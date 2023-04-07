HT Auto
Yamaha R15S Front Right Side View
Yamaha R15S Front Left Side View
Yamaha R15S Front Side View
Yamaha R15S Left View
Yamaha R15S Rear Left View
Yamaha R15S Rear Side View
Yamaha R15S

Yamaha R15S starting price is Rs. 1,65,200 in India. Yamaha R15S is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 155 cc engine. Yamaha R15S mileage is 40 kmpl.
1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Yamaha R15S Key Specs
Engine155 cc
Mileage40 kmpl
Max Speed136 kmph
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check TS Street Hunter details
View similar Bikes
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15S Variants & Price

Yamaha R15S price starts at ₹ 1.65 Lakhs .

STD
1.65 Lakhs*
155
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Yamaha R15S Specifications and Features

Max Power18.6 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Mileage40 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine155 cc
Max Speed136 kmph
Yamaha R15S comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Yamaha R15S
Yamaha MT-15 V2Yamaha R15 V4Bajaj Pulsar NS200KTM 200 DukeBajaj Pulsar NS160
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.65 Lakhs
₹1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs
₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
₹1.57 Lakhs
₹1.97 Lakhs
₹1.46 Lakhs
Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
-
4.2 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
Engine
155 cc
155 cc
155 cc
199.5 cc
200 cc
160.3 cc
Mileage
40 kmpl
56.9 kmpl
55.2 kmpl
40.4 kmpl
33 kmpl
52.2 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
ABS
-
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual

Yamaha R15S News

Yamaha has updated the motorcycles with new features and colour schemes.
Yamaha R15 V4, MT-15 V2 & R15S updated with new features: Details here
7 Apr 2023
New Yamaha YZF-R15S V3 in Matte Black
Yamaha YZF-R15S V3 launched in new Matte Black body paint colour
4 Jul 2022
Yamaha YZF-R15S V3.0 comes out as a more affordable variant to the newly launched R15 V4 bike.
More affordable Yamaha YZF-R15S V3.0 with unibody seat launched
17 Nov 2021
Yamaha India is aiming to focus on flex-fuel engine technology while the Indian two-wheeler industry is increasingly emphasising on electric mobility.
Yamaha shifts greener motorcycle strategy in favour of ethanol, not EVs
11 Apr 2024
India Yamaha Motor has introduced updates to its MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR portfolios, aligning with its 'The Call of The Blue' brand campaign.
Yamaha unveils updates to MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR models. Check details
8 Apr 2024
Yamaha Videos

Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
<p>Yamaha is out with it's new two wheeler for India, and this time it is not just for the boys. A scooter available in a wide range of colors, is perfect for the age group of 18-24 years. The new Yamaha Ray isn't just soft and curvy, instead looks very sporty, suitable for both boys and girls. See inside to know more as Kartikeya Singhee takes us for a test ride on the new Ray.</p>
Yamaha Ray video review
17 Oct 2012
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Yamaha R15S FAQs

The Yamaha R15S offers a mileage of 40 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Sports Bikes.
Yamaha R15S comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The Yamaha R15S boasts a 155 cc engine, generating a max power of 18.6 PS.
The Yamaha R15S offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

