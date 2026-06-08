5 used 7-seater vehicles I would choose over a brand-new compact SUV
By choosing a quality used 7-seater vehicle over a new compact SUV, a consumer can bypass heavy initial value depreciation while also gaining superior cabin space and true three-row practicality.
The Indian car buyers' preferences have been evolving rapidly over the last several years. Gone are the days when the small hatchbacks used to be the driving force. The compact SUVs and crossovers have taken their place now. Besides that, with cabin space being a primary focus for many buyers, the three-row, seven-seater SUVs and MPVs are also finding an increasing level of market penetration across the country.
On the other hand, another interesting fact is the rapid surge in the demand for used cars. While the brand-new models command a higher sticker price, with an obvious risk of rapid initial value depreciation, the used cars come as a more cost-effective option. When it is a large three-row vehicle, by opting for a quality used, seven-seater model over a brand-new compact SUV, a buyer can bypass heavy initial value depreciation while also gaining superior cabin space and true three-row practicality, often a better and more powerful engine as well.
Here are five highly capable, pre-owned, three-row, seven-seater cars I would choose over a brand-new compact SUV.
Engine2,393 cc
Mileage9 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Built on a rugged ladder-frame chassis, with powerful engine options, the Toyota Innova Crysta promises an unmatched, boringly reliable durability and resale value, even if it is a pre-owned model. A used model with the vitals in good condition can easily clock hundreds of thousands of kilometres without breaking a sweat. Unlike the cramped cabin space in many compact SUVs, Innova Crysta offers ample space for seven occupants through its three-row seating layout. It retains its value better than almost any other vehicle on the market, which means the value depreciation is less during ownership.
Engine1,997 cc
Mileage13-17 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
A Mahindra XUV 7XO promises a massive technology upgrade over a basic compact SUV. It comes with a giant digital screen on the dashboard, ADAS, and powerful powertrains, generous cabin space, and a top-notch safety rating. The solid body structure backed by a 5-star safety rating ensures confidence in the driver, while the highly refined, class-leading mStallion petrol and mHawk diesel engines deliver effortless highway overtaking powers. The SUV is equally capable of city roads.
Engine1,498 cc
Mileage14.5-16.3 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Tata Safari is not just an iconic automotive nomenclature in the Indian passenger vehicle market, but it is an SUV that promises an incredible, stable, mature and comfortable ride even over rough patches. The SUV is built on a platform derived from Land Rover's D8 architecture. It gets second-row captain seats or a sliding bench, while the third row promises impressive leg space. The Tata Safari comes with strong road presence and unmatched build quality, doing justice to the status of a flagship SUV.
Engine1,984 cc
Mileage14.86 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Skoda Kodiaq is the definition of business-class luxury. Even a pre-owned model promises the same luxurious feel. The SUV is known for offering great driving dynamics. Powered by a punchy turbocharged petrol engine, the SUV comes with a feature-rich interior that makes compact SUVs feel cheap by comparison.
Engine1,493 cc
Mileage12.6 kmpl
TransmissionManual
The Kia Carens is essentially an MPV, but it comes with clever packaging offering a practical and accessible third-row seat. Like its other Kia siblings, the Carens also comes equipped with premium features like ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, ambient lighting, etc. The MPV is known for smooth city drivability. It feels nimble, light and easy to manoeuvre through congested city traffic.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
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