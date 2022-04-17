HT Auto
HomeNew BikesAdventure Tourer Bikes

Adventure Tourer Bikes in India

Popular Filters

Latest BikesUpcoming BikesElectric BikesCruiser BikesBikes under 50000Bikes under 70000Bikes under 1 lakh

39 Bikes found

Sort By:

  • demo

    • Royal Enfield Himalayan

    Add to Compare
    ₹1.87 - 2.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    411.0 cc 32.04 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Hero XPulse 200

    Add to Compare
    ₹1.13 - 1.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    199.0 cc 49.01 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • BMW R 1250 GS

    Add to Compare
    ₹20.45 - 21.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1254.0 cc 15.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • BMW G 310 GS

    Add to Compare
    ₹2.9 - 3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    313.0 cc 29.26 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

    Add to Compare
    ₹21.2 - 22.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1254.0 cc 14.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • KTM 390 Adventure

    Add to Compare
    ₹3.03 - 3.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    373.0 cc 27.9 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon

    Filter by Body Type

    SportsSuperMoped
  • demo

    • Benelli TRK 502

    Add to Compare
    ₹4.8 - 5.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    500.0 cc 30.16 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Triumph Tiger 900

    Add to Compare
    ₹13.7 - 15.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    888.0 cc 16.83 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Honda CB500X

    Add to Compare
    ₹6.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    471.0 cc 28.6 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • KTM 250 Adventure

    Add to Compare
    ₹2.3 - 2.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    248.0 cc 38.12 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Hero XPulse 200T

    Add to Compare
    ₹94,000 - 1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    199.0 cc 38.5 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • BMW F850GS

    Add to Compare
    ₹12.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    853.0 cc 24.4 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Triumph Tiger 1200

    Add to Compare
    ₹19.19 - 21.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1160.0 cc 18.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

    Add to Compare
    ₹15.96 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1082.0 cc 20.4 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Kawasaki Versys 650

    Add to Compare
    ₹6.79 - 7.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    649.0 cc 21.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • BMW F850GSAdventure

    Add to Compare
    ₹13.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    853.0 cc 24.4 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Benelli TRK 251

    Add to Compare
    ₹2.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    249.0 cc 31.8 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • CFMoto 650MT

    Add to Compare
    ₹4.99 - 5.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    649.0 cc 20.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

    Add to Compare
    ₹2.18 - 2.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    334.0 cc 33.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Indian Challenger

    ₹39.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1769.0 cc 20.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Aug 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Hero 450 ADV

    ₹2.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    25.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jul 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Ktm 890 Adventure

    ₹11.5 - 12.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    889.0 cc 22.2 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Sep 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Benelli TRK800

    ₹8.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    754.0 cc 20.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jun 23
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Ktm 490 Adventure

    ₹4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    490.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Feb 23
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • BMW F 750 GS

    ₹11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    853.0 cc 24.4 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Dec 22

    Top Bike Comparisons

    Trending bikes

    Find more
    Trending Bikes

    Search bike Dealers

    By Brand & City

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    KTM 390 Adventure X
    KTM 390 Adventure X
    2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha Aerox 155
    Yamaha Aerox 155
    1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
    Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
    24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW R 18 Transcontinental
    BMW R 18 Transcontinental
    31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda Shine 100
    Honda Shine 100
    64,900* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers

    Trending Bikes in India 2023

    Yamaha MT-15
    Yamaha MT-15
    1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4
    Yamaha R15 V4
    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Hero Splendor Plus
    60,310 - 69,760*
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    LML Star
    LML Star
    1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details