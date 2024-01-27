Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Xtreme 125R comes with 124.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Xtreme 125R starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Xtreme 125R sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hero Xtreme 125R price starts at ₹ 95,000 and goes upto ₹ 99,500 (Ex-showroom). Hero Xtreme 125R comes in 2 variants. Hero Xtreme 125R top variant price is ₹ 99,500.
₹95,000*
124.7 cc
11.5 bhp
₹99,500*
124.7 cc
11.5 bhp
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price