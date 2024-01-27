Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10

Hero Xtreme 125R Specifications

Hero Xtreme 125R starting price is Rs. 95,000 in India. Hero Xtreme 125R is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 124.7 cc engine. Hero Xtreme 125R mileage is 66 kmpl.
95,000 - 99,500*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Hero Xtreme 125R Specs

Hero Xtreme 125R comes with 124.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Xtreme 125R starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Xtreme 125R sits ...Read More

Hero Xtreme 125R Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
ABS
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
10 L
Length
2009 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm
Height
1051 mm
Kerb Weight
136 kg
Saddle Height
794 mm
Width
793 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum
Max Power
11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled 4 Stroke
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
5 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Body Graphics
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
No
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Hero Xtreme 125R Alternatives

TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Raider Specs
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

99,571
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar NS 125 Specs
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme 160s

Hero Xtreme 160s

1.08 Lakhs Onwards
Check Xtreme 160s details
View similar Bikes
Yamaha FZ-FI V3

Yamaha FZ-FI V3

1.17 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
FZ-FI V3 Specs
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

1 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Xtreme 160R Specs
Suzuki Gixxer

Suzuki Gixxer

1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Gixxer Specs

Hero Xtreme 125R News

The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125.
2024 Hero Xtreme 125R launched: 5 things to know
27 Jan 2024
The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125. Can it repeat the success of its conservative siblings?
Hero Xtreme 125R First Ride Review: Set to Raid the segment?
24 Jan 2024
From Xtreme 125R to Mavrick 440, Hero MotoCorp has been introducing a host of products in the Indian market that reveal the brand's ambition to grab a chunky pie of the Indian premium two-wheeler market.
From Splendor to Mavrick: Hero MotoCorp gradually unleashing its premium passion
24 Jan 2024
Hero Xtreme 125R comes re-energising the 125 cc commuter motorcycle segment thanks to the premium elements.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched in India: Five key highlights
24 Jan 2024
Hero Xtreme 125 looks sharp and has edgy design elements.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched in India at Hero World 2024, priced at 95,000
23 Jan 2024
View all
 Hero Xtreme 125R News

Hero Xtreme 125R Variants & Price List

Hero Xtreme 125R price starts at ₹ 95,000 and goes upto ₹ 99,500 (Ex-showroom). Hero Xtreme 125R comes in 2 variants. Hero Xtreme 125R top variant price is ₹ 99,500.

IBS
95,000*
124.7 cc
11.5 bhp
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
ABS
99,500*
124.7 cc
11.5 bhp
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 74,990
Check Latest Offers
Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Check Latest Offers
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-07

Yamaha MT-07

7.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Everve Motors Everve EF1

Everve Motors Everve EF1

90,000 Exp. Price
Check details
MV Agusta Brutale 800

MV Agusta Brutale 800

16.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details