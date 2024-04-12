|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Max Speed
|100 kmph
|Range
|130-150 km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hrs.
Birla V6 price starts at ₹ 1.6 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.28 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Birla V6 comes in 5 variants. Birla V6's top variant is 105 Ah.
|Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
|Ather Energy 450 Apex
|SVITCH CSR 762
|Birla DMS
|Maruthisan Dream+
|Birla JF
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.6 - 2.28 Lakhs
₹2.33 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.89 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.9 Lakhs
₹1.63 - 2.31 Lakhs
₹1.63 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.63 - 2.31 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
4 out of 5
-
-
-
-
|Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
72 V / 72 Ah
3.7 kWh
3.6 kWh
1.56 kWh
40 Ah
1.56 kWh
|Range
130-150 km
110 km/charge
157 km
160 km
130-160 km
130 Km
130-150 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
Yes
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
