Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: Overview

The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP has been reintroduced in the Indian market for the 2025 model year. Positioned as the Japanese manufacturer’s flagship litre-class supersport, the Fireblade SP is developed in collaboration with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) and brings race-derived updates that enhance its track performance and rider engagement. The latest model arrives with extensive aerodynamic revisions, updated hardware, and a reworked chassis and electronics package, making it one of the most focused production motorcycles in its class.

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: Price

The 2025 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is priced at ₹28.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This represents a significant increase of around ₹5 lakh over the previous-generation Fireblade, which retailed between ₹23.11 lakh and ₹23.63 lakh (ex-showroom). The price positioning puts the Fireblade SP firmly in the premium supersport segment, rivalling other litre-class flagships such as the BMW S 1000 RR, Ducati Panigale V4, and Aprilia RSV4.

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: Launch Date

Honda launched the latest generation of the supersport in India in September 2025, marking the model’s return to our shores in its most performance-focused overalls. The Fireblade nameplate has been Honda’s benchmark for track-focused superbikes since its global debut in the early 1990s, and with this update, Honda aims to deliver an even closer-to-MotoGP experience for enthusiasts.

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: Variants & Colours

For the Indian market, the CBR1000RR-R is offered exclusively in the top-spec SP variant, which gets all the premium components and electronic aids as standard. In India, the Fireblade is exclusively available in its Gran Prix Red livery.

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: Mileage

As a litre-class supersport focused on performance, Honda does not quote an official fuel efficiency figure for the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP. Real-world mileage for such motorcycles typically ranges between 12 kmpl and 15 kmpl, depending on riding style and conditions. Buyers primarily prioritise performance, handling, and electronic aids over outright efficiency in this segment.

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: Specs & Features

The Fireblade SP is powered by a 999 cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four-cylinder engine that continues to produce 217.5 bhp at 14,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 12,000 rpm, identical to the previous model. However, Honda has revised several internal components for improved performance and durability. These include a higher compression ratio, lighter crankcase, reduced crankshaft and connecting rod inertia, reprofiled valve timing, new internal gear ratios, and revised final drive gearing. The motorcycle also gets a new Akrapovič exhaust silencer for reduced weight and improved flow characteristics.

The chassis has been updated with a revised aluminium twin-spar frame that offers improved steering feel and grip at cornering limits. The bike rides on Öhlins suspension components – 43 mm electronically controlled USD forks at the front and an electronically adjustable rear monoshock – managed by the third-generation Öhlins Smart Electronic Control system. Braking duties are handled by high-performance Brembo Stylema R four-piston radial calipers at the front with 330 mm twin discs and a single 220 mm disc at the rear.

In terms of features, the Fireblade SP is equipped with a 5-inch full-colour TFT display with updated switchgear, offering intuitive access to ride modes and electronic settings. The bike uses a six-axis IMU to enable a wide array of rider aids including 9-level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), adjustable wheelie control, engine braking control, power modes, and a 3-level quickshifter for clutchless upshifts. The updated throttle-by-wire system now employs two independent electric motors for even smoother response during acceleration and deceleration.

Aerodynamically, Honda has introduced new front winglets integrated into the fairings to generate downforce and improve stability at high speeds. The lower fairing gets a new rear aero step to optimise airflow and increase rear-wheel grip under acceleration. Additionally, ergonomics have been subtly revised with raised clip-on handlebars and lowered footpegs to offer a slightly more relaxed yet controlled riding position, aiding rider confidence during extended track sessions.

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: Offers & Deals

Given its niche positioning and limited availability, the Fireblade SP is unlikely to attract major cash discounts. However, Honda BigWing dealerships may provide financing support, exchange bonuses, or service packages tailored to superbike owners. Availability is generally restricted to Honda BigWing Topline outlets in key metro cities.

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: Rivals

In the Indian litre-class supersport space, the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP competes with models such as the BMW S 1000 RR, Ducati Panigale V4, Aprilia RSV4, and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R.