Rs. 5.49 LakhsOnwards
|-
|471 cc
|46.22 PS
|43.3 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|191 kg
|2205 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Leoncino 500VSRebel 500
|Kawasaki Eliminator
|Rs. 5.62 LakhsOnwards
|-
|451 cc
|45 PS
|42.6 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|176 kg
|2250 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Leoncino 500VSEliminator
Benelli Leoncino 500 is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|47.5 PS
|Body Type
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|Max Torque
|46 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|23.0 kmpl
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|No
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|500.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|170 Kmph
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