Hero Xtreme 125R: Performance

The fantastic chassis is ably supported by the new 125 cc Sprint-EBT single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The motor is an updated unit from the Glamour 125 and is tuned to produce 11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The Xtreme 125R is light on its feet and quick when you open the throttle. 0-60 kmph comes up in a claimed 5.9 seconds and the bike feels quick in the lower power band for the most part. Hero also claims a fuel efficiency of 66 kmpl (certified), which makes it the most efficient offering in the segment.

Getting speeds to climb up to 70 kmph is easy and most riders will be spending their time in this power band in city rides. However, the higher power band isn’t the most inviting on the motorcycle. We did touch up to 95 kmph on the track but the run from 70 kmph to 90 kmph took a while.

The motor is also impressive when it comes to NVH levels and while it may not be as refined as some of the Japanese 125 cc offerings, the bike does not come across as strained at any point. You will feel mild buzz around the foot pegs and handlebar at the top of the rev band but most users will not be pushing the Xtreme 125R to its limits. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox that works well for the most part. We did see a little clunkiness when slotting into the first gear on our test bike, which could be due to the mechanical parts still being new. The clutch is also light and should make for effortless gear changes in traffic jams. We’d like to spend more time to know more about how it behaves on a day-to-day basis.

The front brake offers a sharp bite on the Xtreme 125R although you may find it to be a bit jerky initially. The rear also gets a disc brake on the higher variant for more effective control. The Xtreme 125R is the first motorcycle in the segment to get single-channel ABS as an option and we didn’t have an opportunity to check the intrusiveness of the setup on the test track. The lower variant continues to get combi-braking and a much lower price tag as well.