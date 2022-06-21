About Ktm 200 Duke

In comparison to the previous model, which debuted in 2012, KTM has drastically altered the style of the 200 Duke, giving it a completely new look. Furthermore, the new KTM 200 Duke is available in two colour schemes with updated artwork. Electric Orange, an orange and black colour scheme, and Ceramic White, a white and black paint scheme, are also available. The ultra-compact, water-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine, dual-channel ABS, ultralight tubular trellis frame, state-of-the-art injection electronics that is now BS6-compliant, cutting-edge WP suspension, and beautiful swingarm are all flawlessly integrated to ensure maximum riding enjoyment.



Looks and built



The KTM 200 Duke features an angular headlight with LED daytime running lights, an aggressively sculpted fuel tank with a 13.5 gallon capacity (10.2-litres on the previous model), and a sleek tail section with a split-seat layout.



Riding ergonomics



Standard on the KTM 200 Duke are ultra-lightweight, high-performance upside-down WP forks. It has a 161 mm progressive travel and adjustable preload. The power is channelled through 17-inch cast alloy racing wheels. The motorcycle now features a 100 percent digital LCD display that shows engaged gear, fuel gauge, and service reminder information. It also has an RPM alert that displays when it's the best time to upshift. Also, the two-part seat provides first-class sport riding ergonomics for both the rider and the pillion passenger.



Engine and Power



The KTM 200 Duke is the most powerful 4-stroke option in its class, with a powerful single-cylinder 199cc engine producing 19 kW (26 hp). It passes the highest emission and noise requirements while giving optimum performance because of its redesigned airbox and exhaust. Two overhead camshafts and ultra-hard, carbon-coated cam followers control the four valves of the KTM 200 Duke's cylinder head. The bike's sophisticated engine architecture, cutting-edge injection electronics, and close-ratio, 6-speed transmission allow it attain white-knuckle performance while consuming minimal fuel. It creates low emissions while riding at full power because of the regulated catalytic converter.



Safety Features



The KTM 200 Duke comes fitted with dual channel BOSCH ABS. The advanced ABS works in tandem with the high-tech BYBRE braking system to provide riders with firm, controlled stopping force when needed. The KTM 200 Duke stops as swiftly as it takes off because of its 300 mm front brake disc and a 230 mm rear brake disc.





