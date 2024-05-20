HT Auto
Ather Energy Rizta Left View
1/2
Ather Energy Rizta Right View
2/2

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta starting price is Rs. 1,09,999 in India. Ather Energy Rizta is available in 3 variant and
2 reviews
1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ather Energy Rizta Key Specs
Battery Capacity2.9-3.7 kWh
Max Speed80 kmph
Range123-160 km
Charging time6.1 Hrs.
View all Rizta specs and features

About Ather Energy Rizta

Latest Update

  • Ather Rizta vs Ola S1 Pro, Vida V1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak: Prices compared
  • Ather Rizta family electric scooter launched, prices start at ₹1.10 lakh

    • Ather Energy Rizta Alternatives

    Ola Electric S1 Pro

    Ola Electric S1 Pro

    1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
    RiztavsS1 Pro
    Ather Energy 450x

    Ather Energy 450x

    1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
    Riztavs450x
    UPCOMING
    Honda PCX Electric

    Honda PCX Electric

    1.45 Lakhs Onwards
    Bajaj Chetak

    Bajaj Chetak

    1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
    RiztavsChetak
    Vida V1

    Vida V1

    97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
    RiztavsV1
    Simple Energy One

    Simple Energy One

    1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
    RiztavsOne

    Ather Energy Rizta Variants & Price

    Ather Energy Rizta price starts at ₹ 1.1 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.45 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ather Energy Rizta comes in 3 variants. Ather Energy Rizta's top variant is Z 3.7 kWh.

    S
    1.1 Lakhs*
    80 Kmph
    123 Km
    Z 2.9 kWh
    1.25 Lakhs*
    80 Kmph
    123 Km
    Z 3.7 kWh
    1.45 Lakhs*
    80 Kmph
    160 Km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Ather Energy Rizta Specifications and Features

    Body TypeElectric Bikes, Scooter
    Battery Capacity2.9-3.7 kWh
    Charging Point6.1 Hrs.
    Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth,WiFi
    HeadlightLED
    Range123-160 km
    Charging Time6.1 Hrs.
    View all Rizta specs and features

    Ather Energy Rizta comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Ather Energy Rizta
    		Ola Electric S1 ProAther Energy 450xBajaj ChetakVida V1Simple Energy One
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
    ₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
    ₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
    ₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
    ₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
    ₹1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    -
    Battery Capacity
    2.9-3.7 kWh
    4 kWh
    2.9-3.7 kWh
    2.9-3.2 kWh
    3.44-3.94 kWh
    5 kwh
    Range
    123-160 km
    181-195 km
    111-150 km
    113-126 km
    100-110 km
    212 km/charge
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    No
    -
    Yes
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular Ather Energy Bikes

    • Popular
      View all Ather Energy Bikes

      Ather Energy Rizta User Reviews & Ratings

      4
      2 Ratings & Reviews
      1 & aboverating star
      0
      2 & aboverating star
      0
      3 & aboverating star
      0
      4 & aboverating star
      2
      5 ratingrating star
      0
      Local rides with Rizta
      The bike performance is good, i have bought a 3kwh variant. The comfort is good and suspension is ok. Boot space is good. Just the charging time is little high, it takes 4hrs to get to 50%. The range is looks ok to me, it was roughly 100+/- with a full charge. Overall i can say good one.
      By: Umesh Kumar (May 20, 2024)
      Read full Review
      Read Arrow
      I like very much
      Very nice Now the price is correct .The price is very low when compare .The price of the bike is less than other bikes
      By: BhaskarT (Mar 30, 2024)
      Read full Review
      Read Arrow

      News

      Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro, TVS iQube besides several other e-scooters in the segment.
      Ather Rizta vs Ola S1 Pro, Vida V1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak: Prices compared
      8 Apr 2024
      Ather Rizta is based on a heavily modified 450X platform.
      Ather Rizta family electric scooter launched, prices start at 1.10 lakh
      6 Apr 2024
      Ather Rizta will be larger in terms of dimensions when compared to the 450 scooters. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Nihar Amrute)
      Ather Rizta electric scooter real-world images leaked ahead of launch
      5 Apr 2024
      The Ather Rizta will be the brand's second offering in the electric two-wheeler segment and the countdown has been begun for the launch of the family e-scooter
      Interview: CTO Swapnil Jain aims for double delight with upcoming Ather Rizta
      2 Apr 2024
      The Ather family electric scooter will be comfier and should be more accessible as well
      Ather is all set to introduce its first family scooter, Rizta. Check details
      1 Apr 2024
      Videos

      The Ather Rizta electric scooter comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Offered in 3 variants, the price of the Rizta goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
      Ather Rizta electric scooter launched: First look
      8 Apr 2024
      Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
      Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
      9 Apr 2024
      Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
      Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
      11 Jan 2024
      Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
      Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
      11 Aug 2023
      EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
      EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
      31 Dec 2021
      Ather Energy Rizta FAQs

      The top variant of Ather Energy Rizta is the Z 3.7 kWh.
      The Ather Energy Rizta is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 123-160 km, it has a charging time of 61 Hrs. and a battery capacity of 2.9-3.7 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Ather Energy Rizta offers 3 variants. The lowest variant, S is priced at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Z 3.7 kWh is priced at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
      The Ather Energy Rizta is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.9-3.7 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 123-160 km on a single charge.
      The Ather Energy Rizta has a charging time of 61 Hrs., making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

