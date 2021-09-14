Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Grey
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
No
Daytime Running Lights
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Steering mounted controls
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes