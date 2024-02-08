Benelli-Keeway drops prices of Leoncino 500, K300 N & 502C. Check out new prices
- The Leoncino 500, 502C and K300 N are now more affordable than before. The 500 cc motorcycles get the biggest price cut.
Adishwar Auto Ride India, who handles Benelli and Keeway in the Indian market has announced that they have dropped the prices of three motorcycle models. Benelli Leoncino 500 gets a price drop of ₹61,000 and now starts at ₹4.99 lakh. Benelli 502C is now priced at ₹5.25 lakh which is ₹60,000 less than before. Finally, there is the Keeway K300 N which now costs ₹2.29 lakh so it gets a price cut of ₹26,000. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom.
Benelli is using the same engine for the Leoncino 500 and 502C. It is a 500 cc, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 46.8 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit and there is no quickshifter on offer.
Then there is the Keeway K300 N. It uses a 292.4 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that produces 27 bhp of max power at 8,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 25 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.