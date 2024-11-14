KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Price: KTM 1290 Super Adventure S is priced at Rs. 22.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). How many variants are there for KTM 1290 Super Adventure S? The KTM 1290 Super Adventure S is available in 1 variant - STD. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of KTM 1290 Super Adventure S? KTM 1290 Super Adventure S comes with 1301 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type. Which are the major rivals of KTM 1290 Super Adventure S? KTM 1290 Super Adventure S rivals are BMW R 1250 GS, BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, Ducati Multistrada V4, Triumph Tiger 1200, BMW R 1250 RT, Ducati DesertX.