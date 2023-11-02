HT Auto
Moto Guzzi V85 TT 1630606080855
1/18
Moto Guzzi V85 TT 1630606082426
2/18
Moto Guzzi V85 TT 1630606083730
3/18
Moto Guzzi V85 TT 1630606086112
4/18
Moto Guzzi V85 TT 1630606087493
5/18
Moto Guzzi V85 TT 1630606088456
View all Images
6/18

Moto Guzzi V85 TT

Moto Guzzi V85 TT starting price is Rs. 15,40,000 in India. Moto Guzzi V85 TT is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 853.0 cc engine. Moto Guzzi V85 TT mileage is 20.4 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
15.4 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers
Moto Guzzi V85 TT Key Specs
Engine853.0 cc
Mileage20.4 kmpl
Max Speed165 kmph
View all V85 TT specs and features

About Moto Guzzi V85 TT

Latest Update

  • Moto Guzzi Stelvio adventure tourer unveiled ahead of EICMA 2023 debut
  • 2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT launched in India at ₹15.40 lakh

    • Moto Guzzi V85 TT Alternatives

    Suzuki Hayabusa

    Suzuki Hayabusa

    16.9 - 17.7 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    V85 TTvsHayabusa
    Ducati Multistrada 950

    Ducati Multistrada 950

    15.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    V85 TTvsMultistrada 950
    UPCOMING
    CFMoto MT800

    CFMoto MT800

    13 Lakhs Onwards
    Check MT800 details
    View similar Bikes
    Triumph Tiger 900

    Triumph Tiger 900

    13.95 - 15.95 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    V85 TTvsTiger 900
    BMW F 850 GS

    BMW F 850 GS

    12.95 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    V85 TTvsF 850 GS
    Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

    Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

    15.96 - 17.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    V85 TTvsCRF1100L Africa Twin

    Moto Guzzi V85 TT Variants & Price

    Moto Guzzi V85 TT price starts at ₹ 15.4 Lakhs .

    STD
    15.4 Lakhs*
    853 cc
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Moto Guzzi V85 TT Specifications and Features

    Max Power76 PS @ 7500 rpm
    Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
    Mileage20.4 kmpl
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine853.0 cc
    Max Speed165 Kmph
    View all V85 TT specs and features

    Moto Guzzi V85 TT comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Moto Guzzi V85 TT
    		Suzuki HayabusaDucati Multistrada 950Triumph Tiger 900BMW F 850 GSHonda CRF1100L Africa Twin
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹15.4 Lakhs
    ₹16.9 - 17.7 Lakhs
    ₹15.49 Lakhs
    ₹13.95 - 15.95 Lakhs
    ₹12.95 Lakhs Onwards
    ₹15.96 - 17.5 Lakhs
    Engine
    853 cc
    1340 cc
    937 cc
    888 cc
    853 cc
    1082 cc
    Mileage
    20.4 kmpl
    17 kmpl
    22.8 kmpl
    21.2 kmpl
    24.4 kmpl
    20.4 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual

    Add your vehicle to our garage

    Popular Moto Guzzi Bikes

    • Upcoming
      View all  Moto Guzzi Bikes

      Moto Guzzi V85 TT News

      The Moto Guzzi Stelvio brings the nameplate back in a brand new iteration as an adventure tourer
      Moto Guzzi Stelvio adventure tourer unveiled ahead of EICMA 2023 debut
      2 Nov 2023
      2021 Moto Guzzi V85TT meets the Euro 5 emission norms.
      2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT launched in India at 15.40 lakh
      4 Sept 2021
      Moto Guzzi has managed to clinch an impressive 14 World Championship Titles to date.
      Moto Guzzi completes 100 years of operations
      9 Jun 2021
      2021 Moto Guzzi V85TT meets the Euro 5 emission norms.
      2021 Moto Guzzi V85TT breaks cover: All you need to know
      19 Jan 2021
      Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber now benefits from a new digital instrument cluster as well as full-LED light setup
      2021 Moto Guzzi V9 Roamer and V9 Bobber break cover
      16 Jan 2021
      View all
       Moto Guzzi V85 TT News

      Videos

      Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
      2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
      16 May 2024
      Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
      Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
      9 May 2024
      Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
      3 May 2024
      Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
      Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
      2 May 2024
      Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
      2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
      29 Apr 2024
      View all
       
      Explore Other Options

      Moto Guzzi V85 TT FAQs

      The Moto Guzzi V85 TT offers a mileage of 20.4 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Adventure Tourer Bikes.
      Moto Guzzi V85 TT comes in a single variant which is the STD.
      The Moto Guzzi V85 TT boasts a 853.0 cc engine, generating a max power of 76 PS @ 7500 rpm.
      The Moto Guzzi V85 TT offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

      Latest Bikes in India 2024

      GT Force One Plus Pro

      GT Force One Plus Pro

      76,555
      Check Latest Offers
      GT Force RYD Plus

      GT Force RYD Plus

      65,555
      Check Latest Offers
      GT Force Vegas

      GT Force Vegas

      55,555
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS iQube

      TVS iQube

      1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2024

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Harley-Davidson X440

      Harley-Davidson X440

      2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS Raider

      TVS Raider

      95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

      BMW R 1300 GS

      BMW R 1300 GS

      24 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      CFMoto MT800

      CFMoto MT800

      13 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Hero XF3R

      Hero XF3R

      1.6 - 1.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha RX 100

      Yamaha RX 100

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details

      Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes

      Royal Enfield Scram 411

      Royal Enfield Scram 411

      2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Scram 411 Price in Delhi
      BMW S 1000 XR

      BMW S 1000 XR

      21.3 Lakhs Onwards
      Check Latest Offers
      S 1000 XR Price in Delhi
      UPCOMING
      BMW F 750 GS

      BMW F 750 GS

      11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs
      Check F 750 GS details
      View similar Bikes
      CFMoto 650MT

      CFMoto 650MT

      4.99 - 5.29 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      650MT Price in Delhi
      Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250

      Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250

      16.9 - 19.99 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Price in Delhi
      View all
       Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes