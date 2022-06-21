Home > New Bikes > Benelli > Leoncino 500
Benelli Leoncino 500 starting price is Rs. 459,900 in India. Benelli Leoncino 500 is available in 2 variant and 2 colours. Powered by a 500 cc engine.

Benelli Leoncino 500

₹ 4.6 to 4.8 Lakhs

Benelli Leoncino 500 Key Specs

Benelli Leoncino 500
Engine 500 cc
Transmission Manual
Available colours

Benelli Leoncino 500 Price List, Specifications and Features

Benelli Leoncino 500 Silver

500 cc | 47.5 PS | 207 kg |

Fuel Reserve
2 L
Fuel Capacity
12.7 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2160 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm
Kerb Weight
207 kg
Height
1160 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm
Width
875 mm
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
ECU - TLI
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.5:1
Displacement
500 cc
Clutch
Wet clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
In line 2 cylinders, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinder
No of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
69 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 160/60-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Chassis
Frame in steel tubes
Rear Suspension
Rear swing arm with lateral shock absorber with spring preload adjustment and hydraulic rebound brake adjustable
Front Suspension
Upside-down forks Ø 50mm with rebound brake adjustable
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

