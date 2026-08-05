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ISUZU D-Max

₹10.55 - 11.4 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Isuzu Motors India has officially unleashed its highly anticipated 2026 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. For this model year, Isuzu didn't just add a few stickers and call it a day; they radically streamlined the lineup by completely axing the entry-level 4x2 drivetrain variants. The V-Cross has returned to its roots as a purist, unapologetic 4x4-only tool for serious off-road enthusiasts and lifestyle buyers.

The updated package brings a matured exterior design, a tech-heavy cabin upgrade, and vital mechanical off-road additions designed to solidify its presence next to its primary rival, the Toyota Hilux.

Pricing and Variant Structure

With the elimination of the 4x2 variants, the entry-level pricing for the V-Cross has shifted upward. The 2026 model range is now split between two key trim lines: Z and Z Prestige.

VariantTransmissionEx-Showroom Price (INR)
V-Cross Z Standard6-speed Manual (MT) 25.50 Lakh
V-Cross Z Premium6-speed Manual (MT) 25.79 Lakh
V-Cross Z Prestige Standard6-speed Manual (MT) 27.00 Lakh
V-Cross Z Prestige Premium6-speed Manual (MT) 27.28 Lakh
V-Cross Z Prestige Standard6-speed Automatic (AT) 30.00 Lakh
V-Cross Z Prestige Premium6-speed Automatic (AT) 30.28 Lakh

Design Updates: Cleaner and Meaner

The 2026 facelift strips away some of the loud, plastic-heavy ruggedness of yesteryears for a more cohesive, integrated, and premium appearance:

  • Reworked Front Fascia: Features a revised front grille with aggressive, chunky black surrounds and a body-colored front bumper. The dated silver faux skid plate has been dropped for a more functional, cleaner finish.
  • Streamlined Side Profile: Isuzu has deleted the thick black plastic wheel-arch and side-body cladding on premium trims, giving the pickup a sleeker stance.
  • New Footwear: It swaps the old wheels for freshly designed 18-inch alloy wheels.
  • Monotone Palette: Available in seven premium paint configurations: Black Mica, Galena Grey, Nautilus Blue, Red Spinel Mica, Silky White Pearl, Silver Metallic, and Splash White.

Performance & Off-Road Hardware: Standard Locking Diff!

Under the hood, the V-Cross retains its ultra-reliable turbo-diesel heart, but the underlying terrain management gets a massive, fan-requested mechanical upgrade.

  • Engine: 1.9-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel motor generating 163 hp (161 bhp) @ 3,600 rpm and 360 Nm of torque @ 2,000–2,500 rpm.
  • Transmission Choices: A 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.
  • Standard Auto-Locking Differential: In a huge win for off-roaders, a mechanical auto-locking rear differential is now standard across all variants. Combined with the shift-on-the-fly 4WD system with high-torque mode, the truck's ability to pull itself out of deep mud, articulation traps, and loose sand is heavily boosted.

Interior and Modern Tech Comforts

Historically criticized for its utility-grade interior, the 2026 V-Cross shifts closer to a premium passenger SUV experience inside.

  • The Big Screen: Taking center stage on the dashboard is a brand-new 10.3-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system (replacing the old 9-inch unit), complete with seamless wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
  • Upmarket Ambiance: Lower trims maintain an all-black finish, while the top-tier Z Prestige trims welcome a black-and-tan/brown leatherette upholstery theme with contrast soft-touch padding inserts on the dashboard and door linings.
  • Acoustics & Convenience: Features a 360-degree camera system for easier parking, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and a premium 8-speaker surround-sound system that includes roof-mounted speakers on higher trims. Range-topping AT variants also add a 6-way power-adjustable driver's seat and cruise control.

Safety Suite

Built on a robust, high-tensile steel ladder-frame chassis, the D-Max V-Cross ensures comprehensive safety protection:

  • Up to 6 Airbags (Front, Side, and Curtain available on Z Prestige AT)
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Traction Control System (TCS)
  • Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Hill Descent Control (HDC)
  • Blind-Spot Monitor (Z Prestige trims)
  • ABS with EBD and Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
  • Standard ISOFIX child seat anchors

Isuzu D-Max Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2499 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    12.4 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    78 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    1495 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    176 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1750 kg
View All D-Max SpecsView specs icon

Isuzu D-Max Variants

Isuzu D-Max price starts at ₹ 10.55 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 11.4 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Isuzu D-Max comes in 6 variants. Isuzu D-Max's top variant is Flat Deck AC.
6 Variants Available
D-Max Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
2499 cc
Diesel
Manual
D-Max Super Strong Cab Chassis
₹10.65 Lakhs*
2499 cc
Diesel
Manual
D-Max Cab Chassis AC
₹10.95 Lakhs*
2499 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Isuzu D-Max Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Aug 2026
Comparison of seven-seater SUVs: MG Majestor, Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, and Volkswagen Tayron.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Jun 2026
The story highlights various SUVs manufactured in India, detailing their engine options, power outputs, and starting prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 May 2026
Isuzu Motors India launched a leasing solution for the D-MAX S-CAB, easing costs and enhancing operational efficiency for businesses.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 May 2026
India's used-car market is expected to nearly double by 2031, becoming the world's third largest amid evolving buyer preferences.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Apr 2026
The article reviews various vehicles, highlighting their practicality, performance, and features suitable for daily commutes and urban driving.Read Full Story
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Isuzu D-Max Pros & Cons

Pros

Impressive ground clearance of up to 240mm, a wading depth of 800mm, and extensive underbody protection.

Cons

Parking can be an issue

Isuzu D-Max Images

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Isuzu D-Max Related News

Isuzu Motors India has launched a leasing solution for the D-MAX S-CAB to simplify fleet acquisition for businesses. The package offers a monthly rental starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,999 with zero down payment, aiming to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency for commercial vehicle operators.
Isuzu introduces new leasing model for D-MAX S-CAB, monthly rental starts at 38,999
20 May 2026
Isuzu added traction control, ESC, Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist across all manual variants of V Cross Z Prestige.
Isuzu Motors India launches service camp for D-Max Pick-ups and SUVs
12 Jun 2025
Under the hood—or under the floor—lies a 66.9 kWh battery with a dual-motor configuration. This setup provides 190 hp of power and 325 Nm of torque, closely comparable to the performance of the diesel D-Max
Isuzu D-Max EV unveiled globally: Design, features, range and India launch timeline
30 Apr 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Jan 21: Ola Roadster bike production begins, Isuzu D-Max BEV concept, 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched
22 Jan 2025
The Isuzu D-Max BEV concept mixes old ruggedness with modern design sensibilities.
Isuzu D-Max BEV concept showcased at Auto Expo 2025. Here's how much range it gets
21 Jan 2025
View all
 Isuzu D-Max Related News

Isuzu D-Max Specifications and Features

Max Power78 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypePickup Truck
Max Torque176 Nm
Mileage12.4 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine2499 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
Max Speed175 Kmph
View all D-Max specs and features

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