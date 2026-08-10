CFMoto 650MT Key Specs
- Engine649 cc
- Mileage20 kmpl
- Power70.7 ps
- Speed170 kmph
- Max Torque62 Nm
- Kerb Weight218 kg
CFMoto 650MT is priced at Rs. 5.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The CFMoto 650MT is available in 1 variant - STD.
CFMoto 650MT comes in two colour options: Blue, Grey.
CFMoto 650MT comes in petrol engine options, comes with 649.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.
CFMoto 650MT rivals are Honda NX500, BMW F450 GS, CFMoto 650GT.
CFMoto 650MT comes with a mileage of 20.0 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|CFMoto 650MT
|Rs. 5.29 LakhsOnwards
|-
|649 cc
|70.70 PS
|62 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|218 Kg
|2180 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda NX500
|Rs. 6.33 LakhsOnwards
|471 cc
|47.5 PS
|43 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|196 kg
|2165 mm
|Dual Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|650MTVSNX500
|BMW F450 GS
|Rs. 4.7 LakhsOnwards
|420 cc
|47.58 PS
|43 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|178 kg
|2161 mm
|-
|-
|Spoke
|650MTVSF450 GS
|CFMoto 650GT
|Rs. 5.59 LakhsOnwards
|-
|649.3 cc
|62.54 PS
|58.5 Nm
|Sports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
|226 Kg
|2100 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|650MTVS650GT
CFMoto 650MT is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|70.70 PS
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Max Torque
|62 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|20.0 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|649.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|170 kmph
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