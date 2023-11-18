Saved Articles

KTM 200 Duke vs TVS Apache RTR 310

In 2023 KTM 200 Duke or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

₹1.93 Lakhs*
₹2.43 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
25 PS35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
49 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
200 cc312.12 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, Spark Ignited Engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi-DiscWet multi plate - 7 plate design, RT slipper clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm80 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,25,0352,75,205
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,4212,42,990
RTO
19,34219,439
Insurance
12,27212,776
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8365,915

    Latest News

    The 2024 KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke will make their way to the US from Bajaj Auto's Chakan facility
    Made-in-India 2024 KTM 390 Duke & 250 Duke to be launched in the US
    18 Nov 2023
    The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
    KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Which one should you buy?
    23 Nov 2023
    BMW G 310 GS and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 have radically different design languages.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs BMW G 310 GS. Which ADV should you buy?
    30 Nov 2023
    The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now gets 2 new colours, dual-channel ABS, Voice Assist and more
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul 2023, priced from 1.35 lakh
    9 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Race track review
    3 Sept 2021
    The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310, launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh (ex-showroom), gets several cosmetic tweaks as well as minor updates to its BS6 engine for a smoother and refined ride quality.
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: First Look
    31 Aug 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
