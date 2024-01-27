Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew bikesHero bikesHero Xtreme 125R
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R starting price is Rs. 95,000 in India. Hero Xtreme 125R is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 124.7 cc engine. Hero Xtreme 125R mileage is 66 kmpl.
Write a Review
95,000 - 99,500*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers
Hero Xtreme 125R Key Specs
Engine124.7 cc
Mileage66 kmpl
Power11.5 bhp
Max Speed180 kmph
View all  Xtreme 125R specs and features

Hero Xtreme 125R Alternatives

TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Xtreme 125R vs Raider
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

99,571
Check Latest Offers
Xtreme 125R vs Pulsar NS 12...
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme 160s

Hero Xtreme 160s

1.08 Lakhs Onwards
Check Xtreme 160s details
View similar Bikes
Yamaha FZ-FI V3

Yamaha FZ-FI V3

1.17 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Xtreme 125R vs FZ-FI V3
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

1 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Xtreme 125R vs Xtreme 160R
Suzuki Gixxer

Suzuki Gixxer

1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Xtreme 125R vs Gixxer

Hero Xtreme 125R Variants & Price

Hero Xtreme 125R price starts at ₹ 95,000 and goes upto ₹ 99,500 (Ex-showroom). Hero Xtreme 125R comes in 2 variants. Hero Xtreme 125R top variant price is ₹ 99,500.

IBS
95,000*
124.7 cc
11.5 bhp
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
ABS
99,500*
124.7 cc
11.5 bhp
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Embrace the Future: Discover the Power of Electric Vehicles!
Know more

Hero Xtreme 125R Specifications and Features

Max Power11.5 bhp
Body TypeSports Bikes
Mileage66 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine124.7 cc
Max Speed180 kmph
View all  Xtreme 125R specs and features

Hero Xtreme 125R comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Hero Xtreme 125R
TVS RaiderBajaj Pulsar NS 125Yamaha FZ-FI V3Hero Xtreme 160RSuzuki Gixxer
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹95,000 - 99,500
₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
₹99,571
₹1.17 Lakhs Onwards
₹1 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs
Engine
124.7 cc
124.8 cc
124.45 cc
149 cc
163 cc
155 cc
Mileage
66 kmpl
67 kmpl
64.7 kmpl
49.3 kmpl
55.5 kmpl
45 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Expert Ratings
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
3.5 out of 5
-
-
-
ABS
No
Yes
-
-
-
-

Explore your vehicle

Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Bikes
Hero Xtreme 125R Expert Review
By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor | Updated on: 24 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM
By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor | Updated on: 24 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM

Hero MotoCorp is one of the leaders in the 125 cc motorcycle segment and the company knows its strengths in delivering user-friendly, functional commuters to the masses. However, the brand is on a quest to break into the premium segment and the 125 cc motorcycle space seems like the perfect opportunity for the world’s largest two-wheeler maker. That’s where the new Hero Xtreme 125R steps in. This is the smallest motorcycle in the “Xtreme” series, which has always been about style with functionality, and aims to break the clutter not just for Hero but in the segment as well. Can the new Hero Xtreme 125R make a dent where it matters? We had a few quick laps of the new stylish commuter at Hero’s R&D centre in Jaipur and here’s what we think about it.

Hero Xtreme 125R: Design

expand

The new Xtreme 125R is a big departure from Hero MotoCorp’s traditional approach towards commuters. This isn’t a “one-size-fits-all” design but rather sharper and more thought-out intended to impress younger buyers. It feels like a bigger motorcycle, much less a 125 cc offering. The Hero Xtreme 125R looks fast even at a standstill, that should set the tone of the styling. Several elements are taken from bigger motorcycles like the hunkered-down LED headlamp that seems to be inspired by Kawasakis, while the muscular fuel tank adds more visual bulk to the styling.

The fuel tank is further accentuated by the sharp shrouds on either side that will remind you of the BMW G 310 R. The sharp lines continue on the side, splitting the fuel tank into a bulbous top and a slim bottom that contours well into the rider’s seat. The motorcycle gets split seats for that added sporty appearance with split grab rails, a stubby exhaust, and a rear tyre hugger, with Hero selling you the complete sporty package as intended. The overall stance is decent and the Xtreme 125R will surely grab tons of attention on the road.

The
The negative LCD is easy to read and packs a decent amount of information as well

Hero Xtreme 125R: Features

expand

The Xtreme 125R looks sharp and also gets a decent amount of equipment to go with its looks. This includes the projector lens headlamp with LED DRLs. There are also LED indicators and taillight to further add to the premium appeal. The negative LCD console is rich in information and falls right into peripheral vision. However, the overall quality leaves a bit to be desired on the bike. While fit and finish levels are decent, some plastic panels do come across as cheap. The cables up front could’ve also been hidden better to sell the premium appeal more effectively. What’s noteworthy is that the motorcycle comes with 17-inch wheels at either end with a 120/80 section rear tyre, the widest in its class.

Hero Xtreme 125R: Handling

expand

We had a chance to go around Hero’s handling track at CIT and we can understand why the manufacturer wanted us to sample this first. The Xtreme 125R’s lean profile allows for a nimble motorcycle. Around the test track, the bike felt effortless to corner with the chassis and suspension making for a fantastic setup. The bike flows seamlessly around a bend with a responsive front that allows for a more point-and-shoot riding experience. While we haven’t tested it out in the real world, the Xtreme 125R should make for a nimble handler on the road. City rides should be effortless with easy manoeuvrability being at the core of the handling department. This is more so given the light kerb weight of 133 kg on the motorcycle.

The
The new 125 cc Sprint EBT motor makes 10.7 bhp and 10.6 Nm of peak torque and is tuned to be more responsive in the low and mid-range of the rev band

Hero Xtreme 125R: Performance

expand

The fantastic chassis is ably supported by the new 125 cc Sprint-EBT single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The motor is an updated unit from the Glamour 125 and is tuned to produce 11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The Xtreme 125R is light on its feet and quick when you open the throttle. 0-60 kmph comes up in a claimed 5.9 seconds and the bike feels quick in the lower power band for the most part. Hero also claims a fuel efficiency of 66 kmpl (certified), which makes it the most efficient offering in the segment.

Getting speeds to climb up to 70 kmph is easy and most riders will be spending their time in this power band in city rides. However, the higher power band isn’t the most inviting on the motorcycle. We did touch up to 95 kmph on the track but the run from 70 kmph to 90 kmph took a while.

The motor is also impressive when it comes to NVH levels and while it may not be as refined as some of the Japanese 125 cc offerings, the bike does not come across as strained at any point. You will feel mild buzz around the foot pegs and handlebar at the top of the rev band but most users will not be pushing the Xtreme 125R to its limits. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox that works well for the most part. We did see a little clunkiness when slotting into the first gear on our test bike, which could be due to the mechanical parts still being new. The clutch is also light and should make for effortless gear changes in traffic jams. We’d like to spend more time to know more about how it behaves on a day-to-day basis.

The front brake offers a sharp bite on the Xtreme 125R although you may find it to be a bit jerky initially. The rear also gets a disc brake on the higher variant for more effective control. The Xtreme 125R is the first motorcycle in the segment to get single-channel ABS as an option and we didn’t have an opportunity to check the intrusiveness of the setup on the test track. The lower variant continues to get combi-braking and a much lower price tag as well.

The
The Hero Xtreme 125R comes across as a promising package that's competent to take on its rivals, while offering buyers more value

Hero Xtreme 125R: Price and Verdict

expand

Speaking of which, the Hero Xtreme 125R is priced from 95,000 for the IBS variant, going up to 99,500 for the ABS variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Those are competitive prices once you consider the decently equipped feature list, capable chassis and light kerb weight on the motorcycle. For those starting their two-wheeler journey but do not want to compromise on style, the Xtreme 125R makes for a compelling case, especially with that imposing design that is sure to attract a lot of attention on public roads.

The Xtreme 125R competes against the TVS Raider 125 and Bajaj Pulsar NS125 in the segment and it’ll be interesting to see if Hero can use its “glamour” to get a chunk of the market share from either model. Bookings for the Hero Xtreme 125R will begin in February this year with deliveries set to commence in the following weeks. We are looking forward to riding this motorcycle for longer to give you a more comprehensive update on whether you should purchase one. Stay tuned!

READ MORE

Hero Xtreme 125R News

The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125.
2024 Hero Xtreme 125R launched: 5 things to know
27 Jan 2024
The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125. Can it repeat the success of its conservative siblings?
Hero Xtreme 125R First Ride Review: Set to Raid the segment?
24 Jan 2024
From Xtreme 125R to Mavrick 440, Hero MotoCorp has been introducing a host of products in the Indian market that reveal the brand's ambition to grab a chunky pie of the Indian premium two-wheeler market.
From Splendor to Mavrick: Hero MotoCorp gradually unleashing its premium passion
24 Jan 2024
Hero Xtreme 125R comes re-energising the 125 cc commuter motorcycle segment thanks to the premium elements.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched in India: Five key highlights
24 Jan 2024
Hero Xtreme 125 looks sharp and has edgy design elements.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched in India at Hero World 2024, priced at 95,000
23 Jan 2024
View all
 Hero Xtreme 125R News

Hero Xtreme 125R related Videos

Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
31 Jan 2023
View all
 

Hero Xtreme 125R FAQs

The Hero Xtreme 125R offers a mileage of 66 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Sports Bikes.
The top variant of Hero Xtreme 125R is the ABS.
The Hero Xtreme 125R boasts a 124.7 cc engine, generating a max power of 11.5 bhp.
The Hero Xtreme 125R offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, IBS is priced at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, ABS is priced at Rs. 99,500 (ex-showroom).

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Check Latest Offers
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda NX500

Honda NX500

5.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

2.92 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

CFMoto 250SR

CFMoto 250SR

2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Bajaj Avenger 400

Bajaj Avenger 400

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details

Popular Sports Bikes

Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
R15 V4 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

99,571
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar NS 125 Price in Delhi
Yamaha FZS-FI V3

Yamaha FZS-FI V3

1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
FZS-FI V3 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar N160

Bajaj Pulsar N160

1.31 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar N160 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

1.37 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar NS160 Price in Delhi
View all
 Popular Sports Bikes