Yamaha Lander 250 Left View
UPCOMING
Yamaha Lander 250 Engine View
Yamaha Lander 250 Front Tyre View
Yamaha Lander 250 Headlight View
Yamaha Lander 250 Model Name View
Yamaha Lander 250 Rear Tyre View
YAMAHA Lander 250

Exp. Launch in Oct 2025
1.7 - 1.8 Lakhs*Expected price
Photos
Specs
News
Lander 250 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 210.0 cc

Lander 250: 249.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 21.55 ps

Lander 250: 20.9 ps

View all Lander 250 Specs and Features

About Yamaha Lander 250

Lander 250 Launch Date

The Yamaha Lander 250 is expected to launch in Oct 2025.

Lander 250 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.7 - 1.8 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Yamaha Lander 250 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 249 cc
• Transmission: Manual
• FuelType: Petrol

Lander 250 Rivals

Hero XPulse 200 4V and Hero XPulse 210 are sought to be the major rivals to Yamaha Lander 250.

Yamaha Lander 250 Alternatives

Hero XPulse 200 4V

Hero XPulse 200 4V

1.51 - 1.68 Lakhs
Hero XPulse 210

Hero XPulse 210

1.76 - 1.86 Lakhs
Yamaha Lander 250 Images

Yamaha Lander 250 Specifications and Features

Max Power20.9 PS @ 8000 rpm
Body TypeOff Road Bikes
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Engine249 cc

Popular Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha News

Hero Xoom 160 sits on top of the Hero MotoCorp's Xoom lineup, which also comprises Xoom 110 and Xoom 125.
Hero Xoom 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155: Which 160 cc scooter should be your pick
28 Jan 2025
The Yamaha Tenere 700 has been showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and is powered by a 698 cc parallel-twin engine.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Yamaha builds hopes for Indian off-road enthusiasts with Tenere 700 ADV
18 Jan 2025
The Yamaha RD 350 was launched in the Indian markets as the Rajdoot 350.
Auto Expo 2025: Yamaha showcases iconic RX 100 and RD 350 bikes at its pavilion
17 Jan 2025
Yamaha is celebrating its 40th anniversary in India and plans to have a host of special models on display at Bharat Mobility 2025
Yamaha to celebrate 40 years in India at Bharat Mobility 2025. To showcase Tenere 700, RD350
15 Jan 2025
Latest news on January 15, 2025: Yamaha is celebrating its 40th anniversary in India and plans to have a host of special models on display at Bharat Mobility 2025
Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today January 15, 2025: Yamaha to celebrate 40 years in India at Bharat Mobility 2025. To showcase Tenere 700, RD350
15 Jan 2025
Explore Other Options

Yamaha Lander 250 FAQs

The Yamaha Lander 250 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1.7-1.8 Lakhs.
The Yamaha Lander 250 is expected to launch in Oct 2025, introducing a new addition to the 249 cc segment.
The Yamaha Lander 250 features a 249 cc engine delivering a powerful 20.9 PS @ 8000 rpm. It has a manual transmission.
The Yamaha Lander 250 faces competition from the likes of Hero XPulse 200 4V and Hero XPulse 210 in the 249 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

