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BENELLI Leoncino 500

₹4.99 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
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Benelli Leoncino 500 Price:

Benelli Leoncino 500 is priced between Rs. 4.99 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Benelli Leoncino 500?

The Benelli Leoncino 500 is available in 2 variants - Silver, Red.

What are the Benelli Leoncino 500 colour options?

Benelli Leoncino 500 comes in two colour options: Red, Steel Grey.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Benelli Leoncino 500?

Benelli Leoncino 500 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 500.0 cc engine, and features a Cafe Racer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Benelli Leoncino 500?

Benelli Leoncino 500 rivals are Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Honda Rebel 500, Kawasaki Eliminator, Keeway V302C.

What is the mileage of Benelli Leoncino 500?

Benelli Leoncino 500 comes with a mileage of 23.0 kmpl (Company claimed).

Benelli Leoncino 500 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    500 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    23 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    47.5 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    170 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    46 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    207 kg
View All Leoncino 500 SpecsView specs icon

Benelli Leoncino 500 Variants

Benelli Leoncino 500 price starts at ₹ 4.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 4.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Benelli Leoncino 500 comes in 2 variants. Benelli Leoncino 500's top variant is Red.
2 Variants Available
Leoncino 500 Silver
₹4.99 Lakhs*
500 cc
170 kmph
Leoncino 500 Red
₹4.99 Lakhs*
500 cc
170 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Benelli Leoncino 500 Latest Updates

Calendar icon24 Jul 2026
In 2025, India saw a significant rise in road accidents, resulting in 183,382 fatalities. A multi-pronged strategy is underway to address road safety.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Union Ministers support increased ethanol-blended fuel use, promoting affordability and cleaner energy alternatives for consumers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Apr 2026
Rohit Sharma may miss IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings due to a hamstring injury sustained against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Feb 2026
NHAI plans to transition to digital toll payments by April 2026, eliminating cash transactions at highway toll plazas.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Nov 2025
The Korda Icon helmet combines stylish design and high safety standards, making it ideal for budget-conscious riders.Read Full Story

Benelli Leoncino 500 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Leoncino 500.
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
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Benelli Leoncino 500 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Benelli Leoncino 500
Benelli Leoncino 500 image
Rs. 4.99 LakhsOnwards-500 cc47.5 PS46 NmCafe Racer Bikes207 kg2160 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 imageRs. 4.01 LakhsOnwards
4.614
648 cc46.39 bhp52.3 NmCafe Racer Bikes 240 kg2170 mmDiscDiscAlloyLeoncino 500VSShotgun 650
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZOMoto Morini SEIEMMEZZO imageRs. 4.29 LakhsOnwards
4.3100
649 cc55.7 PS54 NmCafe Racer Bikes215 kg2150 mmDouble DiscDiscSpokeLeoncino 500VSSEIEMMEZZO
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 imageRs. 3.99 LakhsOnwards
4.4100
648 cc47 PS52.3 NmCruiser Bikes241 kg2260 mmDiscDiscAlloyLeoncino 500VSSuper Meteor 650
Honda Rebel 500Honda Rebel 500 imageRs. 5.49 LakhsOnwards-471 cc46.22 PS43.3 NmCruiser Bikes191 kg2205 mmDiscDiscAlloyLeoncino 500VSRebel 500
Kawasaki EliminatorKawasaki Eliminator imageRs. 5.62 LakhsOnwards-451 cc45 PS42.6 NmCruiser Bikes176 kg2250 mmDiscDiscAlloyLeoncino 500VSEliminator

Benelli Leoncino 500 Images

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Benelli Leoncino 500 Image 3
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Benelli Leoncino 500 Image 6

Benelli Leoncino 500 Colours

Benelli Leoncino 500 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Red
Steel Grey
Red

Benelli Leoncino 500 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs
Leoncino 500vsShotgun 650
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

4.29 - 4.82 Lakhs
Leoncino 500vsSEIEMMEZZO
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs
Leoncino 500vsSuper Meteor 650
Honda Rebel 500

Honda Rebel 500

5.49 Lakhs
Leoncino 500vsRebel 500
Kawasaki Eliminator

Kawasaki Eliminator

5.62 Lakhs
Leoncino 500vsEliminator
Keeway V302C

Keeway V302C

4.22 Lakhs
Leoncino 500vsV302C

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 Benelli Leoncino 500 Related News

Benelli Leoncino 500 Specifications and Features

Max Power47.5 PS
Body TypeCafe Racer Bikes
Max Torque46 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage23.0 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityNo
HeadlightLED
Engine500.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed170 Kmph
View all Leoncino 500 specs and features

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