Isuzu D-Max Key Specs
- Engine2499 cc
- Mileage12.4 kmpl
- Power78 bhp
- FuelDiesel
- Boot Space1495 litres
- Max Torque176 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
- Kerb Weight1750 kg
Isuzu Motors India has officially unleashed its highly anticipated 2026 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. For this model year, Isuzu didn't just add a few stickers and call it a day; they radically streamlined the lineup by completely axing the entry-level 4x2 drivetrain variants. The V-Cross has returned to its roots as a purist, unapologetic 4x4-only tool for serious off-road enthusiasts and lifestyle buyers.
The updated package brings a matured exterior design, a tech-heavy cabin upgrade, and vital mechanical off-road additions designed to solidify its presence next to its primary rival, the Toyota Hilux.
With the elimination of the 4x2 variants, the entry-level pricing for the V-Cross has shifted upward. The 2026 model range is now split between two key trim lines: Z and Z Prestige.
|Variant
|Transmission
|Ex-Showroom Price (INR)
|V-Cross Z Standard
|6-speed Manual (MT)
|₹25.50 Lakh
|V-Cross Z Premium
|6-speed Manual (MT)
|₹25.79 Lakh
|V-Cross Z Prestige Standard
|6-speed Manual (MT)
|₹27.00 Lakh
|V-Cross Z Prestige Premium
|6-speed Manual (MT)
|₹27.28 Lakh
|V-Cross Z Prestige Standard
|6-speed Automatic (AT)
|₹30.00 Lakh
|V-Cross Z Prestige Premium
|6-speed Automatic (AT)
|₹30.28 Lakh
The 2026 facelift strips away some of the loud, plastic-heavy ruggedness of yesteryears for a more cohesive, integrated, and premium appearance:
Under the hood, the V-Cross retains its ultra-reliable turbo-diesel heart, but the underlying terrain management gets a massive, fan-requested mechanical upgrade.
Historically criticized for its utility-grade interior, the 2026 V-Cross shifts closer to a premium passenger SUV experience inside.
Built on a robust, high-tensile steel ladder-frame chassis, the D-Max V-Cross ensures comprehensive safety protection:
|Max Power
|78 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Pickup Truck
|Max Torque
|176 Nm
|Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|2499 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Max Speed
|175 Kmph
Popular Isuzu Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Pickup Truck Cars