HT Auto

Yamaha R15S STD

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Yamaha R15S Front Right Side View
1/13
Yamaha R15S Front Left Side View
2/13
Yamaha R15S Front Side View
3/13
Yamaha R15S Left View
4/13
Yamaha R15S Rear Left View
5/13
Yamaha R15S Rear Side View
View all Images
6/13
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.90 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15S Key Specs
Engine155
Power18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Speed136 kmph
View all R15S specs and features

R15S STD Latest Updates

R15S falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of R15S STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.90 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 11

  • Fuel Capacity: 11 L
  • Length: 1990 mm
  • Max Power: 18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
    • ...Read More

    Yamaha R15S STD Price

    STD
    ₹1.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    155
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,65,200
    RTO
    13,216
    Insurance
    11,468
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,89,884
    EMI@4,081/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Yamaha R15S STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    11 L
    Length
    1990 mm
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Wheelbase
    1325 mm
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Height
    1135 mm
    Saddle Height
    815 mm
    Width
    725 mm
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    282 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70-17
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Range
    478.5 km
    Max Speed
    136 kmph
    Max Power
    18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
    Stroke
    58.7 mm
    Max Torque
    14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    155
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet, multiple-disc
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6-Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    58 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Auxiliary light, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Inner Tube - 41.0 mm
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Yamaha R15S STD EMI
    EMI3,673 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,70,895
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,70,895
    Interest Amount
    49,497
    Payable Amount
    2,20,392

    Yamaha R15S Alternatives

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15 STD

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    R15SvsMT-15
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4 Metallic Red

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    R15SvsR15 V4
    Bajaj Pulsar NS200

    Bajaj Pulsar NS200 STD

    1.57 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    R15SvsPulsar NS200
    KTM 200 Duke

    KTM 200 Duke STD

    1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    R15Svs200 Duke
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160

    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 STD

    1.46 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    R15SvsPulsar NS160

    Popular Sports Bikes

    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    R15 V4 Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

    1.05 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar NS 125 Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar N160

    Bajaj Pulsar N160

    1.31 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar N160 Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160

    Bajaj Pulsar NS160

    1.46 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar NS160 Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar 220 F

    Bajaj Pulsar 220 F

    1.38 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar 220 F Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Sports Bikes

    Popular Yamaha Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Yamaha Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Seeka SBolt

    Seeka SBolt

    1.69 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Seeka SFlash250

    Seeka SFlash250

    71,911 Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Seeka SSeagun

    Seeka SSeagun

    1.52 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Seeka Vatsal250

    Seeka Vatsal250

    72,910 Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Seeka Smak

    Seeka Smak

    99,911 - 1.19 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Ather Energy Rizta

    Ather Energy Rizta

    1.3 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Chief Classic

    Indian Chief Classic

    21.3 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Vario 160

    Honda Vario 160

    1.3 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details