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KTM 200 Duke

₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
371
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The KTM 200 Duke remains one of the most exciting choices in the 200 cc streetfighter segment in 2026. Designed for urban commuters and thrill-seeking riders alike, this high-revving motorcycle combines aggressive Austrian styling with premium hardware borrowed from its higher-displacement siblings.

2026 KTM 200 Duke Overview and Recent Updates

KTM updated the 200 Duke to deliver sharper dynamic performance and a fresher aesthetic identity without compromising its accessible power.

  • New Colourway Option: The introduction of the striking Atlantic Blue paint scheme with orange accents, contrasting against a gloss black main frame and orange subframe.
  • Upgraded Braking Hardware: Front disc brake diameter is enlarged from 300 mm to 320 mm with a revised calliper design for improved stopping confidence.
  • Lightweight Wheels & Tires: Adopts lighter alloy wheels borrowed from the 390 Duke, paired with a reduced 140-section rear tyre (down from 150-section) to enhance agile flickability.
  • Refined Ergonomics: Features redesigned grab rails and repositioned rear footpegs for cleaner lines and better passenger leverage.
  • Suspension Setup: Retains high-grade 37 mm WP Apex upside-down (USD) front forks and a matching rear monoshock.

KTM 200 Duke Price and Variants

The motorcycle is available in a fully loaded single standard variant, making selection straightforward.

VariantEngineTop SpeedEx-Showroom Price
KTM 200 Duke STD199.5 cc140 kmph 1.93 Lakhs – 1.98 Lakhs

Ex-showroom prices vary slightly depending on city dealership charges and promotional offers.

Technical Specifications and Performance

At the heart of the 200 Duke lies a high-compression, short-stroke engine that loves to rev, paired with a short-ratio 6-speed gearbox designed for rapid city launches.

Feature / MetricOfficial Specification
Engine Capacity199.5 cc, Single Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHC
Max Power Output25 PS @ 10,000 rpm
Max Torque19.3 Nm @ 8,000 rpm
Transmission6-Speed Manual
Fuel DeliveryBosch Electronic Fuel Injection
Brakes320 mm Front Disc / Rear Disc with Dual-Channel ABS
Fuel Tank Capacity13.5 Litres
Overall Length2,072 mm

Mileage and Everyday Usability

While built for high-rpm performance, the liquid-cooled engine maintains respectable fuel efficiency for daily commutes.

  • ARAI / Claimed Mileage: 35 kmpl
  • Real-World Fuel Economy: 30 to 33 kmpl in mixed traffic conditions
  • Top Speed: 140 kmph

Key Features and Electronics

  1. Full-Color TFT Display: A 5-inch bonded glass TFT instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity for call and turn-by-turn navigation alerts.
  2. SuperMoto ABS Mode: Standard dual-channel ABS features a dedicated SuperMoto mode, allowing skilled riders to disengage ABS at the rear wheel for controlled slides.
  3. LED Lighting: Full LED headlight assembly with distinct daytime running lights (DRLs) ensuring strong night visibility and presence.
  4. Lightweight Trellis Frame: High-rigidity steel trellis chassis provides razor-sharp cornering precision.

Available Colour Schemes

The 200 Duke is offered in three primary colour finishes:

  • Atlantic Blue (Newest release)
  • Dark Galvano
  • Silver Metallic Matt / Electronic Orange

Competitive Comparison: 200 cc Streetfighter Segment

ModelEnginePowerTorqueEx-Showroom Price
KTM 200 Duke199.5 cc25.0 PS19.3 Nm 1.98 Lakhs
Yamaha MT 15 V2155.0 cc18.4 PS14.1 Nm 1.55 Lakhs
Bajaj Dominar 250248.8 cc27.0 PS23.5 Nm 1.77 Lakhs
Hero Karizma XMR210.0 cc25.5 PS20.4 Nm 1.84 Lakhs
KTM 250 Duke249.0 cc31.0 PS25.0 Nm 2.17 Lakhs

Ownership Considerations

Strengths

  • Class-leading power-to-weight ratio for responsive acceleration.
  • High-end braking components with 320 mm front disc and dual-channel ABS.
  • Feature-rich TFT screen with smartphone pairing.
  • Aggressive streetfighter ergonomics ideal for quick city manoeuvres.

Trade-Offs

  • Firm suspension setup and narrow seat can feel stiff on longer highway tours.
  • Engine heat is noticeable during heavy stop-and-go urban traffic.

Final Verdict

The KTM 200 Duke remains the benchmark for performance-oriented lightweight streetfighters. With its latest mechanical updates, improved 320 mm front brakes, lighter wheel setup, and sharp TFT display, it offers an engaging ride for anyone looking to transition from entry-level commuter bikes to true performance riding.

KTM 200 Duke Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    199.5 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    35 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    25 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    140 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    19.3 Nm
View All 200 Duke SpecsView specs icon

KTM 200 Duke Variants

KTM 200 Duke price starts at ₹ 1.98 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
200 Duke STD
₹1.98 Lakhs*
199.5 cc
140 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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KTM 200 Duke Latest Updates

Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
A bike loan interest rate calculator helps assess affordability and compare options, ensuring informed borrowing decisions for two-wheeler loans.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Apr 2026
India's first official F1 Sim Racing Championship launches, creating a pathway for emerging motorsport talent.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Mar 2026
The 2026 KTM 200 Duke features five updates enhancing appeal and value without increasing the price.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Feb 2026
KTM India launches updated 200 Duke with new Atlantic Blue color, mechanical upgrades, and enhanced features for 2026.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Feb 2026
Team Camber Racing from SRMIST achieved a remarkable clean sweep at Formula Bharat 2026, excelling in all competition categories.Read Full Story

KTM 200 Duke Visual Comparison

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KTM 200 Duke comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
KTM 200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke image
Rs. 1.98 LakhsOnwards
4.5371
199.5 cc25 PS19.3 NmSports Naked Bikes-2072 mmDiscDisc-
Hero Karizma XMRHero Karizma XMR imageRs. 1.84 LakhsOnwards
4.4105
210 cc-20.4 NmSports Bikes163.5 kg2068 mmDiscDiscAlloy200 DukeVSKarizma XMR
KTM 160 DukeKTM 160 Duke imageRs. 1.74 LakhsOnwards
4.94
160 cc19 PS15.5 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes147 kg-DiscDiscAlloy200 DukeVS160 Duke
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 imageRs. 1.64 LakhsOnwards
4.311
155 cc18.4 PS14.1 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes141 kg2015 mmDiscDiscAlloy200 DukeVSMT 15 Version 2.0
Bajaj Dominar 250Bajaj Dominar 250 imageRs. 1.77 LakhsOnwards
3.82
248.8 cc27 PS23.5 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes180 kg2156 mmDiscDiscAlloy200 DukeVSDominar 250
KTM 250 DukeKTM 250 Duke imageRs. 2.17 LakhsOnwards
4.525
250 cc31 PS25 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes162.8 kg-DiscDiscAlloy200 DukeVS250 Duke

KTM 200 Duke Images

KTM 200 Duke Image 1
KTM 200 Duke Image 2
KTM 200 Duke Image 3
KTM 200 Duke Image 4
KTM 200 Duke Image 5
KTM 200 Duke Image 6

KTM 200 Duke Colours

KTM 200 Duke is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Silver Mettallic Matt
Dark Galvano
Electronic Orange
Silver metallic matt

KTM 200 Duke Alternatives

Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR

1.84 - 1.86 Lakhs
200 DukevsKarizma XMR
KTM 160 Duke

KTM 160 Duke

1.74 - 1.82 Lakhs
200 Dukevs160 Duke
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

1.64 - 1.77 Lakhs
200 DukevsMT 15 Version 2.0
UPCOMING
Hero Karizma 400

Hero Karizma 400

2.2 - 2.1 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
Bajaj Dominar 250

Bajaj Dominar 250

1.77 Lakhs
200 DukevsDominar 250
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.17 Lakhs
200 Dukevs250 Duke

KTM 200 Duke User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.8Safety
4.8Design
4.3Value For Money
3.9Comfort
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KTM 200 Duke User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The KTM Duke 200 excels in city riding with thrilling performance and a modern design, but engine heat and comfort issues compromise long rides. It's more suited for agile commuting than touring.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconThrilling performance and acceleration
  • check circle iconAgile handling and lightweight design
  • check circle iconHigh-quality components like Dual ABS
  • check circle iconModern features like TFT display
  • check circle iconStriking design

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconFirm seat uncomfortable for long rides
  • warning iconIntense engine heat in traffic
  • warning iconHigh maintenance and service costs
  • warning iconSmall pillion seat not family-friendly
  • warning iconFrequent chain adjustments required

User Reviews

Unrefined Gearbox, Bad Brakes (Old Model)
The chassis and tyre combination provides phenomenal grip and balance, especially in fast corners. The engine is consistently powerful. Is Duke 200 good for a daily commute? Yes, if you can handle the heat.
By: Chetan V. (Apr 7, 2026)
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Engine Heat and Pillion Uncomfort
It embodies the true spirit of a naked streetfighter. No fairings, just raw power and excellent handling. The brakes are the best part for safety.
By: Amit V. (Apr 7, 2026)
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Too Pricey for the Mileage & Comfort
The price is high, but the money is clearly spent on quality parts like the suspension and brakes. It rides like a dream. The TFT display is clear and modern.
By: Tina G. (Apr 7, 2026)
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High Power, Low Long-Term Reliability
Everything about this bike is aggressive—the look, the sound, the power. It's a genuine thrill machine. High-quality components ensure excellent safety and handling.
By: Kavya D. (Apr 7, 2026)
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Stiff Suspension Makes Back Ache
Upgraded from a 150cc bike, and the Duke 200 is a huge leap in performance and handling. The ride is engaging and the looks are superb. Mileage is 32 kmpl.
By: Suresh A. (Apr 7, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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KTM 200 Duke Related News

KTM 200 Duke now uses suspension, brakes and alloys from the 390 Duke.
2026 KTM 200 Duke launched at 1.94 lakh
24 Feb 2026
The KTM 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The unit puts out 24.6 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,000.
KTM 200 Duke now available with a free riding jacket
13 Mar 2025
The KTM 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The unit puts out 24.6 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,000.
KTM 200 Duke gets tech-savvy at just 2.03 lakh, Here are the five key updates given to the bike
4 Oct 2024
KTM stated that the five inch unit uses a bonded glass display and is paired with a new switch cube on the handlebar, with 4-way menu switches. This is aimed to provide an easier interaction with all vehicle functions and smartphone connectivity.
2024 KTM 200 Duke launched with TFT screen and more features. Check them out
3 Oct 2024
KTM 200 Duke in Dark Galvano colour scheme. There is also a new Electronic Orange colour on offer.
KTM 200 Duke & 250 Duke gets new colour schemes. Check them out
21 May 2024
View all
 KTM 200 Duke Related News

KTM 200 Duke Specifications and Features

Max Power25 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque19.3 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage35 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine199.5 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed140 kmph
View all 200 Duke specs and features

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