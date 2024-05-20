|Battery Capacity
Ather Energy Rizta price starts at ₹ 1.1 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.45 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ather Energy Rizta comes in 3 variants. Ather Energy Rizta's top variant is Z 3.7 kWh.
₹1.1 Lakhs*
80 Kmph
123 Km
₹1.25 Lakhs*
80 Kmph
123 Km
₹1.45 Lakhs*
80 Kmph
160 Km
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes, Scooter
|Battery Capacity
|2.9-3.7 kWh
|Charging Point
|6.1 Hrs.
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth,WiFi
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|123-160 km
|Charging Time
|6.1 Hrs.
|Model Name
Ather Energy Rizta
|Ola Electric S1 Pro
|Ather Energy 450x
|Bajaj Chetak
|Vida V1
|Simple Energy One
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
|Battery Capacity
2.9-3.7 kWh
4 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.9-3.2 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
5 kwh
|Range
123-160 km
181-195 km
111-150 km
113-126 km
100-110 km
212 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
No
-
Yes
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
