MT-07 Launch DateThe Yamaha MT-07 is expected to launch on 18th Oct 2024 .MT-07 Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹ 7.5 Lakhs* Onwards .MT-07 RivalsKawasaki Ninja ZX4R, Honda CBR650R, KTM 890 Duke, Honda CB650R and Moto Morini X-Cape are sought to be the major rivals to Yamaha MT-07 .

...Read More

Read Less