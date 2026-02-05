hamburger icon
Honda CBR1000RR-R SP
Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Left View
Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Rear Left View
Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Rear Right View
Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Rear View
Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Right View
Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Specifications

Honda CBR1000RR-R SP starting price is Rs. 31,18,331 in India. Honda CBR1000RR-R SP is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 999.9 cc engine.
31.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Specs

Honda CBR1000RR-R SP comes with 999.9 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of CBR1000RR-R SP starts at Rs. 31.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda CBR1000RR-R SP sits in the ...

Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
16.5 L
Length
2105 mm
Ground Clearance
115 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm
Height
1140 mm
Kerb Weight
201 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
750 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-200/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Stroke
48.5 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 12000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
999.9 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 16-Valves, Inline-Four DOHC, Liquid-Cooled
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
16
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Ohlins NPX (SV) S-EC 3.0 with electronic preload, compression and rebound adjustments
Rear Suspension
Ohlins TTX36 (SV) S-EC 3.0 shock absorber with Pro-Link and electronic adjustments for preload compression and rebound

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Electronic Steering Damper
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 2 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED

