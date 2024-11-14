HT Auto
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S
JUST LAUNCHED

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

Launch Date: 14 Nov 2024
22.74 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Delhi
1290 Super Adventure S Key Specs

Engine

Segment Average: 1252.0 cc

1290 Super Adventure S: 1301.0 cc

Segment average
Power

Segment Average: 135.83 bhp

1290 Super Adventure S: 158.0 bhp

Segment average

About KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

Latest Update

  • KTM 1390 Super Duke R and 1290 Super Adventure S India bookings open
  • 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S revealed globally: Will it come to India?

    KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Price: KTM 1290 Super Adventure S is priced at Rs. 22.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). How many variants are there for KTM 1290 Super Adventure S? The KTM 1290 Super Adventure S is available in 1 variant - STD. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of KTM 1290 Super Adventure S? KTM 1290 Super Adventure S comes with 1301 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type. Which are the major rivals of KTM 1290 Super Adventure S? KTM 1290 Super Adventure S rivals are BMW R 1250 GS, BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, Ducati Multistrada V4, Triumph Tiger 1200, BMW R 1250 RT, Ducati DesertX.

    KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Alternatives

    BMW R 1250 GS

    BMW R 1250 GS

    20.55 Lakhs
    1290 Super Adventure SvsR 1250 GS
    BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

    BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

    22.5 Lakhs
    1290 Super Adventure SvsR 1250 GS Adventure
    Ducati Multistrada V4

    Ducati Multistrada V4

    18.99 - 38.4 Lakhs
    1290 Super Adventure SvsMultistrada V4
    Triumph Tiger 1200

    Triumph Tiger 1200

    17 - 21.69 Lakhs
    1290 Super Adventure SvsTiger 1200
    BMW R 1250 RT

    BMW R 1250 RT

    22.5 Lakhs
    1290 Super Adventure SvsR 1250 RT
    Ducati DesertX

    Ducati DesertX

    18.33 - 23.71 Lakhs
    1290 Super Adventure SvsDesertX
    KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Variants

    KTM 1290 Super Adventure S price starts at ₹ 22.74 Lakhs.

    1 Variant Available
    ₹22.74 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1301 cc
    Instrument Console: Digital
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Images

    KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Image 1
    KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Specifications and Features

    Max Power158 bhp
    Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine1301 cc
    View all 1290 Super Adventure S specs and features

    KTM 1290 Super Adventure S comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    KTM 1290 Super Adventure S
    		BMW R 1250 GSBMW R 1250 GS AdventureDucati Multistrada V4Triumph Tiger 1200BMW R 1250 RTDucati DesertXHarley-Davidson Heritage ClassicHarley-Davidson Pan America 1250Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250BMW S 1000 XR
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹22.74 Lakhs
    ₹20.55 Lakhs
    ₹22.5 Lakhs
    ₹18.99 - 38.4 Lakhs
    ₹17 - 21.69 Lakhs
    ₹22.5 Lakhs
    ₹18.33 - 23.71 Lakhs
    ₹26.59 Lakhs
    ₹24.49 Lakhs
    ₹16.9 - 19.99 Lakhs
    ₹22.5 Lakhs
    Engine
    1301 cc
    1254 cc
    1254 cc
    1158 cc
    1160 cc
    1254 cc
    937 cc
    1868 cc
    1252 cc
    1252 cc
    999 cc
    Mileage
    -
    15 kmpl
    14 kmpl
    15.4 kmpl
    18 kmpl
    21 kmpl
    17.8 kmpl
    18.1 kmpl
    18.2 kmpl
    18.3 kmpl
    20 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    ABS
    -
    -
    Yes
    -
    -
    -
    Yes
    Yes
    -
    -
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual

    Popular KTM Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    KTM 1290 Super Adventure S News

    KTM 1290 Super Adventure S and 1390 Super Duke R are high-end models that the brand offers in the global market.
    KTM 1390 Super Duke R and 1290 Super Adventure S India bookings open
    24 Oct 2024
    The 1290 Super Adventure retains its styling and engine.
    2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S revealed globally: Will it come to India?
    18 Dec 2022
    Mahindra Thar Roxx has been tested by Bharat NCAP. It scored 5 stars in the test. The SUV scored 31.09 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child protection.&nbsp;
    Auto recap, Nov 14: Mahindra SUVs safety ratings out, KTM launches big bikes
    15 Nov 2024
    The 890 Adventure R is a middle weight adventure motorcycle from KTM. The engine puts out 103 bhp and 100 Nm.&nbsp;
    KTM 890 Adventure R launched in India, priced at 15.80 lakh
    14 Nov 2024
    KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R use the same 889 cc parallel-twin engine.
    KTM 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R bookings open
    14 Nov 2024
    Explore Other Options

    KTM 1290 Super Adventure S FAQs

    KTM 1290 Super Adventure S comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The KTM 1290 Super Adventure S boasts a 1301 cc engine, generating a max power of 158 bhp.
    The KTM 1290 Super Adventure S offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 22.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    KTM 890 Duke R

    KTM 890 Duke R

    14.5 Lakhs
    KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

    KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

    22.74 Lakhs
    KTM 890 Adventure R

    KTM 890 Adventure R

    15.8 Lakhs
    KTM 50 SX

    KTM 50 SX

    4.75 Lakhs
    KTM 85 SX

    KTM 85 SX

    6.69 Lakhs
    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    84,869 - 1.04 Lakhs
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Classic 650

    Royal Enfield Classic 650

    3.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

    2.1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Benelli 752 S

    Benelli 752 S

    6 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes

    BMW S 1000 XR

    BMW S 1000 XR

    22.5 Lakhs
    CFMoto 650MT

    CFMoto 650MT

    4.99 - 5.29 Lakhs
    Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250

    Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250

    16.9 - 19.99 Lakhs
    UPCOMING
    BMW F 750 GS

    BMW F 750 GS

    11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs
    Royal Enfield Scram 411

    Royal Enfield Scram 411

    2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs
