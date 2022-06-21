About Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux Expected Release Date:



The public debut of the new Toyota Hilux is scheduled for April 2022. The Hilux is one of

...

Toyota Hilux Expected Release Date:



The public debut of the new Toyota Hilux is scheduled for April 2022. The Hilux is one of Toyota's most iconic names, having been in service for more than five decades and earning a reputation for being a vehicle that can go off the beaten road as well as a lifestyle vehicle. The Hilux is expected to be available in India with the same 2.8-litre diesel engine that powers the Fortuner SUV.



Toyota Hilux Price:



The Toyota Hilux is estimated to cost between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh. In India, the Toyota Hilux will be offered in two trim levels: Standard and High.



Toyota Hilux Features :



The Toyota Hilux comes with a distinct appearance with a bigger hexagonal chrome grille and swept-back LED headlamps. The front bumper has a rough appearance, with black contrasting inserts for the fog lamps and a rugged-looking skid plate. It also gets a thick layer of black plastic coating on the wheel arches, which adds to the tough look. The Hilux gets a lot of chrome in the back and sits on 18-inch alloy wheels. The Hilux features heated leather seats, an automatic transmission, and Toyota's latest smartphone-compatible touchscreen on the inside. There's even a JBL sound system and LED lighting. A panoramic view monitor, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and dual-zone air conditioning are all new, while automatic service reminders, e-call, and remote diagnostic features are all standard.



Toyota Hilux Performance:



The Toyota Hilux gets the same 2.8-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. The engine produces 204 horsepower and 420 Nm of torque, or 500 Nm in the case of the automatic transmission. The Hilux comes with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Hilux is exclusively available in 4x4 form, with a low-range gearbox and front and rear electronic differential locking for better off-road capability.



Toyota Hilux Capacity:



The fuel tank capacity of the Toyota Hilux is 80 litres and it can accommodate 5 people.



Toyota Hilux Rivals :



In India, the Hilux competes against the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross in the niche sector of lifestyle pickup trucks.

Read More