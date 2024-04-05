HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Real World Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Ather Rizta electric scooter real-world images leaked ahead of launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Apr 2024, 13:36 PM
Ather Rizta will be larger in terms of dimensions when compared to the 450 scooters. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Nihar Amrute)
Ather Rizta will be larger in terms of dimensions when compared to the 450 scooters. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Nihar Amrute)

Ather Energy is all-set to launch its first family electric scooter on April 6th and the company is already accepting pre-bookings for a token amount of 999. The Rizta will be based on an all-new platform because it cannot use 450's platform due to space constraints. However, a couple of images of the new upcoming scooter have been leaked online. The images reveal how the scooter will look in real life on our Indian roads.

The Rizta will have a huge boot space to store stuff. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Nihar Amrute)
The Rizta will have a huge boot space to store stuff. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Nihar Amrute)

Ather Rizta is radically different when compared to the 450 series of electric scooters from the manufacturer. The 450 series was aimed towards people who were young and wanted a fun and fast electric scooter. The Rizta, however, is targeted towards consumers who are looking to buy a family scooter.

The images reveal that the Rizta is larger than the 450 series of electric scooters. In fact, Ather claims that the Rizta will come with the largest seat in the segment. There is an ample amount of space for the rider to stretch their feet. However, it still seems like taller riders might feel some space constraints because it seems like the battery pack is placed under the floor which means that the floor is a bit high.

There would be several new features that the Rizta will come with. For instance, a large under seat storage, ABS or CBS, latest iteration of AtherStack that comes with Google Maps, Bluetooth and OTA updates. A previous teaser showcased the Rizta's battery undergoing a 40-ft. drop test, highlighting its durability. Anticipate the Rizta to introduce several segment-first features, although further details are yet to be disclosed by the manufacturer.

A previous social post that was posted by Tarun Mehta, CEO of Ather Energy said, “With Rizta, we will be taking a big leap in comfort and safety. Our teams have been working on this for a while (this one has been on and off the table since 2019!) now and have pulled off some amazing integrations that are industry-first and will make your ride experience way better. Rizta will also continue to maintain the same quality and reliability that Ather’s other products are known for."

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2024, 12:58 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy Rizta Ather electric scooters electric vehicles EV

