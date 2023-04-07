|Engine
|155 cc
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|Max Speed
|136 kmph
Yamaha R15S price starts at ₹ 1.65 Lakhs .
₹1.65 Lakhs*
155
|Max Power
|18.6 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Headlight
|LED
|Model Name
Yamaha R15S
|Yamaha MT-15 V2
|Yamaha R15 V4
|Bajaj Pulsar NS200
|KTM 200 Duke
|Bajaj Pulsar NS160
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.65 Lakhs
₹1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs
₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
₹1.57 Lakhs
₹1.97 Lakhs
₹1.46 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
-
4.2 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
|Engine
155 cc
155 cc
155 cc
199.5 cc
200 cc
160.3 cc
|Mileage
40 kmpl
56.9 kmpl
55.2 kmpl
40.4 kmpl
33 kmpl
52.2 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
|ABS
-
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
