Home > New Cars > Isuzu > D-max

Isuzu D-max

Select City
Isuzu D-max (HT Auto photo)

₹ 16.98 to 24.49 Lakhs

Ex showroom price in Delhi Get On-Road Price
Add to compare

Isuzu D-max Key Specs

Isuzu D-max
Mileage
Engine 1,898 cc
Transmission Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic - 6 Gears
Fuel type Diesel
Available colours

Isuzu D-max Price List, Specifications and Features

Filter By
Fuel Type :
Transmission :
D-Max Hi-Lander

1898 cc | 161 bhp | 1835 kg

₹ 16.98 Lakhs* Get On-Road Price
Specifications Features
Engine
1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled Diesel
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Fuel Type
Diesel
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16
Rear Suspension
Soft Ride, Leaf Spring
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone, Coil Spring
Wheels
Steel Rims
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16
Width
1860 mm
Length
5295 mm
Kerb Weight
1835 kg
Height
1840 mm
Wheelbase
3095 mm
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
225 litres
Doors
4 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Check Latest Offers on D-max

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue