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Pulsar NS 125PriceMileageSpecifications
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Front Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Rear Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Right Side View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Left Side View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Front Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Rear Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 STD

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1.07 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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122 Offers Available
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Key Specs
Engine124.4 cc
View all Pulsar NS 125 specs and features

Pulsar NS 125 STD

Pulsar NS 125 STD Prices

The Pulsar NS 125 STD, is listed at ₹1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Pulsar NS 125 STD Mileage

All variants of the Pulsar NS 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Pulsar NS 125 STD Colours

The Pulsar NS 125 STD is available in 8 colour options: Fiery Orange, Burnt Red, Pewter Grey, Beach Blue, Red, Orange, Blue, Black.

Pulsar NS 125 STD Engine and Transmission

The Pulsar NS 125 STD is powered by a 124.4 cc engine.

Pulsar NS 125 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Pulsar NS 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xtreme 125R priced between ₹91.5 Thousands - 1.08 Lakhs or the Bajaj Pulsar N125 priced between ₹94.71 Thousands - 98.71 Thousands.

Pulsar NS 125 STD Specs & Features

The Pulsar NS 125 STD has Pass Switch, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 STD Price

Pulsar NS 125 STD

₹1.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
92,182
RTO
7,905
Insurance
6,764
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,06,851
EMI@2,297/mo
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122 offers Available
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
179 mm
Length
2012 mm
Wheelbase
1353 mm
Kerb Weight
144 kg
Height
1078 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm
Width
810 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
103 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i, EI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Mono shocks

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 STD EMI
EMI2,067 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
96,165
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
96,165
Interest Amount
27,853
Payable Amount
1,24,018

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 other Variants

Pulsar NS 125 BT

₹1.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
93,792
RTO
8,033
Insurance
6,794
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,08,619
EMI@2,335/mo
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122 offers Available
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Pulsar NS 125 ABS

₹1.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
98,400
RTO
8,402
Insurance
6,883
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,13,685
EMI@2,444/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
View breakup

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Alternatives

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

91,500 - 1.08 Lakhs
Pulsar NS 125vs Xtreme 125R
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

94,707 - 98,707
+1
Pulsar NS 125vsPulsar N125
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

82,860 - 98,550
+5
Pulsar NS 125vsRaider
Yamaha FZ-FI V3

Yamaha FZ-FI V3

1.08 Lakhs
Pulsar NS 125vsFZ-FI V3
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

1.05 Lakhs
Pulsar NS 125vsXtreme 160R
Oben Rorr Evo

Oben Rorr Evo

99,999
Pulsar NS 125vsRorr Evo

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