2024 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX gets two new vibrant colour schemes

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 May 2024, 14:08 PM
  • Yamaha FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX only gets two new colour options. There are no mechanical changes to the motorcycle.
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX in new Cyber Green colour scheme.
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX in new Cyber Green colour scheme.

India Yamaha Motor has announced two new colour schemes of the FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX. There is Ice Fluo-Vermillion and intriguing Cyber Green. The new colours are priced at 1,29,700 ex-showroom. With the new colours, the FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX is now being offered in six colours for customers. Apart from the new colours, other colours that the motorcycle is being offered are Majesty Red, Racing Blue, Matte Black & Metallic Grey.

Apart from the new colours, there are no changes to the motorcycle. It continues to come with a 149cc fuel-injected engine that produces 12 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 13.3 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

Braking duties on the motorcycle are performed by discs at both ends while suspension duties are performed by telescopic units in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX comes with all LED lighting, single-channel ABS, Bluetooth connectivity and a negative LCD instrument cluster.

Also Read : Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe review: Is it still relevant?

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “We at Yamaha recognize that young riders of today are not just looking for transportation but are seeking a complete lifestyle. They are aspirational and are equipped with insights of global trends and style. Their tastes and preferences are diverse, and they seek differentiated experiences that are unique and sets them apart. In India as well as globally, we have witnessed that the youth is closely following new colour trends and are associating their personalities with it. This continuous shift is powering us to innovate, and we stay committed to meeting these expectations of our young customers. Today’s introduction of the fascinating colour options in the FZS-FI DLX portfolio is an example of our commitment to the Indian market to keep our brand and offerings always relevant to our customers. We shall continue our pursuit to consistently reform and refresh our products to captivate the imaginations of youngsters and enhance consumer delight."

First Published Date: 08 May 2024, 13:52 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX India Yamaha Motor

