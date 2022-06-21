Ktm 200 Duke starting price is Rs. 176,013 in India. Ktm 200 Duke is available in 1 variant and 2 colours. Powered by a 199 cc engine.Change City
Ktm 200 Duke
+20
images
images
₹ 1.76 to 1.87 Lakhs
Ex showroom price in Delhi Get On-Road Price
Ktm 200 Duke Key Specs
Ktm 200 Duke
Engine 199 cc
Transmission Manual
Available colours
About Ktm 200 Duke
In comparison to the previous model, which debuted in 2012, KTM has drastically altered the style of the 200 Duke, giving it a completel
...
Read More
Ktm 200 Duke Price List, Specifications and Features
KTM 200 Duke BS6
199.5 cc | 25.83 PS |
₹ 1.76 Lakhs* Get On-Road Price
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
2050 mm
Wheelbase
1367 mm
Dry Weight
150.3 kg
Height
810 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
730 mm
Max Power
25.83 PS @ 10,000 rpm
Stroke
49 mm
Max Torque
19.5 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital Ignition
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:1
Displacement
199.5 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi-Disc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
No of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
72 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-150/60-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Chassis
Split Steel Trellis Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
WP-Monoshock
Front Suspension
WP-USD Ø 43 mm
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Pilot Lamps
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Distance to Empty Indicator
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Low Oil Indicator
Yes
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.
Locate Ktm Dealers in DelhiSee All
Connaught Place Ktm, Connaught Place
L1, Ground Floor,plot No: 3, 4,outerwing,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110001
South Delhi Ktm, Vasant Vihar
36, Community Centre,near Pvr Cinema,vasant Lok,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110057