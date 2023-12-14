Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe review: Is it still relevant?

Yamaha Motor India was once known as a manufacturer that made motorcycles for enthusiasts. They launched the FZ16, fifteen years ago which was much appreciated. But over the years as the emission norms got strict, the motorcycle was replaced by the FZ-S which recently entered into its fourth iteration. It is now called FZ-S FI Version 4.0 and yes, it is a long name. The motorcycle is now very different than when it was first introduced.

For 2023, Yamaha made the FZ-S FI Version 4.0 BS6 Stage 2 compatible, they made a few cosmetic changes and added a few features as well. So, have these upgrades helped the FZ-S FI Version 4.0 stay relevant in its segment? Let's find out.

Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe: Cosmetic changes and design

The LED headlamp of FZ-S FI Version 4.0 does work quite well in lighting up the road ahead.

Yamaha has made a few changes to the FZ-S for 2023. It now comes with a new LED headlamp that does a decent job of lighting the road ahead while driving during the night time. There are new colour schemes that look premium especially if you get golden alloy wheels. The motorcycle does have a strong road presence because of the muscular fuel tank, tank extensions and low-slung headlamp. Moreover, once you are seated on it, you'll feel like you are sitting on a big motorcycle because of that fuel tank. However, from the side profile, the motorcycle might feel a bit awkward to a few people. This is because of how slim the rear section is when compared to the front section. Having said that, we did notice a panel gap on the fuel tank that did not align with the plastic piece.

Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe: Comfort and ride quality

The ergonomics of the FZ-S FI Version 4.0 are upright as the handlebar is quite wide and falls into the hands easily. The footpegs are also neutral set. At 790 mm, the saddle height is accessible for everyone. The low weight of just 136 kg also makes it easy to move around the parking lot. However, the turning radius is a bit on the higher side.

At the rear, there are not many changes apart from the LED turn indicators. Yamaha is also offering new colour schemes and even gold-coloured alloy wheels on a few variants.

The suspension duties on the FZ-S FI Version 4.0 are done by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The suspension setup is slightly on the sportier side especially because of the slightly firmer setting of the rear shock.

Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe: Engine and performance

The 149 cc, air-cooled engine produces 12.23 bhp of max power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Yamaha has made the engine compatible with E20 fuel. The engine starts going after 3,000 rpm below which it stutters if you are in higher gears. As the revs climb, the vibrations also start to increase and the engine starts to run out of breath after 7,000 rpm.

Yamaha is using the same engine but it is now OBD2 compliant. The vibrations start to increase after 7,000 rpm. The 5-speed gearbox is clunky.

The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox that is surprisingly clunky. Yes, the motorcycle can hit triple-digit speeds but it does not feel very comfortable doing so. So, it is just better to ride the wave of torque and up-shift without stressing the engine too much. The motorcycle is clearly made for city usage and that is where it stays happy.

Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe: Features

Yamaha decided to update the instrument cluster of the FZ-S FI with a larger size unit, real-time fuel efficiency and average fuel efficiency. Having said that, the instrument cluster still does not show a gear position indicator. There is also a rev-limit light on offer that blinks when the revs are closer to the redline.

When the headlamp is turned on, the brightness of the LED Daytime Running Lamp reduces.

The motorcycle also comes with traction control which might come in handy when the motorcycle is being ridden aggressively. However, we could not trigger it during our ride despite riding it aggressively. We think that Yamaha should have offered a dual-channel ABS instead of traction control as that would have been more useful. There is also a Bluetooth companion application on offer that can show notifications but the rider needs to take out his phone to take any action on them. The application can also show the last parked location, vehicle alerts, maintenance alerts and fuel consumption records.

Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe: Final thoughts

The FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe is for someone who is upgrading from a 100 cc motorcycle. It can comfortably do city speeds, is easy to handle due to its low weight and the seat height is also quite accessible. While the motorcycle seems decent, its price of ₹1,29,400 ex-showroom makes things a bit difficult. That is because the Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe will have to go against motorcycles that are relatively newer than it. There is the Bajaj Pulsar N150, Bajaj Pulsar N160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and even the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V.

