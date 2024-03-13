|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Max Speed
|55-60 kmph
|Range
|110 km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hrs.
Birla XL price starts at ₹ 1.52 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.52 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Birla XL comes in 1 variants. Birla XL's top variant is STD.
₹1.52 Lakhs*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Point
|4-5 Hrs.
|Range
|110 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|Model Name
Birla XL
|Ather Energy Rizta
|Ola Electric S1 Pro
|Ather Energy 450x
|Bajaj Chetak
|Simple Energy One
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.52 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
₹1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
-
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
|Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
4 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.9-3.2 kWh
5 kwh
|Range
110 km
123-160 km
181-195 km
111-150 km
113-126 km
212 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
No
Yes
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
