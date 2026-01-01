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200 DukePriceMileageSpecifications
KTM 200 Duke Front Right View
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KTM 200 Duke Left View
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KTM 200 Duke Rear Right View
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KTM 200 Duke Right View
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KTM 200 Duke Disc Break View
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KTM 200 Duke Engine View
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KTM 200 Duke STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.25 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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KTM 200 Duke Key Specs
Engine199.5 cc
View all 200 Duke specs and features

200 Duke STD

200 Duke STD Prices

The 200 Duke STD, is listed at ₹2.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

200 Duke STD Mileage

All variants of the 200 Duke offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

200 Duke STD Colours

The 200 Duke STD is available in 3 colour options: Silver Metallic Matt, Dark Galvano, Electronic Orange.

200 Duke STD Engine and Transmission

The 200 Duke STD is powered by a 199.5 cc engine.

200 Duke STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 200 Duke's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Karizma XMR priced between ₹1.84 Lakhs - 1.86 Lakhs or the KTM 160 Duke priced between ₹1.74 Lakhs - 1.82 Lakhs.

200 Duke STD Specs & Features

The 200 Duke STD has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.

KTM 200 Duke STD Price

200 Duke STD

₹2.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,98,055
RTO
16,374
Insurance
10,209
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,24,638
EMI@4,828/mo
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KTM 200 Duke STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13.5 L
Length
2072 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm
Height
1109 mm
Saddle Height
822 mm
Width
831 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
140 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
25 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
49 mm
Max Torque
19.3 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Wp Apex Usd Forks, 43 mm Diameter
Rear Suspension
Wp Apex Monoshock, 10 Step Adjustable

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
KTM 200 Duke STD EMI
EMI4,346 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,02,174
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,02,174
Interest Amount
58,556
Payable Amount
2,60,730

KTM 200 Duke Alternatives

Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR

1.84 - 1.86 Lakhs
200 DukevsKarizma XMR
KTM 160 Duke

KTM 160 Duke

1.74 - 1.82 Lakhs
200 Dukevs160 Duke
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

1.64 - 1.77 Lakhs
+1
200 DukevsMT 15 Version 2.0
Bajaj Dominar 250

Bajaj Dominar 250

1.77 Lakhs
200 DukevsDominar 250
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.17 Lakhs
200 Dukevs250 Duke

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