2024 Jeep Wrangler first-drive impressions: More refined yet typically rugged

Jeep SUVs are known the world over for their robust and hardy credentials while mostly offering a plush drive experience from within. The brand officially entered Indian market on its own - Jeeps were previously built under license by Mahindra - in 2016 with a model that was specifically targeted towards an extremely niche set of adventure enthusiasts. It looked menacingly handsome. It was massively capable. And it was rather expensive too. It was the Jeep Wrangler. Built for roads but crafted for the wild, the Wrangler remains a rare sight on Indian roads but that has not stopped the company from driving out the updated version of the SUV here.

The latest version of the Jeep Wrangler continues to look extremely aggressive and has a mammoth road presence. It promises to be as capable as ever on stretches well beyond the tarmac. But there is a subtle emphasis on making it more comfortable and on equipping it as a more convenient vehicle to be inside too.

What does the updated SUV bring to the fore? Here is our first-drive impressions of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler:

Watch: 2024 Jeep Wrangler review

2024 Jeep Wrangler: Exteriors

The Wrangler is one of the most dominant-looking SUVs anywhere in the world. It is one of those car models that you would make way for if you see it charging towards you in the rear-view mirror. Think of it as a rugby player in a field of golfers. To then change the rules of the styling game would be near blasphemous.

Jeep Wrangler: Dimensions Unlimited Rubicon Length (mm) 4867 4867 Width (mm) 1894 1931 Height (mm) 1853 1864 Wheelbase (mm) 3007 3007 Ground clearance (mm) 223 237

Instead, the Wrangler retains almost every element that makes it what it is - intimidating, but with subtle changes in the 2024 edition. Proportions and dimensions remain the same but the updates include a revised seven-slot grille and front bumper, Gorilla glass windshield to prevent scratches and breaks, new set of wheels and a new body colour - Anvil, a shade of Blue.

Wrangler comes in two variants but it is the Rubicon with the tube doors and soft top that looks the most radical. It sure will make a big statement anywhere it goes but in most Indian conditions, can also be rather impractical.

The Wrangler is offered in five monotone body colours - Black, White, Green, Red and Anvil. It continues to come in two variants - Unlimited and Rubicon. The Wrangler Rubicon further comes with either soft top and tube doors or a hardtop with conventional doors. The Rubicon also gets 17-inch Black alloy wheels while the Unlimited variant stands on 18-inch Grey alloy tyres.

Wrangler Rubicon (left) and Wrangler Unlimited are mostly identical, barring of course, the door sets and soft vs hard top on the variants.

The other body highlights on the outside include side steps, head lamp levelling system, automatic beam, LED head lights as well as tail lights, LED fog lamps, rear fog lamps and door mirrors in Black. All of these are common between the two variants.

Jeep Wrangler: Cabin

The cabin of the Wrangler Rubicon (top) and Wrangler Unlimited variants are identical, except for the tube door option that is also available on the Rubicon. And yes, despite the open door and soft-top cover, this variant also has automatic air-conditioning.

The cabin inside the Wrangler has traditionally been functional rather than opulent. And this is what Jeep has looked to address in the latest Wrangler. Not that the interiors are not functional any more - the PUR wrap on the dashboard, for instance, can be washed down with water. But there is an added emphasis on convenience too.

The 12.3-inch infotainment system has been updated and packs in a whole lot of information. There is an anti-glare coating because, well, this SUV is likely to spend most of its time out and about. The touch interface is also responsive but that is a bare minimum requirement anyway.

A closer look at the main infotainment screen inside Jeep Wrangler.

Below the screen are physical buttons to control the air-conditioning unit as well as controls for traction control, parking assist and auto start/stop. This is relevant because plonking these controls on the screen would have meant unnecessary distractions on the move. The centre console houses the twin sticks for the eight-speed automatic transmission and to switch between off-road modes.

The digital driver display is fairly large and provides an array of information from just behind the chunky steering set up with mounted controls for audio and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

Do not expect the Wrangler to be an easy fuel sipper because it is not. The on-screen mileage seen here, however, is only indicative of the fuel efficiency registered at the time of clicking this image. Jeep claims a mileage of 10.6 kmpl for Rubicon and 11.4 kmpl from the Unlimited variant.

Jeep has also packed 552-watt Alpine sound system in the Wrangler and a 12-way power adjustable function on the front seats. There is heating functionality on the front seats as well as steering wheel. On obvious lines, the heating function may be absolutely unnecessary in most Indian conditions and instead, a cooling system (seat ventilation) would have been far more relevant here.

As far as space is concerned, there is a whole lot of it on all five seats - draped in either McKinley or Nappa leather, depending on the variant. The Wrangler is a big vehicle and thankfully, the cabin space makes the most of the overall proportions of the SUV.

A look at the back-seat space inside the Wrangler Rubicon (top) and Wrangler Unlimited.

Jeep Wrangler: Drive

As part of this first-drive impression, we got a chance to experience the 2024 Wrangler on jungle tracks, through slush and a whole lot of sand. But in the interest of full disclosure, the drive on regular road was for only around 20 kilometres.

As a civilised mobility option, the Wrangler continues to fare decently with the powerful motor purring along rather silently. There is always a roar that is expected from under the hood but frankly, where would you really floor this SUV in urban jungles of India. The ride quality isn't what one would expect from a vehicle that is priced this high but then, it is not meant to pamper either. What you still get is a hefty steering has enough weight to keep things steady in the top gear.

The Wrangler is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol motor that puts out 268 bhp and offers 400 Nm of torque. These figures are common across both variants of the SUV.

But it is where the roads end that the truest test - and fun - begins. The Wrangler Rubicon has a higher ground clearance than several other well-established off-road beasts across price spectrum. For instance, the Hilux has a ground clearance of 220 mm while the figure for Land Rover Discovery is at 212 mm. But here is an SUV that boasts of a 230 mm edge over ground level in the Rubicon variant.

Ground clearance is but one key aspect to tackle challenging conditions. The Wrangler has an approach angle of 47.4 degrees and a departure angle of 40.4 degrees. This is what helps it climb over obstacles with a certain sense of casual disdain.

There is also a host of electronics at play to ensure that the Wrangler wiggles its way out of sticky situations. Whether it is the DANA 44 axles for durability or the performance suspensions to keep occupants steady or even the Off-Road Plus mode (all of these on the Rubicon only), the Wrangler made mincemeat of everything that was thrown its way.

Even the water of Satluj river could not act as a natural barrier for the Wrangler as it made the most of its water fording abilities to cross a 100-meter stretch. The SUV has water-wading depth of 864 mm as against 900 mm of Land Rover Discovery, 700 mm of Hilux and, for reference only, 650 mm of Mahindra Thar.

The ease with which Jeep Wrangler manages to cross a shallow river during the test runs is easily the best highlight of the SUV.

Jeep Wrangler: Verdict

The Wrangler is an enormously capable SUV. It has always been one. But it is now a slightly more practical option too, complete with a plethora of feature additions in the cabin.

The Wrangler is a machine for the outdoor enthusiasts and to judge for anyone else would be unfair. It is still not the most comfortable to be in and its sheer size would make it cumbersome to drive in most Indian cities. But apart from being a great adventure vehicle, it is a big and unique statement, and its main highlight would be the bragging right it brings with it. Yes, even when standing still.

