Bajaj Pulsar N150 Specifications

Bajaj Pulsar N150 starting price is Rs. 1,17,677 in India. Bajaj Pulsar N150 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 149.68 cc engine. Bajaj Pulsar N150 mileage is 48.5 kmpl.
1.18 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Bajaj Pulsar N150 Specs

Bajaj Pulsar N150 comes with 149.68 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Pulsar N150 starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Pulsar N150 sits in the ...Read More

Bajaj Pulsar N150 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
145 kg
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
790 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Yes
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Speed
90 Kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Mono-Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic (31 mm)
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Gear Indicator
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight
LED

Bajaj Pulsar N150 News

Bajaj Pulsar N150 borrows its engine from P150 and styling cues from N160.
Bajaj Pulsar N150 launched: 5 things to know
30 Sept 2023
Bajaj Pulsar N150 can be considered as a more aggressive version of the Pulsar P150.
Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar N150 sporty commuter bike: Check price, specs
26 Sept 2023
Image of Bajaj Pulsar N160 used for reference only.
Bajaj Pulsar N150 to launch soon in the Indian market: What to expect?
18 Nov 2022
Bajaj Auto's two-wheeler volumes are in the red with domestic sales down by 9 per cent
Bajaj Auto’s domestic two-wheeler sales decline 9% in September, CV sales up by 60%
3 Oct 2023
Several factors such as the growing focus on EVs, the Covid-19 pandemic, job losses and rising petrol prices have impacted the sales of entry-level two-wheelers.
India's entry-level motorcycle buyers unlikely to return soon, says Bajaj Auto MD
19 Sept 2023
 Bajaj Pulsar N150 News

Bajaj Pulsar N150 Variants & Price List

Bajaj Pulsar N150 price starts at ₹ 1.18 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ null null (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar N150 comes in 1 variants. Bajaj Pulsar N150 top variant price is ₹ 1.18 Lakhs.

STD
1.18 Lakhs*
149.68 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

