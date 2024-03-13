Which is the top variant of Birla XL? Birla XL comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Birla XL? The Birla XL is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 110 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.56 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Birla XL have, and what is the price range? The Birla XL offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Birla XL? The Birla XL is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.56 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 110 km on a single charge.