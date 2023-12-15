Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 STD

1/21
2/21
3/21
4/21
5/21
View all Images
6/21
1.04 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Key Specs
Engine124.4 cc
View all Pulsar NS 125 specs and features

Pulsar NS 125 STD Latest Updates

Pulsar NS 125 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Pulsar NS 125 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.04 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 L
  • Length: 2012 mm
  • Max Power: 11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm
  • Engine Type: 4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i, EI Engine
    • ...Read More

    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 STD Price

    STD
    ₹1.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    124.4 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    93,690
    RTO
    7,495
    Insurance
    2,670
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,03,855
    EMI@2,232/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12 L
    Ground Clearance
    179 mm
    Length
    2012 mm
    Wheelbase
    1353 mm
    Kerb Weight
    144 kg
    Height
    1078 mm
    Saddle Height
    805 mm
    Width
    810 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Max Power
    11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm
    Engine Type
    4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i, EI Engine
    Max Torque
    11 Nm @ 7000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Displacement
    124.4 cc
    Emission Type
    bs6
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Mono shocks
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    MF
    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 STD EMI
    EMI2,009 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    93,469
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    93,469
    Interest Amount
    27,072
    Payable Amount
    1,20,541

    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Alternatives

    Honda Shine

    Honda Shine Disc OBD2

    78,687 - 83,800
    Check latest Offers
    Pulsar NS 12... vs Shine
    Hero Passion Plus

    Hero Passion Plus STD

    76,301
    Check latest Offers
    Pulsar NS 12... vs Passion Plus
    Honda Livo

    Honda Livo Disc

    78,500 - 82,500
    Check latest Offers
    Pulsar NS 12... vs Livo
    Honda XBlade

    Honda XBlade Double Disc

    78,803 - 1.21 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Pulsar NS 12... vs XBlade

    Popular Bajaj Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Bajaj Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details