Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 comes with 124.4 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Pulsar NS 125 starts at Rs. 93,690 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 price starts at ₹ 93,690 and goes upto ₹ 1.01 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 comes in 1 variants. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 top variant price is ₹ 93,690.
₹93,690*
124.4 cc
11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price