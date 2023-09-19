HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Isuzu Delivers Emergency Response Pick Up Truck To Tamil Nadu Traffic Police

isuzu delivers emergency response pick-up truck to Tamil Nadu Traffic Police

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Isuzu has delivered specially customized versions of the S-Cab pick-up trucks to the traffic police of Tamil Nadu. The specially designed vehicle is called ‘Veera’ and it is designed to extract and transport victims quickly. It makes sense to use a pick-up truck for such instances because it can be modified according to the needs and is still quite versatile and can perform various jobs.

Isuzu has made several changes to modify the D-Max S-Cab in to an emergency response vehicle.
Isuzu has made several changes to modify the D-Max S-Cab in to an emergency response vehicle.

From the images, it can be seen that the Isuzu Veera is equipped with a winch in the front and is finished in a white colour scheme with red and blue stripes. The rear has been completely transformed to carry the patient. It is expected that the pick-up truck consists of a bed and other necessary emergency equipment.

In other news, Isuzu also launched a new Z trim of the D-Max S-Cab in the Indian market. It is priced at 15 lakh ex-showroom, introductory. The Isuzu D-Max S-Cab is a commercial crew cab targeted at entrepreneurs and fleet operators for a variety of business needs.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Isuzu D-max (HT Auto photo)
Isuzu D-Max
₹ 16.98 - 24.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Isuzu Mu-x (HT Auto photo)
Isuzu MU-X
₹ 33.23 - 35.19 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon EV Max
₹ 17.74 - 19.54 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
₹ 6 - 10.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
₹ 5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

With the Z variant, Isuzu added features like bi-LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, front fog lamps and electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators. Other features now on offer are anti-skid sidesteps, keyless entry, piano black finish trims, multi-function leather-wrapped steering wheel, as well as dual-tone dark grey upholstery. There are also height-adjustable headrests and back pockets on the front seats, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with six speakers, multiple USB ports, a rear parking camera and all four power windows.

Also Read : Isuzu D-Max S-Cab pick-up gets new top Z trim. Check out price, features, specs

Apart from this, there are other cosmetic upgrades such as chrome on the front grille, door handles, tailgate handles, roof rails and gun-metal finish on the shark fin antenna. On the sides, there are new six-spoke wheel covers that improve the visual appearance of the side.

First Published Date: 19 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM IST
TAGS: D-Max Isuzu Isuzu D Max Pick up truck

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
1% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 98 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic) (Multy)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Rylan Car Vacuum Powerful Portable & High Power 12V Car Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Car and Home Wet and Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner Multipurpose Vaccum Cleaner
Rs. 1,299 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.