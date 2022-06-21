Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Visual display
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
-
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Headlight Height Adjuster
-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Steering mounted controls
-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
-
Display
Touch-screen Display
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Rear Passenger Seats Type
-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
-
Driver Seat Adjustment
Manual