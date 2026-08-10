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CFMOTO 650MT

₹5.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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CFMoto 650MT Price:

CFMoto 650MT is priced at Rs. 5.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for CFMoto 650MT?

The CFMoto 650MT is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the CFMoto 650MT colour options?

CFMoto 650MT comes in two colour options: Blue, Grey.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of CFMoto 650MT?

CFMoto 650MT comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of CFMoto 650MT?

CFMoto 650MT rivals are Honda NX500, BMW F450 GS, CFMoto 650GT.

What is the mileage of CFMoto 650MT?

CFMoto 650MT comes with a mileage of 20.0 kmpl (Company claimed).

CFMoto 650MT Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    649 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    70.7 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    170 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    62 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    218 kg
View All 650MT SpecsView specs icon

CFMoto 650MT Variants

CFMoto 650MT price starts at ₹ 5.29 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
650MT STD
₹5.29 Lakhs*
649 cc
170 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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CFMoto 650MT Latest Updates

Calendar icon31 Jul 2026
E20 fuel reduces vehicle efficiency by 2-6% but offers better acceleration and lower emissions, says Minister Gadkari.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jun 2026
The article compares five vehicles—Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari, Skoda Kodiaq, and Kia Carens—highlighting their features, durability, space, and technology.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 May 2026
India's auto industry growth, driven by electric vehicles and enhanced ICE models, attracts global parts suppliers' investment.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Apr 2026
The government and auto industry discuss new fuel efficiency rules, striving for consensus before CAFE-III implementation in 2027.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Feb 2026
The article highlights five budget motorcycles with USD front forks, emphasizing their importance for performance and handling.Read Full Story

CFMoto 650MT Visual Comparison

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CFMoto 650MT
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CFMoto 650MT comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
CFMoto 650MT
CFMoto 650MT image
Rs. 5.29 LakhsOnwards-649 cc70.70 PS62 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes218 Kg2180 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Honda NX500Honda NX500 imageRs. 6.33 LakhsOnwards
4.31
471 cc47.5 PS43 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes196 kg2165 mmDual DiscDiscAlloy650MTVSNX500
BMW F450 GSBMW F450 GS imageRs. 4.7 LakhsOnwards
4.72
420 cc47.58 PS43 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes178 kg2161 mm--Spoke650MTVSF450 GS
CFMoto 650GTCFMoto 650GT imageRs. 5.59 LakhsOnwards-649.3 cc62.54 PS58.5 NmSports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes226 Kg2100 mmDiscDiscAlloy650MTVS650GT

CFMoto 650MT Images

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CFMoto 650MT Image 3
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CFMoto 650MT Image 6

CFMoto 650MT Colours

CFMoto 650MT is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Blue

CFMoto 650MT Alternatives

Honda NX500

Honda NX500

6.33 Lakhs
650MTvsNX500
BMW F450 GS

BMW F450 GS

4.7 - 5.3 Lakhs
650MTvsF450 GS
CFMoto 650GT

CFMoto 650GT

5.59 Lakhs
650MTvs650GT

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CFMoto 650MT Specifications and Features

Max Power70.70 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Max Torque62 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage20.0 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine649.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed170 kmph
View all 650MT specs and features

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