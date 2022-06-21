Home > New Bikes > KTM > 200 Duke
Ktm 200 Duke starting price is Rs. 176,013 in India. Ktm 200 Duke is available in 1 variant and 2 colours. Powered by a 199 cc engine.

Ktm 200 Duke

₹ 1.76 to 1.87 Lakhs

Ktm 200 Duke Key Specs

Ktm 200 Duke
Engine 199 cc
Transmission Manual
Available colours

About Ktm 200 Duke

In comparison to the previous model, which debuted in 2012, KTM has drastically altered the style of the 200 Duke, giving it a completel

Ktm 200 Duke Price List, Specifications and Features

KTM 200 Duke BS6

199.5 cc | 25.83 PS |

Specifications Features
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
2050 mm
Wheelbase
1367 mm
Dry Weight
150.3 kg
Height
810 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
730 mm
Max Power
25.83 PS @ 10,000 rpm
Stroke
49 mm
Max Torque
19.5 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital Ignition
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:1
Displacement
199.5 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi-Disc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
No of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
72 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-150/60-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Chassis
Split Steel Trellis Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
WP-Monoshock
Front Suspension
WP-USD Ø 43 mm
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Locate Ktm Dealers in Delhi

Ktm Moti Nagar, Moti Nagar

mapicon
Klj Complex, Nazafgarh Road,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110015
phoneicon
+91 - 9910399105
   

Connaught Place Ktm, Connaught Place

mapicon
L1, Ground Floor,plot No: 3, 4,outerwing,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110001
phoneicon
+91 - 9560090701
   

Lajpat Nagar Ktm, Lajpat Nagar

mapicon
K96, Central Market,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110024
phoneicon
+91 - 8860064814
   

South Delhi Ktm, Vasant Vihar

mapicon
36, Community Centre,near Pvr Cinema,vasant Lok,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110057
phoneicon
+91 - 9910399174

