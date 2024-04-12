Which is the top variant of Birla V6? The top variant of Birla V6 is the 105 Ah.

What are the key specifications of the Birla V6? The Birla V6 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 130-150 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.56 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Birla V6 have, and what is the price range? The Birla V6 offers 5 variants. The lowest variant, 45 Ah is priced at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 105 Ah is priced at Rs. 2.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Birla V6? The Birla V6 is an electric , powered by a high-capacity 1.56 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 130-150 km on a single charge.