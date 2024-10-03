Segment Average: 937.0 cc
F900 GS Adventure: 895.0 cc
Segment Average: 205.0 kmph
F900 GS Adventure: 205.0 kmph
BMW F900 GS Adventure price starts at ₹ 14.75 Lakhs .
|Max Power
|103 bhp
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Engine
|895 cc
|Max Speed
|205 Kmph
|Model Name
BMW F900 GS Adventure
|BMW F900 GS
|Suzuki Hayabusa
|Ducati Multistrada 950
|Triumph Tiger 900
|BMW F 850 GS
|Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
|BMW F 850 GS Adventure
|Ducati Multistrada V2
|Moto Guzzi V85 TT
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹14.75 Lakhs
₹13.75 Lakhs
₹16.9 - 17.7 Lakhs
₹15.49 Lakhs
₹13.95 - 15.95 Lakhs
₹12.95 Lakhs Onwards
₹15.96 - 17.5 Lakhs
₹13.75 - 15.7 Lakhs
₹16.05 - 18.32 Lakhs
₹15.4 Lakhs
|Engine
895 cc
895 cc
1340 cc
937 cc
888 cc
853 cc
1082 cc
853 cc
937 cc
853 cc
|Mileage
-
-
17 kmpl
22.8 kmpl
21.2 kmpl
24.4 kmpl
20.4 kmpl
24 kmpl
16.9 kmpl
20.4 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
|ABS
-
Yes
-
-
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Dual Channel
Yes
|Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
