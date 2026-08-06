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TOYOTA Hilux

₹31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.5Expert Score
4.8
2
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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The Toyota Hilux continues to redefine the pickup truck segment in 2026, bridging the gap between heavy-duty commercial utility and premium lifestyle luxury. Built on the rugged and dependable IMV platform shared with the legendary Fortuner, the ninth-generation Toyota Hilux is engineered to conquer extreme off-road terrains while delivering the sophisticated comfort expected from a modern premium vehicle.

Toyota Hilux Price in India

The pricing for the 2026 Toyota Hilux spans a competitive range depending on the chosen variant and transmission setup. The ex-showroom prices for the available variants are structured as follows:

  • Hilux GX 2WD Diesel Manual: 31.99 Lakhs
  • Hilux GX 2WD Diesel Automatic: 31.99 Lakhs
  • Hilux GX 4WD Diesel Manual: 33.69 Lakhs
  • Hilux GX 4WD Diesel Automatic: 33.69 Lakhs
  • Hilux VX 4WD Diesel Automatic: 36.69 Lakhs

Note: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom and may vary depending on city-specific taxes, registration charges, and dealership offerings.

Engine Specifications and Performance

Under the hood, the Toyota Hilux is powered by a robust and proven diesel powertrain designed to deliver immense hauling power and reliability across all driving conditions.

  • Engine Displacement: 2755 cc
  • Fuel Type: Diesel
  • Maximum Power: 201 bhp
  • Maximum Torque: 500 Nm
  • Transmission Options: 6-speed Manual and 6-speed Automatic Torque Converter
  • Drivetrain: 4WD (Four-Wheel Drive) capability equipped with high and low-range transfer cases for superior off-road traction.

Design and Exterior Colour Options

The Toyota Hilux features an imposing road presence characterised by a prominent trapezoidal chrome grille, sharp LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, and a muscular stance built for durability.

Buyers can choose from a sophisticated palette of 6 exterior colour options:

  • Ash
  • Attitude Black
  • Emotional Red
  • Platinum Pearl White Metallic
  • Sulphur Metallic
  • Super White

Interior, Comfort, and Key Features

Inside the cabin, the Hilux shifts away from traditional utilitarian layouts to offer a refined environment equipped with modern conveniences:

  • Seating Capacity: 5-person spacious layout
  • Climate Control: Rear AC vents for optimal passenger comfort
  • Access: Keyless entry system
  • Utility & Cargo: A massive flatbed payload capacity suited for professional hauling and adventure gear.

Safety and Reliability

Safety remains paramount in the 2026 Toyota Hilux. It comes heavily equipped with protective features to ensure absolute peace of mind for both driver and passengers:

  • Airbags: 7 SRS Airbags
  • Vehicle Stability Control (VSC): Helps maintain control during cornering and slippery surfaces.
  • Braking and Handling Support: Advanced driver assistance tech including Hill Start Assist.

Conclusion

The Toyota Hilux remains the definitive choice for automotive enthusiasts and professionals who demand uncompromising strength, high resale value, and legendary reliability. Whether navigating challenging urban commutes or exploring remote off-road trails in 2026, the Hilux delivers a versatile ownership experience that stands unmatched in its class.

Toyota Hilux Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2755 cc
  • Power iconPower
    201 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Diesel
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    500 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    4
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Toyota Hilux Videos

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Next-Gen Toyota Hilux Launched!
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Next-Gen Toyota Hilux Launched!

Toyota Hilux Variants

Toyota Hilux price starts at ₹ 31.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 36.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Hilux comes in 3 variants. Toyota Hilux's top variant is VX 4WD Diesel Automatic.
3 Variants Available
Hilux GX 2WD Diesel Automatic
₹31.99 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Hilux GX 4WD Diesel Automatic
₹33.69 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Hilux VX 4WD Diesel Automatic
₹36.69 Lakhs*
2755 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Toyota Hilux Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Aug 2026
The story compares several SUVs, highlighting their engines, features, off-road capabilities, and starting prices in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Aug 2026
The new Toyota Hilux modernizes its design and features, but sacrifices some practical comforts for visual appeal.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Aug 2026
Toyota sold 32,516 units in July 2026, with a 5% rise in domestic sales and increased exports.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Jul 2026
Toyota launched the ninth-generation Hilux in India with modern design, upgraded cabin, and wider variant range, maintaining its rugged base.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Jul 2026
Toyota launched the new Hilux in India, featuring enhanced utility, distinct design, and off-road capabilities, available in three variants.Read Full Story
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Toyota Hilux Expert Review

By: Prashant Singh
By: Prashant Singh
4
Performance
3.5
Safety
4
Design
2.5
Feature
2.5
Comfort

Pros

Tough and highly capableImproved ride comfortProven diesel powertrainContemporary exterior styling

Cons

Missing premium featuresReduced creature comforts

Some cars evolve. Others reinvent themselves. And then there are Toyotas. They change only when absolutely necessary, and usually after what feels like several meetings, a committee vote and perhaps a written approval from the reliability department.

It isn't bought because it has the biggest touchscreen or the fanciest ambient lighting. It's bought because it's a Hilux. A machine with an almost mythical reputation for surviving things most vehicles wouldn't even want to look at. Floods, deserts, construction sites, mountains, you'd probably trust a Hilux more than your own Wi-Fi connection.

So when Toyota announced an all-new generation for India, expectations were fairly straightforward. Keep the toughness, modernise the cabin and, perhaps, throw in a few features that justify the asking price.

Toyota has certainly modernised it. Whether it has actually improved it is where things become rather interesting.

One looks like a dependable workhorse, the other looks like it spends weekends towing jet skis to a marina.
One looks like a dependable workhorse, the other looks like it spends weekends towing jet skis to a marina.

Finally Looks Like It Belongs In 2026:

Let's start with what everyone notices first. The design.

The outgoing Hilux always looked like it had just finished a day's work before arriving at the showroom. Functional, purposeful and unapologetically utilitarian. The new Hilux looks different. Much different. The front fascia is bolder, the grille is re-styled, the lighting is sharper and the overall stance feels considerably more contemporary. Park it next to the older model and the difference is immediately obvious. One looks like a dependable workhorse, the other looks like it spends weekends towing jet skis to a marina.

And that's exactly what Toyota has been trying to achieve.

This isn't a design revolution for the sake of it. It's Toyota acknowledging that today's pickup buyer isn't necessarily carrying cement bags. They're just as likely to be carrying mountain bikes, camping gear or absolutely nothing at all while enjoying the road presence.

Does it look better? That's subjective.

Does it look newer? Absolutely.

And that's precisely what Toyota wanted.

The Cabin Is Simultaneously Better And Worse:

Step inside and your first impression is overwhelmingly positive.

The dashboard has finally entered the modern era. The new bigger and modern infotainment display immediately lifts the ambience, while the redesigned centre console, wireless charging pad, and USB Type-C ports make the cabin feel far more contemporary than before.

The cabin of the new Hilux is modern, cleanly laid out and far more contemporary than before.
The cabin of the new Hilux is modern, cleanly laid out and far more contemporary than before.

It's cleaner. Better organised and looks like it actually belongs in a 2026 vehicle. For the first five minutes, you'll probably think Toyota has nailed it.

And then you begin noticing what isn't there. The previous Hilux offered automatic climate control. This one doesn't. Instead, you're greeted by manual air-conditioning controls in a vehicle that comfortably sits above the 30 lakh mark. Then you move to the rear seats. The older Hilux had dedicated rear AC vents. The new one doesn't.

That isn't simply deleting a feature from a brochure. That's deleting something rear passengers will actually appreciate every single summer.

And if that wasn't enough, the electrically adjustable driver's seat from the outgoing model has also made way for manual adjustment.

It's genuinely baffling. Toyota has spent money making the cabin look considerably more premium, yet simultaneously removed equipment that owners interact with every single day.

The result is a cabin that photographs better than it actually feels.

The New Features Are Genuinely Useful

Now, before this review turns into an extended therapy session about missing features, it's worth acknowledging that Toyota has added plenty of worthwhile equipment.

The 360-degree camera is brilliant. Not because it's flashy, but because it's useful.

The Hilux is a large pickup and placing it accurately in city traffic or tight parking spaces has never been particularly relaxing. The camera dramatically reduces that stress. Wireless charging, Type-C ports and the larger infotainment system also bring the Hilux in line with modern expectations.

The interface feels more contemporary and the cabin is undeniably a nicer place to spend time than before.

Toyota deserves credit for that.

The problem is that every time you appreciate something new, you're reminded of something that quietly disappeared.

It Still Drives Like A Hilux

Thankfully, Toyota hasn't meddled with the fundamentals.

Under the bonnet sits the familiar 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine producing 204 PS and 500 Nm, paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. On paper, almost nothing has changed. On the road, that's actually reassuring. This engine was never lacking.

Thankfully, Toyota hasn't meddled with the fundamentals, and it still drives like a Hilux - same DNA!
Thankfully, Toyota hasn't meddled with the fundamentals, and it still drives like a Hilux - same DNA!

It delivers torque effortlessly, feels relaxed at highway speeds and still possesses that reassuringly undefeated character Hilux owners expect.

Would another 20 horsepower have been welcome? Certainly. Do you actually miss it? Not really. The engine continues to suit the Hilux perfectly.

The Ride Has Matured:

If there's one area where Toyota deserves more praise than it will probably receive, it's ride quality. The outgoing Hilux could occasionally remind you that it was, at heart, a ladder-frame pickup.

The new one feels slightly more composed. It still isn't trying to masquerade as a luxury SUV, but bumps are absorbed with slightly greater sophistication and the overall ride feels calmer, particularly on broken roads.

There's still significant vertical movement from the rear suspension as expected in a pickup, but it's noticeably better controlled than before.

Capability? Absolutely Untouched:

Here's the important bit. Despite all the arguments about climate control and seat adjustments, Toyota hasn't diluted what makes the Hilux legendary. It remains every bit as capable off-road as before.

Toyota resisted the temptation to soften the Hilux into just another lifestyle SUV
Toyota resisted the temptation to soften the Hilux into just another lifestyle SUV

The chassis is immensely robust, the drivetrain feels as dependable as ever and it continues to possess the sort of mechanical confidence that encourages you to drive further than common sense would normally allow.

This remains a Hilux in every meaningful way. It will climb, wade, crawl and endure with the same quiet competence that has built its reputation over decades. If anything, that's the biggest compliment you can pay it.

Toyota resisted the temptation to soften the Hilux into just another lifestyle SUV.

The 4x2 Makes Sense:

Another significant change is the introduction of a 4x2 automatic variant. Purists may grumble that a Hilux without four-wheel drive somehow misses the point.

They're not entirely wrong. But Toyota understands the market.

Many buyers simply want the commanding seating position, immense road presence, practicality and sheer indestructible image of the Hilux without ever venturing beyond a gravel driveway.

For them, the 4x2 broadens the appeal of the range considerably. It's a sensible addition, even if traditionalists continue to raise an eyebrow.

So, Is It Better?

That's the question Toyota would probably like answered with a simple "yes."

Unfortunately, the answer isn't quite that straightforward. The new Hilux unquestionably looks more modern.

The infotainment system is vastly improved. The 360-degree camera is genuinely useful. Ride quality has become more polished.

And the pickup remains as capable and dependable as ever.

But it also loses features that the previous Indian model already offered. And those omissions are difficult to ignore because they're not luxury gimmicks. They're features owners actually use every day.

Toyota seems to have prioritised visual modernity over everyday convenience.

Whether that trade-off works for you depends entirely on what you expect from a 30 lakh-plus pickup.

Toyota seems to have prioritised visual modernity over everyday convenience
Toyota seems to have prioritised visual modernity over everyday convenience

The Final Word:

The new Toyota Hilux is not a bad vehicle. Far from it.

It remains one of the toughest, most capable pickups you can buy in India, with slightly improved ride comfort, a thoroughly proven powertrain and styling that finally feels contemporary.

But this is also one of the rare new-generation vehicles that somehow manages to feel more modern while simultaneously feeling less generously equipped than the model it replaces.

That's a strange achievement.

If your priorities are capability, reliability and ruggedness, nothing has changed. The Hilux remains the benchmark.

If your priorities are cabin equipment and creature comforts, however, you may find yourself looking back at the outgoing model and wondering why Toyota felt the need to remove features it had already got right.

The new Hilux isn't a worse pickup. But whether it's a better Hilux? That's a debate worth having.

Toyota Hilux Images

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Toyota Hilux Colours

Toyota Hilux is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Ash
Attitude Black
Emotional Red
Platinum Pearl White Metallic
Sulphur Metallic
Super White
Ash

Toyota Hilux User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
4.5Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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User Reviews

Smooth Highway Performer
Good car with the best design and nice pickup. It’s budget-friendly, has a very good interior, and offers a great driving experience. I definitely recommend buying this car.
By: Saddam shaikh (Nov 4, 2025)
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Best of traveling on off road
One of my route partners ? I love it! Best travelling experience in this car, it's in good condition and has thunderstorm-like power.
By: Sanju (Jul 8, 2025)
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 Toyota Hilux Related News

Toyota Hilux Specifications and Features

Max Power201 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypePickup
Airbags7 Airbags
Max Torque500 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2755 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
View all Hilux specs and features

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