Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Specifications

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 starting price is Rs. 93,690 in India. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
93,690 - 1.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Specs

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 comes with 124.4 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Pulsar NS 125 starts at Rs. 93,690 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 sits

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
179 mm
Length
2012 mm
Wheelbase
1353 mm
Kerb Weight
144 kg
Height
1078 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm
Width
810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i, EI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Mono shocks
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
MF

Bajaj News

Image of Bajaj Pulsar N250 used for representational purposes only
Bajaj Auto reports sales of almost 3.20 lakh units in July, sees a dip of 10%
1 Aug 2023
The Speed 400 shares some of its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X.
Triumph Speed 400 dispatch begins from Bajaj's Chakan plant
26 Jul 2023
Ola Electric CEO has taken a dig at the Hero-Harley, Bajaj-Triumph collaborations immediately after the launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400.
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal takes a dig at Hero-Harley, Bajaj-Triumph collaborations. Details here
12 Jul 2023
With 10,000 bookings already in place, Bajaj Auto will ramp up production to meet the overwhelming demand for the Triumph Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X receive 10,000 bookings, Bajaj to ramp up production
8 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Bajaj Auto releases official statement regarding Triumph Speed 400's price
8 Jul 2023
View all
 

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Variants & Price List

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 price starts at ₹ 93,690 and goes upto ₹ 1.01 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 comes in 1 variants. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 top variant price is ₹ 93,690.

STD
93,690*
124.4 cc
11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

