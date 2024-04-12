HT Auto
Birla V6 Left Side View
1/5
Birla V6 Rear Tyre View
2/5
Birla V6 Seat
3/5
Birla V6 Front Tyre View
4/5
Birla V6 Fuel Tank
5/5

Birla V6

Birla V6 starting price is Rs. 1,59,996 in India. Birla V6 is available in 5 variant and
1.6 - 2.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Birla V6 Key Specs
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh
Max Speed100 kmph
Range130-150 km
Charging time4-5 Hrs.
View all V6 specs and features

Birla V6 Alternatives

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt

2.33 Lakhs Onwards
V6vsThunderbolt
Ather Energy 450 Apex

Ather Energy 450 Apex

1.89 Lakhs Onwards
V6vs450 Apex
SVITCH CSR 762

SVITCH CSR 762

1.9 Lakhs
V6vsCSR 762
Birla DMS

Birla DMS

1.63 - 2.31 Lakhs
V6vsDMS
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
V6vsDream+
Birla JF

Birla JF

1.63 - 2.31 Lakhs
V6vsJF

Birla V6 Variants & Price

Birla V6 price starts at ₹ 1.6 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.28 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Birla V6 comes in 5 variants. Birla V6's top variant is 105 Ah.

45 Ah
1.6 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
130-150 Km
60 Ah
1.78 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
130-150 Km
75 Ah
1.98 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
130-150 Km
90 Ah
2.19 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
130-150 Km
105 Ah
2.28 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
130-150 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Birla V6 Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.56 kWh
Body TypeElectric Bikes
Charging PointYes
Range130-150 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.
View all V6 specs and features

Birla V6 comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Birla V6
Joy e-bike ThunderboltAther Energy 450 ApexSVITCH CSR 762Birla DMSMaruthisan Dream+Birla JF
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.6 - 2.28 Lakhs
₹2.33 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.89 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.9 Lakhs
₹1.63 - 2.31 Lakhs
₹1.63 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.63 - 2.31 Lakhs
Expert Ratings
-
-
4 out of 5
-
-
-
-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
72 V / 72 Ah
3.7 kWh
3.6 kWh
1.56 kWh
40 Ah
1.56 kWh
Range
130-150 km
110 km/charge
157 km
160 km
130-160 km
130 Km
130-150 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
-
-
-
-
Yes
-
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

Popular Birla Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Birla Bikes

    News

    Hero Mavrick 440 will only be sold through Hero's Premia dealerships.
    Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries to start from 15th April
    12 Apr 2024
    A render of Bajaj Pulsar NS400 made by Abin Design's. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/abin_designs_511)
    Confirmed: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 set for launch on May 3rd
    10 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar N250 in new red and white colour scheme
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched with new console, USD forks; priced at 1.51 lakh
    10 Apr 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 could launch soon in the Indian market. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/AutoTechInfo)
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts arriving at dealerships. Check new features
    9 Apr 2024
    2024 Jawa Perak gets a new riding triangle for the rider.
    2024 Jawa Perak & 42 Bobber launched. What's different?
    9 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    View all
     
