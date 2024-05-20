Local rides with Rizta

The bike performance is good, i have bought a 3kwh variant. The comfort is good and suspension is ok. Boot space is good. Just the charging time is little high, it takes 4hrs to get to 50%. The range is looks ok to me, it was roughly 100+/- with a full charge. Overall i can say good one.

By: Umesh Kumar ( May 20, 2024 )