CFMoto 650MT Price:

CFMoto 650MT is priced at Rs. 5.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for CFMoto 650MT?

The CFMoto 650MT is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the CFMoto 650MT colour options?

CFMoto 650MT comes in two colour options: Blue, Grey.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of CFMoto 650MT?

CFMoto 650MT comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of CFMoto 650MT?

CFMoto 650MT rivals are Honda NX500, BMW F450 GS, CFMoto 650GT.

What is the mileage of CFMoto 650MT?

CFMoto 650MT comes with a mileage of 20.0 kmpl (Company claimed).