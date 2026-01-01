|Engine
|199.5 cc
The 200 Duke STD, is listed at ₹2.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 200 Duke offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 200 Duke STD is available in 3 colour options: Silver Metallic Matt, Dark Galvano, Electronic Orange.
The 200 Duke STD is powered by a 199.5 cc engine.
In the 200 Duke's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Karizma XMR priced between ₹1.84 Lakhs - 1.86 Lakhs or the KTM 160 Duke priced between ₹1.74 Lakhs - 1.82 Lakhs.
The 200 Duke STD has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.