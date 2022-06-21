Home > New Cars > Toyota > Hilux
Toyota Hilux is a 5 Person seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 3,399,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, 2,755 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic - 6 Gears.

Toyota Hilux

₹ 33.99 to 36.8 Lakhs

Toyota Hilux Key Specs

Toyota Hilux
Engine 2,755 cc
Transmission Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic - 6 Gears
Fuel type Diesel

About Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux  Expected Release Date:

Toyota Hilux Price List, Specifications and Features

Filter By
Fuel Type :
Transmission :
STD 4X4 MT

2755 cc | 201 bhp |

Specifications Features
Engine
2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
Diesel
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Drive Type
4WD Auto Limited Slip Differential
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Leaf Spring Rigid Axle
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
265 / 65 R17
Rear Tyres
265 / 65 R17
Length
5325 mm
Width
1855 mm
Height
1815 mm
Wheelbase
3085 mm
Min. Turning Radius
6400 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 Litres
Gross Vehicle Weight
2910 kg
Payload Capacitys
470 kg
Doors
4 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
435 litres
Locate Toyota Dealers in Delhi

Galaxy Toyota Chattarpur

mapicon
G-1, Station Box Chattarpur Metro Station,delhi,, Delhi, Delhi 110001
phoneicon
+91 - 9999534534
   

Galaxy Toyota Dwarka

mapicon
Plot No 23, Sector 20,near Sector 9 Metro Station,dwarka,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110001
phoneicon
+91 - 9582940316
   

Uttam Toyota

mapicon
No.95, Fie Patparganj Industrial Area,delhi,, Delhi, Delhi 110092
phoneicon
+91 - 7045788937
   

Galaxy Toyota Moti Nagar

mapicon
Tsg Complex, 69/1a Najafgarh Road Moti Nagar Crossing,delhi,, Delhi, Delhi 110015
phoneicon
+91 - 9643774428

