KTM 200 Duke STD

2.25 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
KTM 200 Duke Key Specs
Engine200 cc
View all 200 Duke specs and features

200 Duke STD Latest Updates

200 Duke falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of 200 Duke STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.25 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 13.4 L
  • Length: 2072 mm
  • Max Power: 24.67 bhp @ 10000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI Engine
    • ...Read More

    KTM 200 Duke STD Price

    STD
    ₹2.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    200 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,96,000
    RTO
    17,180
    Insurance
    12,055
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,25,235
    EMI@4,841/mo
    KTM 200 Duke STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    13.4 L
    Length
    2072 mm
    Ground Clearance
    155 mm
    Wheelbase
    1357 mm
    Height
    1109 mm
    Kerb Weight
    159 kg
    Saddle Height
    822 mm
    Width
    831 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    230 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Range
    469 Km
    Max Speed
    142 Kmph
    Max Power
    24.67 bhp @ 10000 rpm
    Stroke
    49 mm
    Max Torque
    19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    200 cc
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet Multi-Disc
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI Engine
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    72 mm
    Chassis
    Split-Trellis frame (Tubular)
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    WP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustable
    Front Suspension
    WP APEX USD forks, 43mm diameter
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Underseat storage
    No
    Mobile Application
    No
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    Rider Aids - SuperMoto ABS, Array of 32 LEDs with 6 reflectors, Aluminum swingarm; underbelly exhaust
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    No
    Display
    LCD
    Battery Capacity
    12 V / 8Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    MF
    KTM 200 Duke STD EMI
    EMI4,357 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,02,711
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,02,711
    Interest Amount
    58,712
    Payable Amount
    2,61,423

