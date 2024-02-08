HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Benelli Keeway Drops Prices Of Leoncino 500, K300 N & 502c. Check Out New Prices

Benelli-Keeway drops prices of Leoncino 500, K300 N & 502C. Check out new prices

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2024, 14:12 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Leoncino 500, 502C and K300 N are now more affordable than before. The 500 cc motorcycles get the biggest price cut.
Benneli Leoncino 500 Benelli 502c
Leoncino 500 and 502C are two motorcycles that get the biggest price cut.
Benneli Leoncino 500 Benelli 502c
Leoncino 500 and 502C are two motorcycles that get the biggest price cut.

Adishwar Auto Ride India, who handles Benelli and Keeway in the Indian market has announced that they have dropped the prices of three motorcycle models. Benelli Leoncino 500 gets a price drop of 61,000 and now starts at 4.99 lakh. Benelli 502C is now priced at 5.25 lakh which is 60,000 less than before. Finally, there is the Keeway K300 N which now costs 2.29 lakh so it gets a price cut of 26,000. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom.

Benelli is using the same engine for the Leoncino 500 and 502C. It is a 500 cc, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 46.8 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit and there is no quickshifter on offer.

Then there is the Keeway K300 N. It uses a 292.4 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that produces 27 bhp of max power at 8,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 25 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2024, 13:23 PM IST
TAGS: Benneli Leoncino 500 Benelli India 502c Keeway Keeway India K300 N Adishwar Auto Ride India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.