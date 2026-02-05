Honda CBR1000RR-R SP comes with 999.9 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of CBR1000RR-R SP starts at Rs. 31.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda CBR1000RR-R SP sits in the Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less