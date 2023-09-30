Isuzu extends introductory pricing for D-Max S-Cab pick-up truck. Check prices

Isuzu Motors India has announced that they have received an overwhelming response for their recently launched D-Max S-Cab Z. Because of this, the manufacturer has decided to retain the introductory pricing till 31st October. For now, the pick-up truck will be sold at ₹14,99, 910/- (ex-Showroom, Chennai). Once the introductory pricing ends, the prices will increase.

The D-Max S-Cab Z variant was first launched on 31st August. The exterior gets a chrome grille that the manufacturer says is inspired by an eagle. It is flanked by Bi-LED Projector Headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps and front fog lamps on offer. The door handles and the tailgate is finished in chrome.

The pick-up truck now comes with electronically adjustable outside rearview mirrors finished in chrome and turn indicators. There are roof rails, a shark-fin antenna finished in gun metal grey and a new 6-spoke design for the wheel covers.

Isuzu has also added features to the D-Max S-Cab Z. It comes with keyless entry and stylish anti-skid sidesteps that make ingress and egress easier. The interior now comes with a piano black finished trim elements, the multi-function steering wheel is finished in leather. The upholstery is finished in a two-tone colour scheme of black and dark grey. There are height-adjustable headrests and back pockets on offer as well.

Then there is the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is connected to 6 speakers. Isuzu is also offering multiple USB ports to charge mobile devices and a rear parking camera which comes in handy while parking such a large vehicle. Other features on offer are cup holders, an auto up-down driver power window, a map lamp, a sunglass holder and a vanity mirror. In terms of safety, the D-Max S-Cab Z has dual airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, speed-sensing door locks and a brake override system.

