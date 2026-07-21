KTM 200 Duke Key Specs
- Engine199.5 cc
- Mileage35 kmpl
- Power25 ps
- Speed140 kmph
- Max Torque19.3 Nm
The KTM 200 Duke remains one of the most exciting choices in the 200 cc streetfighter segment in 2026. Designed for urban commuters and thrill-seeking riders alike, this high-revving motorcycle combines aggressive Austrian styling with premium hardware borrowed from its higher-displacement siblings.
KTM updated the 200 Duke to deliver sharper dynamic performance and a fresher aesthetic identity without compromising its accessible power.
The motorcycle is available in a fully loaded single standard variant, making selection straightforward.
|Variant
|Engine
|Top Speed
|Ex-Showroom Price
|KTM 200 Duke STD
|199.5 cc
|140 kmph
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs – ₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Ex-showroom prices vary slightly depending on city dealership charges and promotional offers.
At the heart of the 200 Duke lies a high-compression, short-stroke engine that loves to rev, paired with a short-ratio 6-speed gearbox designed for rapid city launches.
|Feature / Metric
|Official Specification
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc, Single Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHC
|Max Power Output
|25 PS @ 10,000 rpm
|Max Torque
|19.3 Nm @ 8,000 rpm
|Transmission
|6-Speed Manual
|Fuel Delivery
|Bosch Electronic Fuel Injection
|Brakes
|320 mm Front Disc / Rear Disc with Dual-Channel ABS
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|13.5 Litres
|Overall Length
|2,072 mm
While built for high-rpm performance, the liquid-cooled engine maintains respectable fuel efficiency for daily commutes.
The 200 Duke is offered in three primary colour finishes:
|Model
|Engine
|Power
|Torque
|Ex-Showroom Price
|KTM 200 Duke
|199.5 cc
|25.0 PS
|19.3 Nm
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Yamaha MT 15 V2
|155.0 cc
|18.4 PS
|14.1 Nm
|₹ 1.55 Lakhs
|Bajaj Dominar 250
|248.8 cc
|27.0 PS
|23.5 Nm
|₹ 1.77 Lakhs
|Hero Karizma XMR
|210.0 cc
|25.5 PS
|20.4 Nm
|₹ 1.84 Lakhs
|KTM 250 Duke
|249.0 cc
|31.0 PS
|25.0 Nm
|₹ 2.17 Lakhs
The KTM 200 Duke remains the benchmark for performance-oriented lightweight streetfighters. With its latest mechanical updates, improved 320 mm front brakes, lighter wheel setup, and sharp TFT display, it offers an engaging ride for anyone looking to transition from entry-level commuter bikes to true performance riding.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|KTM 200 Duke
|Rs. 1.98 LakhsOnwards
|199.5 cc
|25 PS
|19.3 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|-
|2072 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|Hero Karizma XMR
|Rs. 1.84 LakhsOnwards
|210 cc
|-
|20.4 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|163.5 kg
|2068 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|200 DukeVSKarizma XMR
|KTM 160 Duke
|Rs. 1.74 LakhsOnwards
|160 cc
|19 PS
|15.5 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|147 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|200 DukeVS160 Duke
|Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0
|Rs. 1.64 LakhsOnwards
|155 cc
|18.4 PS
|14.1 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|141 kg
|2015 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|200 DukeVSMT 15 Version 2.0
|Bajaj Dominar 250
|Rs. 1.77 LakhsOnwards
|248.8 cc
|27 PS
|23.5 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|180 kg
|2156 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|200 DukeVSDominar 250
|KTM 250 Duke
|Rs. 2.17 LakhsOnwards
|250 cc
|31 PS
|25 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|162.8 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|200 DukeVS250 Duke
KTM 200 Duke is available in the 3 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The KTM Duke 200 excels in city riding with thrilling performance and a modern design, but engine heat and comfort issues compromise long rides. It's more suited for agile commuting than touring.
|Max Power
|25 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Max Torque
|19.3 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|199.5 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|140 kmph
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