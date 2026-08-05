Isuzu Motors India has officially unleashed its highly anticipated 2026 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. For this model year, Isuzu didn't just add a few stickers and call it a day; they radically streamlined the lineup by completely axing the entry-level 4x2 drivetrain variants. The V-Cross has returned to its roots as a purist, unapologetic 4x4-only tool for serious off-road enthusiasts and lifestyle buyers.

The updated package brings a matured exterior design, a tech-heavy cabin upgrade, and vital mechanical off-road additions designed to solidify its presence next to its primary rival, the Toyota Hilux.

Pricing and Variant Structure

With the elimination of the 4x2 variants, the entry-level pricing for the V-Cross has shifted upward. The 2026 model range is now split between two key trim lines: Z and Z Prestige.

Variant Transmission Ex-Showroom Price (INR) V-Cross Z Standard 6-speed Manual (MT) ₹ 25.50 Lakh V-Cross Z Premium 6-speed Manual (MT) ₹ 25.79 Lakh V-Cross Z Prestige Standard 6-speed Manual (MT) ₹ 27.00 Lakh V-Cross Z Prestige Premium 6-speed Manual (MT) ₹ 27.28 Lakh V-Cross Z Prestige Standard 6-speed Automatic (AT) ₹ 30.00 Lakh V-Cross Z Prestige Premium 6-speed Automatic (AT) ₹ 30.28 Lakh

Design Updates: Cleaner and Meaner

The 2026 facelift strips away some of the loud, plastic-heavy ruggedness of yesteryears for a more cohesive, integrated, and premium appearance:

Reworked Front Fascia: Features a revised front grille with aggressive, chunky black surrounds and a body-colored front bumper. The dated silver faux skid plate has been dropped for a more functional, cleaner finish.

Features a revised front grille with aggressive, chunky black surrounds and a body-colored front bumper. The dated silver faux skid plate has been dropped for a more functional, cleaner finish. Streamlined Side Profile: Isuzu has deleted the thick black plastic wheel-arch and side-body cladding on premium trims, giving the pickup a sleeker stance.

Isuzu has deleted the thick black plastic wheel-arch and side-body cladding on premium trims, giving the pickup a sleeker stance. New Footwear: It swaps the old wheels for freshly designed 18-inch alloy wheels .

It swaps the old wheels for freshly designed . Monotone Palette: Available in seven premium paint configurations: Black Mica, Galena Grey, Nautilus Blue, Red Spinel Mica, Silky White Pearl, Silver Metallic, and Splash White.

Performance & Off-Road Hardware: Standard Locking Diff!

Under the hood, the V-Cross retains its ultra-reliable turbo-diesel heart, but the underlying terrain management gets a massive, fan-requested mechanical upgrade.

Engine: 1.9-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel motor generating 163 hp (161 bhp) @ 3,600 rpm and 360 Nm of torque @ 2,000–2,500 rpm.

1.9-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel motor generating (161 bhp) @ 3,600 rpm and @ 2,000–2,500 rpm. Transmission Choices: A 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

A 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Standard Auto-Locking Differential: In a huge win for off-roaders, a mechanical auto-locking rear differential is now standard across all variants. Combined with the shift-on-the-fly 4WD system with high-torque mode, the truck's ability to pull itself out of deep mud, articulation traps, and loose sand is heavily boosted.

Interior and Modern Tech Comforts

Historically criticized for its utility-grade interior, the 2026 V-Cross shifts closer to a premium passenger SUV experience inside.

The Big Screen: Taking center stage on the dashboard is a brand-new 10.3-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system (replacing the old 9-inch unit), complete with seamless wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay .

Taking center stage on the dashboard is a brand-new (replacing the old 9-inch unit), complete with seamless . Upmarket Ambiance: Lower trims maintain an all-black finish, while the top-tier Z Prestige trims welcome a black-and-tan/brown leatherette upholstery theme with contrast soft-touch padding inserts on the dashboard and door linings.

Lower trims maintain an all-black finish, while the top-tier Z Prestige trims welcome a theme with contrast soft-touch padding inserts on the dashboard and door linings. Acoustics & Convenience: Features a 360-degree camera system for easier parking, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and a premium 8-speaker surround-sound system that includes roof-mounted speakers on higher trims. Range-topping AT variants also add a 6-way power-adjustable driver's seat and cruise control.

Safety Suite

Built on a robust, high-tensile steel ladder-frame chassis, the D-Max V-Cross ensures comprehensive safety protection: