Moto Guzzi V85 TT price starts at ₹ 15.4 Lakhs .
|Max Power
|76 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Model Name
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
|Suzuki Hayabusa
|Ducati Multistrada 950
|Triumph Tiger 900
|BMW F 850 GS
|Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹15.4 Lakhs
₹16.9 - 17.7 Lakhs
₹15.49 Lakhs
₹13.95 - 15.95 Lakhs
₹12.95 Lakhs Onwards
₹15.96 - 17.5 Lakhs
|Engine
853 cc
1340 cc
937 cc
888 cc
853 cc
1082 cc
|Mileage
20.4 kmpl
17 kmpl
22.8 kmpl
21.2 kmpl
24.4 kmpl
20.4 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
|ABS
-
-
-
Yes
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
