STD 4X4 MT
2755 cc | 201 bhp |
₹ 33.99 Lakhs* Get On-Road Price
Engine
2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
Diesel
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Drive Type
4WD Auto Limited Slip Differential
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Leaf Spring Rigid Axle
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
265 / 65 R17
Rear Tyres
265 / 65 R17
Length
5325 mm
Width
1855 mm
Height
1815 mm
Wheelbase
3085 mm
Min. Turning Radius
6400 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 Litres
Gross Vehicle Weight
2910 kg
Payload Capacitys
470 kg
Doors
4 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
435 litres
12V Power Outlets
-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Visual display
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-
Heater
-
Front AC
-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Tachometer
-
Shift Indicator
-
Door Ajar Warning
-
Low Fuel Level Warning
-
Clock
-
Distance to Empty
-
Average Fuel Consumption
-
Trip Meter
-
Instrument Cluster
-
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Engine immobilizer
-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
-
Boot-lid Opener
-
Door Pockets
-
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Exterior Door Handles
-
Rear Defogger
-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
One Touch - Up
All
One Touch -Down
All
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Driver Armrest Storage
-
Cup Holders
-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Headlight Height Adjuster
-
Cabin Lamps
-
Tail Lights
-
Headlights
Halogen
Fog Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
-
iPod Compatibility
-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Steering mounted controls
-
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
-
Display
Touch-screen Display
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Find My Car
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Differential Lock
Electronic
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
-
Four-Wheel-Drive
-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
-
Airbags
7 Airbags
NCAP Rating
-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Head-rests
-
Front Seatback Pockets
-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Folding Rear Seat
-
Rear Armrest
-
Interior Colours
-
Interiors
-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
-
Driver Armrest
-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
-
Driver Seat Adjustment
Manual
