KTM 350 EXC-F

Launch Date: 14 Nov 2024
12.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Delhi
KTM 350 EXC-F Variants

KTM 350 EXC-F price starts at ₹ 12.96 Lakhs .

1 Variant Available
₹12.96 Lakhs*
Engine
349 cc
feature icon
Battery Capacity: 12.8V 2Ah
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

KTM 350 EXC-F Images

KTM 350 EXC-F Image 1
KTM 350 EXC-F Specifications and Features

Body TypeDirt Bikes
HeadlightLED
Engine349.7 cc
View all 350 EXC-F specs and features
KTM 350 EXC-F FAQs

KTM 350 EXC-F comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The KTM 350 EXC-F boasts a 349.7 cc engine.
The KTM 350 EXC-F offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 12.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

