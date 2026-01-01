|Engine
|124.4 cc
The Pulsar NS 125 STD, is listed at ₹1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Pulsar NS 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Pulsar NS 125 STD is available in 8 colour options: Fiery Orange, Burnt Red, Pewter Grey, Beach Blue, Red, Orange, Blue, Black.
The Pulsar NS 125 STD is powered by a 124.4 cc engine.
In the Pulsar NS 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xtreme 125R priced between ₹91.5 Thousands - 1.08 Lakhs or the Bajaj Pulsar N125 priced between ₹94.71 Thousands - 98.71 Thousands.
The Pulsar NS 125 STD has Pass Switch, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.